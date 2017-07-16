Hologic: Growth Cheaply Priced

The Cynosure acquisition provides the company with the opportunity to expand its product offering beyond its traditional channels.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women's health. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The company has 5,333 employees.

Shares of Hologic are up about 23% over the past twelve months, and in my view, there’s more to come. I’ll go through my logic below by reviewing the financial results the firm has produced, comment briefly on the recent Cynosure acquisition, and conclude by looking at the stock. In my view, this is a fast growing company that is trading like it’s a slow growing company, which is a perfect combination for long-term investors.

Financial Snapshot

Nothing is perfect, and Hologic’s financials are no exception. While it has grown rapidly, the net income has been somewhat choppy. In addition, there has been some stock dilution, though that trend has reversed itself recently. In the main, though, there’s more to like than to dislike here.

The thing that I like most is how fast net income is growing. Since 2014, it’s up at a CAGR of about 165% (!), and the first six months of 2017 indicate that the growth trend is alive and well. In fact, as a result of a relatively small buyback program, EPS in the first six months of 2017 are about 85% higher than they were in the entirety of 2016. An investor would buy this company for the growth.

Turning to the capital structure, there is a fair bit of debt present at the moment, but I’m less concerned about it than I sometimes am. My reasoning relates to the fact that the company has done a marvelous job of paying down debt since 2013. In fact, since then, debt has fallen about 28% and the interest expense has dropped by about 45%. Also, fully 60% of debt is due in 2020 or later, suggesting that there’s little risk of a liquidity or a solvency crisis anytime soon.

The Cynosure Acquisition

I’m generally sceptical about acquisitions, but I will say that Hologic’s recent acquisition of Cynosure is potentially positive in my view. I particularly like the fact that the company was able to acquire Cynosure with cash on hand (after it sold its share of the blood screening business to Grifols for $1.85 billion), which dramatically lowers the risk of the acquisition.

In particular, I like the fact that some of the Cynosure products expand Hologic’s reach beyond its traditional channels. In particular, the SculpSure product represents huge potential in non-invasive fat reduction. Although the market for this product is quite large, and growing (forgive the pun), the penetration is quite low, which is odd in light of the fact that SculpSure is the only FDA cleared hypodermic laser of its kind.

In addition, the MonaLisa Touch product represents an excellent opportunity. Approximately 30 million women in the United States suffer from Genitourinary Symptoms of Menopause (GSM), and the MonaLisa Touch is present in only 700 of the approximately 16,000 women’s health focused practices. There is tremendous opportunity to leverage the current Hologic OB/GYN sales force to cross-sell this product.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for HOLX turned bullish when it closed above $45.00 on July 12. This signals a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle Pattern which we view as a bullish consolidation. From here, we see the shares rising to $48.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy HOLX call options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $44.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $48.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe HOLX is a solid addition to any growth portfolio

Conclusion

As I’ve said on many occasions, for better or worse, investors access the cash flows of a business via shares that trade in a public market. The shares often behave according to rules that seem to make no sense in light of what’s going on with the underlying business. They can be priced for perfection, which is obviously a dangerous time to buy, or they can be priced as though the company is a slow grower. It’s in this latter case where we might find market beating returns.

In my view, the best of all possible worlds is when you find a company that has both excellent growth prospects and which is trading at a discount to the overall market. Hologic is obviously such a company, but at least as compelling as the 35% discount to the market, is the fact that these shares are trading on the low side based on their own past valuations. In sum, Hologic Inc. represents that wonderful combination of a fast growing company whose shares are trading at a discount to the overall market and to past valuations. In my view, it’s a good idea for long-term investors to buy the shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.