3 Disruptive Plays In Online Retail Besides Amazon

While Amazon has certainly been leading the way in the disruption of retail, there are many other companies disrupting their respective market segments.

But Amazon is not the only company disrupting its competition and the markets they target.

Amazon: The Disrupter in Retail

This year’s Amazon (AMZN) Prime Day on July 11th set a company sales record, beating out both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, Prime Day sales were higher than both those shopping days combined in 2016. Prime Day sales, which kicked off 30 hours of deals, were up 60% over last year’s results.

There is no disputing that Amazon has been a huge disruptor in the retail space. And as a result, Amazon investors have been rewarded with the stock up almost 34% over the last year.

But Amazon shareholders are not the only ones benefiting from the digital disruption of retail. Although non-store sales only comprise 8.5% of total retail sales, it remains the fastest growing segment of retail, growing at a CAGR of nearly 20% since 1999.

Source: U.S. Department of Commerce Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales 1st Quarter 2017, Reported 5/16/17

3 More Online Retail Disruptors

So who are some of the lesser known companies capitalizing on the online commerce revolution? We can look to the EQM Online Index, which is tracked by the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), for some examples of companies that have been some of the top online retail performers this year.

Three stocks have risen more than 100% YTD: Wayfair (W), Shopify (SHOP), and Carvana (CVNA). One thing these companies all have in common is that they are disruptors in their respective market segments.

1. Wayfair (+115%)

Wayfair has been one of the retail disruptors in the home furnishing space. Whereas the conventional wisdom used to be that shoppers would not buy large items like furniture online, Wayfair’s success has proven the naysayers wrong. The company’s first quarter results blew past estimates, with revenue surging 29% to $961 million. Even more impressive, the site saw a 46% increase in active customers to 8.9 million, with the percentage of orders from repeat customers growing to 55-60%.

The stock has had its fans, including legendary fund manager Bill Miller and his fellow portfolio manager Samantha McLemore, who left Legg Mason last year to start the Miller Opportunity Trust (LMOPX). Miller and McLemore have been rewarded by stepping into own Wayfair at a time when investors were fearful that Amazon would annihilate its leadership in the space. Those concerns were obviously overblown as demonstrated by the stock’s recent performance gains. Furthermore, Wayfair management retains a 40% stake in the company which Miller and McLemore viewed as a bullish sign.

That is not to say that the stock does not have its skeptics. Notable short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research has been criticizing the stock for the last two years. He says “they will never make money” and that their “free cash flow is an illusion.” To date, Left’s short position in Wayfair has been very unprofitable. Many analysts view Wayfair as a potential takeover target with a number of potential acquirers, from Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) to even Amazon.

Wayfair's successful disruption in the home furnishing space has paved the way for the success of other online retailers like the online mattress maker Casper, which recently raised $170 million in funds led by Target (TGT) and is expected to go public as a company soon.

2. Shopify (+113%)

Shopify is not an online retailer per se, but it is a Canadian-based provider of cloud-based, ecommerce platform designed for the online stores of small and medium sized businesses. Speaking to the strength of the platform, eBay (EBAY) announced that Shopify merchants will soon be able to list and sell their products on eBay directly from their Shopify account. This integration will allow Shopify merchants to sync inventory information on eBay.

Shopify is certainly a disruptor. It's a company that has gone head-to-head with Amazon and won. Amazon previously marketed a competing product called Webstore, but shuttered its platform in favor of using Shopify’s. Similar to the agreement just made with eBay, Amazon vendors can seamlessly integrate their sales channel directly through their Shopify account. Shopify provides 100 user templates and more than 1500 apps to customize the user experience. Shopify’s offerings also integrate with major payment processors and shipping services.

The company’s last quarter results were stellar, growing revenue by 75% to $127.4 million. In fact, Shopify has grown its revenue in excess of 75% year over year in each of the eight quarters since it has been a public company.

Despite its success and dominance as a disruptor in the space, the stock is priced for perfection. Should revenue growth slow, investors could "shop" elsewhere. Shopify is scheduled to report its second quarter results on August 1st.

3. Carvana (101%)

Carvana is an online retailer of used cars which just went public in April of 2017. Its online platform provides an easy way to buy a car online utilizing its large glass automobile vending machines and door-to-door delivery options.

Like many recent technology IPOs such as Snap Inc (SNAP) and Blue Apron (APRN) shares traded below the initial offering price. But after reporting strong earnings results, Carvana has become an IPO success story. The company beat analyst estimates and guided up the second quarter and the year. This was despite the headwind of IRS tax refund delays which is estimated to have hurt Q1 sales by 10%. Carvana has plans to expand into 37-39 markets this year, up from its current 23.

Investors are betting that the company's market expansion into new geographies will drive the company into profitability given its unique business model and end-to-end user experience. It currently offers next day delivery in 31 markets and has 5 car vending machine locations.

Carvana expects second quarter revenues to be between $193 and $203 million, with the full year coming in between $850 and $910 million. Those are pretty good numbers for a used car dealer. Given the stock’s recent run-up, it will need to deliver more than cars to justify its valuation, but the company has the potential to meaningfully disrupt the used car industry.

Conclusion

Clearly, Amazon is not the only online retailer benefiting from the digital disruption of retail. Online disruptors like Wayfair, Shopify, and Carvana are also successfully disrupting their market segments. Factors such as competitive pricing, greater selection, added convenience, rapid delivery, and 24/7 availability have led consumers to embrace online shopping, not just in the U.S. but around the world. The challenge for traditional retailers going forward will be to ramp-up and integrate their online sales channel, step up their level of innovation, and improve the end-to-end customer experience. If not, they will fall prey to digital disruption as well.

Disclosure

EQM Indexes is the creator of the EQM Online Retail Index which has been licensed to Amplify Investments as an ETF. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index is available through investable instruments based on that index. EQM Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other investment vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. EQM Indexes makes no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. EQM Indexes is not an investment advisor, and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth on this website. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by EQM Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBUY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.