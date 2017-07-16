Why This S&P Quant Model Is (Still) Long

Macro: Last week's data on the ISM PMI and unemployment rate was positive. All macro data I track is strong and pointing up for the S&P

In a previous article, I outlined both the purpose and construction of my Simple Stock Model. Keep reading for a quick run-down if you're new to the model; otherwise, you can skip down to "Technicals" for the updated data.

Investors are constantly exposed to sound bites and data points presented without any proper context. You might have read an article about how stocks have historically bounced when sentiment has reached a negative extreme. Or that you should be out of the market if it's trading below its 200-day moving average.

When I come across articles like that, I always thought it was shortsighted to base an opinion on the S&P on only one indicator without also considering a wide variety of other inputs.

The goal of the model is to help you form a data-based outlook on the S&P. Additionally, at the end of this article, I showcase a composite model that incorporates all of the indicators I use, so your view can be comprehensive, as opposed to having tunnel vision on only one indicator.

How the Model Works

Each article is broken down into four main sections: technicals, sentiment, rates and macro. Each section includes a number of different indicators. For each indicator, there's a "filter rule" for when to be out of the market. In the spirit of simplicity, the filter rule is always binary, dictating either 100% long exposure to the S&P or a 100% cash position. The S&P is represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Let's dive into an example graph. All graphs are from the Simple Stock Model website.

The above data is from Yahoo Finance. The graph shows the price momentum indicator within the technicals section. The bottom portion plots the momentum metric over time and the top portion plots the historical performance of following the filter rule.

For each indicator, new data each weekend is used to generate a long SPY or cash position for the next week. For the above momentum example, SPY's dividend-adjusted close as of Friday is the main input. Using this, I calculate the 12-month total return. For each indicator on this site (except for the macro data), I take a four-week average of the main indicator input.

So, for this example, I'm taking the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum. Why four weeks? To reduce false positives and whipsaws when an indicator is bouncing slightly above or below its filter rule. There's nothing special about a four-week average. You could use two or eight weeks and reach similar results.

Data is compiled as of Friday's close. Buying or selling decisions occur on Monday's close. I do this, as opposed to making trades at Monday's open, simply because I had a more reliable data source for dividend-adjusted close data. It's also important to reflect realistic transaction costs. Each simulated historical performance graph factors in a $10 trade commission and a 0.02% spread on SPY for each buy or sell. Commissions and spreads are lower now, but considering SPY started in 1993, I chose to use these above-average numbers.

Now you understand the methodology behind the model. Each week, I'll cover a handful of indicators, especially those that have changed positioning over the past week. Let's get started with some technicals.

Technicals

The age-old trend following approach is to have long exposure to the S&P if the index is above its 200-day moving average. That works, but you get whipsawed with a lot of false signals. That's why I use a 4-week average of SPY's distance relative to its 200-day moving average. It's a bit slower on catching big moves but signals fewer false positives. The S&P is currently well above its 200-day moving average. Following this strategy would have kept you in the market since last March. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

We're currently within the worst six months of year. Most people dismiss the saying "sell in May and go away." Surprisingly enough, the strategy has worked well over the past few decades (and over the past few centuries in the UK stock market). If Monday falls between November 1 and April 30, my filter rule says to be in the market. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Growth in margin debt occurs when investors pledge securities to obtain loans from their brokerage firm. The NYSE releases margin debt data on a monthly basis.

It's important to avoid looking at the nominal amount of margin debt outstanding, as any credit-based indicator will steadily grow over time as the economy expands. Instead, I like to look at the yearly percentage change in margin debt. Historically, positive annual growth in margin debt has actually been a positive sign for future short-term S&P returns. Margin debt has risen by ~20% over the past year, roughly matching the yearly growth in the S&P. It's nowhere near the excessive highs seen in 2000 and 2007. Data is from the NYSE.

Sentiment

A weekly sentiment survey has been conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors for decades. The AAII asks participants if they are bullish, neutral, or bearish on stocks over the next six months. Survey results are typically used as contrarian indicators, meaning extreme bullishness is perceived as bearish and vice versa.

There are a number of ways to analyze AAII data, and I choose to use the spread between the percentage of bulls and percentage of bears. Survey respondents have recently gotten a tad more bullish. Data is from the AAII.

State Street launched SPY, the ETF that this article runs all of its analysis on, in 1993. State Street started providing shares outstanding data for SPY in 2006. The number of SPY shares outstanding grows or shrinks based on the creation and redemption activity of authorized participants. Basically, when SPY is in hot demand and the number of shares outstanding is rapidly increasing, that's typically been a sign of excess optimism. My rule for this indicator is if the 4-week average of the 3-month change in SPY's percentage of shares outstanding is greater than +5%, be out of the market. The 4-week average of the 3-month change is currently -3.1%, indicating a contraction in the number of shares outstanding. Data is from State Street.

The VIX (VXX) futures curve is made up of prices of individual VIX futures contracts. When the curve is upward sloping from left to right, the curve is said to be in contango. Contango means that market participants expect implied volatility to be higher further out in time. The VIX futures curve is typically in contango.

When the curve is downward sloping, the curve is said to be in backwardation. In this scenario, near-term VIX futures are more expensive than long-term futures meaning that investors expect volatility in the short term to be very high. This occurs when the spot VIX index spikes up and people expect volatility to mean-revert and drop over time.

The VIX futures curve has been in contango since the French election ended. Data is from the CBOE.

Rates

The yield curve is a popular tool used to forecast the direction of the economy. More often than not, people talk about how a flat or inverted yield curve is bad for markets. I choose to analyze the movement of the curve rather than its static shape. Specifically, I look at how the difference between the two-year yield (SHY) and the ten-year yield (IEF) has shifted over the past twelve months.

Historically, a rapidly steepening curve has been more detrimental for stocks than a flat or inverted curve. In a steepening curve, short-term rates fall faster than long-term rates. In the past, steepening yield curves have been associated with the Federal Reserve quickly lowering the federal funds rate during a recession. This portion of the yield curve has steepened by 23 basis points over the past twelve months. My cut-off filter is +0.50%. Data is from the U.S. Treasury.

The TED spread is frequently cited as a measure of credit risk in the overall economy. The spread reflects the difference between two short-term interest rates: 3-month USD LIBOR and the 3-month U.S. Treasury yield (BIL). LIBOR reflects the rate at which banks borrow between each other on an unsecured basis. The perceived risk in the banking sector grows as the spread between LIBOR and T-bills widens out. The TED spread is at 18-month lows and is well below my cut-off filter of 0.75%. This is because Treasury yields have risen faster than LIBOR. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Macro

We received new data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) last week. The ISM PMI is a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, below 50 indicates contraction. The new ISM PMI number was 57.8, a very healthy reading. Data is from the Institute of Supply Management.

The unemployment rate is the percentage of the total workforce that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month. It is a lagging economic indicator, but a persistently rising unemployment rate indicates a weak labor market and thus potentially weak consumer spending. Since our economy is heavily dependent on consumer spending, a rising unemployment rate is negative for economic growth. The current unemployment rate is 4.3%, below its 12-month average of 4.7%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database

Composite Model

Think of each indicator as a building block that helps form an overall opinion. One study might say current sentiment has historically been bullish on stocks. Who cares? That's just one data point in isolation. I'm interested in a bigger-picture view with more context. A picture that also factors in what's going on with macro data, interest rates, etc. The composite model does just that.

Here's how it works: Each indicator is given a score of 1 or 0 depending on its current reading relative to its filter rule. If S&P earnings are down over the past year and the filter rule for that metric is to be out of the market if yearly earnings growth is below 0%, then that indicator gets a 0. The table below summarizes data from all the previous sections and assigns a 1 or 0 to each indicator based on its current reading.

All 22 indicators are averaged to form the composite score. If the composite score is greater than 0.6, the model is invested in SPY. Think of 0.6 as the overall filter rule for the composite model.

There's nothing special about 0.6 - it results in being invested in SPY about 80% of the time. I could have used a higher filter rule like 0.75 to only be exposed to the S&P when more indicators are saying to be invested, but this results in less time exposed to the market since it's a "stricter" cut-off. The chart below plots each individual category average score and the overall composite score.

So where do we stand? Technical data is mixed. The trend is up and we're within the historically positive pre-FOMC drift window. On the flip side, seasonality is negative and we're trading in the buyback blackout window. This is the period of time when most companies suspend buyback programs in advance of their quarterly earnings announcements.

Regarding sentiment, it's also a bit mixed. A contraction in the number of SPY shares outstanding and a higher CBOE total put/call ratio indicate a lack of excessive optimism. NAAIM's Exposure Index and a very low spot VIX differ and both point to a lot of complacency. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve has steepened over the past year and the TED spread is low.

Macro data is extremely strong. The unemployment rate is low and trending lower and the ISM PMI is well north of 50. Industrial production, housing prices, retail sales, and S&P earnings have all risen over the past year.

Overall, the composite model is long. This is because the composite score is 0.82, above the cut-off filter of 0.60.

I hope this article can help you out in your own investing endeavors. Do let me know in the comments below if you have any questions.

