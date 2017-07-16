PHK Is Still In The Sell Column

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform in the second half of 2017.

First, a little about PHK. PHK is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities, and also high yield credit. It invests just under 12% of its asset in investment grade debt. Currently, the fund is trading at $8.64/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 11.11%. Year to date the fund has struggled, losing 6% of its value, excluding its distributions. Compare this return to a standard bond fund, such as the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market (NYSEARCA:AGG), a common benchmark, which is up about 1% for the year, while also yielding around 2.5%. However, PHK offers an investor a riskier alternative with the chance of a greater reward, so comparing it to a traditional bond fund is not necessarily the best way to judge its performance. I will compare PHK to other funds within the Pimco family, that offer similar yields, in order to explain why I believe PHK is currently an unattractive investment and why I expect its downward trend to continue heading in to 2018.

First, PHK trades at a large premium to net asset value (NAV), at over 28%. This in and of itself is a huge red flag and needs to be emphasized because this makes the fund extremely risk from almost any perspective. This fact alone would typically make me rule out the fund without any further discussion, but I want to note why it is particularly alarming in PHK's case. Not only does PHK trade at a large premium, but it is a premium that is greater than the majority of closed end funds in the Pimco family. This is important because investors have many options to choose from when selecting a fund - there are twenty funds to choose amongst from Pimco alone - and PHK trades at a higher premium than all but two of them, Strategic Income Fund (RCS) and Global Stock Plus and Income Fund (PGP), which trade at premiums of 35% and 58%, respectively. To put it in perspective, eleven of the twenty funds trade at premiums of 10% or less, and one even trades at a discount. Therefore, PHK is not only trading at a high premium, but at one that is much larger than similar funds. I would have to seriously question why any investor would initiate a new position in PHK given its current level, and that does not paint a positive outlook for the fund.

Second, PHK has cut its distribution twice in its history, from around $.12 to $.10 in 2015 and again to $.08 at the start of the year. This is another major red flag, and again would almost make me rule out the fund in isolation. The only way I would justify paying such a large premium to NAV is if the fund has a proven track record of reliable distributions. That would help cushion the blow from any potential drop in share price and would give investors some reasonable level of comfort. But for a fund to couple a large premium AND past income cuts, throws up another huge red flag. Similarly to the premium situation described above, only a few Pimco funds have cut distributions in the past and two of them are none other than RCS and PGP, the other funds that trade at large premiums. Why investors are willing to overpay for the funds that are continuously cutting what they pay out in distributions is beyond me, and I can't think of a single reason how this is justifiable. Additionally, Morningstar's overview of the fund indicates PHK currently has negative net income for undistributed funds. This means the fund is paying out more in distributions than it earns in income, which is obviously not sustainable. My takeaway is that PHK will almost certainly have another distribution cut in the future, opening investors up to further pain.

Third, PHK's individual make-up does not look attractive in a rising rate environment. While rates remain at historic lows, the Fed has raised them twice this year, with the hinting of a third before 2018. Therefore, investors should be looking for short-term debt, so that as it matures it can be re-invested at higher rates. PHK does not fit this bill, with less than 20% of its assets reaching maturity in 1-3 years. Furthermore, over 1/3 of the fund is maturing at twenty years of greater, with an average effective maturity at a whooping 15 years. This suggests PHK is not poised to take advantage of higher rates and is another reason why the fund's large premium is not justifiable. Again, to put this in perspective, RCS and PGP, the other funds trading at high premiums, both have effective maturities of 6 years, which is more attractive given the current climate.

Of course, avoiding PHK is not without risk. Despite the negative outlook, the fund does have a high yield and a strong brand behind it. If investors are screening simply for yield alone, PHK will be at the top of most searches and could look attractive to new investors that have not suffered through the prior distribution cuts. Another attractive trait is the fund's fees are low compared to other Pimco funds, at 1.080%. This is lower than all but one Pimco closed end fund. Further, if PHK increases its income and/or returns its distribution payout to past levels, the fund should rally strongly and would probably make back most of its drop from January, since the primary reason for that drop was the distribution cut. With the Federal Reserve appearing more dovish after its statements this week, debt funds could rally broadly, and in the short-term PHK's high premium may be ignored. However, these are not scenarios I expect to occur. There is no precedent for PHK's distribution to return to higher levels and plenty of other funds offer yields close to 10%.

Bottom-line: PHK is a high-yielding fund in a low rate environment, but is unattractively priced to warrant initiating new positions. Yes, PHK has a yield in excess of 11%, but a high yield is really only attractive if it is safe, and PHK has proven its distributions are anything but, with two past distribution cuts in its history. With other funds promising more safety and reliability, I would encourage investors to stay away from PHK at this time.

