Suncor Is Helping Smash The Old Consensus Of Shale Economics Superiority

The global oil market is now three years into its slump, relatively speaking. The reason I say that it is relatively speaking, is because the market did turn the corner at the beginning of 2016, and the price of oil is almost double now compared with that bottom. So compared with the prices we got used to until 2014, in the $100/barrel range, prices continue to be in a slump, but compared with the bottom we saw of just $27/barrel, however, things are looking alright. It should also be mentioned that a decade and a half ago, the current oil price range would have been seen as ruinously expensive and potentially damaging to the economy, yet today we regard current prices under $50/barrel to be low. We especially think of these prices as being low when considering the increasing costs of petroleum extraction. In effect, the current price environment is likely to leave many companies in a hole financially speaking. That is why I believe that Suncor (SU) is the ideal investment choice given the current environment. It is a growth company which is able to get it done at a profit even within the current price environment.

For the first quarter of this year, it managed to report operating earnings of C$812 million, on revenues of C$7.8 billion. That is a very impressive margin of profitability, given that most other growth companies in the oil sector, most of which happen to be shale producers, have been having difficulties doing better than just getting even, more or less. The reason for this is simple. Most shale producers are spending a lot more of their potential revenue on capital costs compared with other oil & gas peers.

Based on Suncor's latest projections, it is set to spend about C$4.3 billion on upstream capital needs for 2017. Upstream production is set to average 700,000 b/d this year. For comparison's sake, I set WTI at an average of $60/barrel, which is increasingly looking unrealistic, but it is as good an assumption as any when applying it uniformly to all companies I want to compare. Given the current exchange rate, and the oil sands price gap to WTI, Suncor would earn about C$55 per barrel this year, if the average WTI were $60/barrel. That comes out to about C$14 billion in upstream revenue for 2017. In terms of capex/revenue, it would mean that capex would take up about 31% of upstream revenue. When compared with many shale producers, it is clearly doing much better in this regard.

As we can see, many shale producers are spending about twice as much on capex per unit of revenue produced compared with Suncor. Even the likes of EOG (EOG), which is considered to be among the best shale operators, is not able to come close to Suncor's capex efficiency. I should note that I only compared Suncor's upstream operations because I wanted to get as close as possible to an apples to apples comparison with its shale peers, most of which get most of their revenue from upstream operations. Including refining operations would in fact make Suncor look far better compared with its peers, given that downstream operations are far less capex intensive, especially when dealing with companies that are not currently engaged in significant capacity expansion projects.

As far as growth goes, most of the peers I am comparing in the graph above are likely to see year-on-year production growth of about 10-20%. Suncor is looking at steady growth going forward, which is more or less in the same range in coming years.

In the first quarter of the year, production was up only 5% compared with the same period from last year, but it seems that there is some possibility of production growth accelerating going forward. Production increased in 2016 by 26% compared with the previous year, while most shale companies were holding production steady at best.

It is this ability to increase production even in the face of what can be described as a three-year-old oil price slump which I think really highlights the superior nature of Suncor's oil sands operations over that of its shale peers, which also highlights in my view the fact that oil sands overall have been unfairly mischaracterized as being far more expensive and unprofitable to produce compared with shale. Granted, the fact that not all oil sand producers have the same profitability profile as Suncor does, it nevertheless highlights the fact that in this respect, the notion of shale being more profitable on average than oil sands, which predominated prevailing consensus in the past few years, was more than anything accepted dogma, rather than a factually-induced consensus. While Suncor's production has been increasing steadily for the past three years since the oil price crash, shale producers are mostly collectively still trying to reach the old records of production volume reached more than two years ago.

Canadian oil production has overall increased every year since 2014 as well, proving that oil sands operations are more resilient compared with the shale industry. Aside from the issue of extraction economics, there is also the fact that oil sands operators generally benefit from higher reserves compared with their shale peers. Suncor, for instance, claims 35 years worth of P2 reserves at current production rates. Most shale producers do not sit on reserves that are far beyond 10-15 years worth of their current production, meaning that reserve preservation in the face of lower prices becomes an issue.

Looking at the two industries overall, it becomes clear that oil sands producers have very little to worry about when it comes to resources in the ground. With an estimated ultimately recoverable resource of about 166 billion barrels, and yearly production of about a billion barrels per year, it is unlikely that producers will run out anytime soon. Shale producers, on the other hand, are extracting almost two billion barrels of oil per year. It is still not clear what the recoverable resource base is because there are a lot of different estimates floating around, but a recent USGS survey of the Permian suggests that it may hold about 20 billion barrels in recoverable oil resources. If that is the case, the shale reserve base in all the fields may be in the 50 billion barrel range, given that the Permian resource is most likely the largest recoverable deposit. The shale resources may continue to be revised in time, but based on what we know so far, shale producers are producing twice as much, from a resource that may only be one-third as large compared with oil sands. This should be something worth keeping in mind when looking at valuations in my view.

Short-term and longer-term implications

While I do believe that there is going to be an oil price spike at some point in this decade, and I started positioning for this in late 2015 and early 2016, as oil prices were in the last stage of decline, I also think that there is a great deal of uncertainty in regards to when exactly this will happen, and beyond it, I see continued oil price weakness for a long time to come. Any price spike will be short-lived in my view, because it will likely be ended by an economic slowdown, for which we are now statistically due. For this reason, I chose in addition to Suncor to invest in Chevron (CVX) and Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). All three companies are proving to be stable in the face of continued oil price weakness, which makes this strategy ideal, given the very uncertain nature of the oil market outlook. There is little chance of any of these companies going bankrupt anytime soon in the face of most plausible oil market scenarios, which is not the case with many shale companies. There are of course also some shale companies which cannot be expected to experience financial difficulties anytime soon, nor will they experience a much more dramatic stock price plunge in case of an oil price pullback than the likes of Shell or Suncor would be expected to see. EOG is one such company, which is why I am referring to it for comparison to Suncor. But while waiting for the oil price spike to happen, there is also a decent dividend that all three companies I invested in pay, which makes the wait more pleasant. Can't say the same about EOG, which currently pays only a meager dividend, under 1%. Most other shale companies do not pay any dividend, which is in part a reflection of their lack of profitability in my view.

In the coming month or so, we will see most oil & gas explorers release their second-quarter results. I believe that we will see some relatively weak numbers when it comes to profitability, in part because oil prices were slightly lower for the quarter compared with the first quarter, with an average of $44/barrel, compared with almost $49/barrel in the first quarter. Weak numbers will also be reported in the shale patch in particular, compared with the previous quarter and compared with other oil & gas peers because, among other things, it seems that rig productivity has either stagnated or even started declining in the past few months, according to the EIA drilling productivity report. In addition to that, drilling & completion costs per well seem to be increasing due to rising service costs, which could see a 15% increase this year.

Given that EOG only saw net earnings of $28.5 million, on revenue of $2.6 billion, it is hardly likely that it will see good numbers this quarter, given the weak price of oil, as well as potentially rising costs. Suncor, on the other hand, is not facing any such headwinds at the moment, as far as I can tell, while its net earnings-to-revenue ratio was a solid 10% last quarter, meaning that the drop in oil prices that we experienced compared with the previous quarter may not necessarily lead to a net earnings loss this quarter. While there still seems to be a deep-seeded perception of superior shale profitability in relation with oil sands, when measuring up the likes of Suncor against its shale peers, such as EOG or others, it clearly shows that the established perception in this regard is seriously flawed and perhaps in serious need of revision.

