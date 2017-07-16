Yes, You Should Still Be Adding To Equity Holdings

Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 59% allocation to equity, up 2 points m/m.

A slight m/m increase in equity risk premia led to a higher equity mix across most of our model portfolios. Higher equity risk premia resulted from muted returns for many equity markets in June and outright price declines for non-cyclical equity sectors, coupled with a slightly lower real return outlook across fixed income sectors.

Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 59% allocation to equity, up 2 points m/m. Foreign developed equity holdings are 4 points higher m/m, U.S. large-cap equity is up 1 point m/m, while exposure to emerging markets equity was reduced by 3 points.

Fixed income holdings were shifted slightly toward riskier sectors as a roughly parallel downward shift in expected returns made cash-like holdings less attractive on a relative basis. But model portfolios continue to be dominated by short-term bonds and TIPS. Estimated premia offered for credit and inflation risk were little changed.

We estimate the optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance to have an annual standard deviation of 8.5%, slightly above the backtested median of 7.9% since the end of 2006.

The projected long-run annual return of our optimal model portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance is 3.4% after inflation, unchanged m/m. The backtested median projected return of this portfolio is 3.5% since the end of 2006.

Expected Standard Deviation of Optimal Asset Allocation

Optimal Long-term Asset Allocation for Investor with Average Risk Tolerance

Long-Term Equity Market Return Outlook:

Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Projected U.S. large-cap equity returns are slightly higher for non-cyclical sectors and slightly lower for cyclical sectors following a return of less than 1% for the S&P 500 in June. Strong price gains for financial stocks helped drive the prospective return for cyclical sectors as a group lower. Price declines in the consumer staples, telecom and utilities sectors led to a slightly improved outlook for non-cyclical equity.

Our forecast for U.S. large-cap equity returns implies average annual mid-cycle earnings of $120 for the S&P 500 index companies, unchanged from the prior month. This earnings outlook compares to the consensus bottom-up forecast of $135 over the next four quarters for S&P 500 earnings.

The gap between the projected returns of cyclical and non-cyclical U.S. large cap equity tightened to only 40 bps. We note that the gap has not been narrower than 40 bps since early 2014 in the wake of a sharp surge in U.S. stock prices.

Difference Between Projected Cyclical and Non-cyclical Equity Returns

The projected return is slightly higher m/m for U.S. small and mid-cap equity. We still project a higher return for large-cap U.S. equity, limiting the role of smaller cap stocks in our model portfolios.

The projected return for foreign developed large-cap cyclical equity is unchanged m/m as a strong gain in financial stocks was accompanied by a slightly stronger euro (increasing the dollar value of projected earnings for the 3rd consecutive month). The projected return for foreign developed large cap non-cyclical equity increased m/m as prices declined for consumer staples, health care, telecom, and utilities stocks.

The estimated 120 bp premium offered by foreign-developed cyclical equity over U.S. cyclical equity is above the average of 85 bps over the past five years. As such, our model portfolios favor foreign developed over U.S. cyclical equity.

The return outlook for emerging markets large-cap cyclical equity is unchanged m/m. The 200 bp and 80 bp return premia offered by emerging markets over U.S. and foreign-developed cyclical equity, respectively, are comparable to the three-year averages of 170 bps and 80 bps, respectively.

Cyclical Large-Cap Equity Premia

Long-Term Fixed Income Market Return Outlook:

Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Projected real fixed income returns edged lower m/m as the forward U.S. TIP curve downshifted across maturities.

The estimated real term premium offered for 10-year U.S. Treasury (UST) bonds increased 2 bps m/m. A 10-year UST note purchased in five years offers 33 bps of additional return over a 52-week UST bill. This level is below the 10-year average real term premium of 57 bps.

Risk Free Real Term Premium

The inflation risk premium decreased 2 bps m/m to 4 bps for a 15-year bond. This inflation premium remained below 20 bps for the 21st consecutive month as bond markets continue to imply a significant possibility of disinflation. Inflation risk premia remain non-existent at maturities of less than 13 years.

Inflation Term Premium (15-Yr. Bond)

We estimate that investors in investment grade corporate bonds are receiving ~8 bps of return for every year to maturity as compensation for credit risk, unchanged from a month ago. The current credit risk premium is above the 5-year average of 5 bps for every year to maturity.

Credit Risk Premium Per Year

The Model Portfolio for an Investor with Average Risk Tolerance:

We have increased equity exposure to 59% from 57% in the prior month. Foreign developed equity holdings are 4 points higher m/m, U.S. large-cap equity is up 1 point m/m, while exposure to emerging markets equity has been reduced by 3 points. We continue to recommend the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) and its 8 bp expense ratio for broad-based foreign developed equity, and the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) with its 3 bp expense ratio for broad-based U.S. equity exposure. We recommend the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) for emerging markets equity exposure, but Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is an acceptable alternative as it too carries a 14 bp expense ratio. The balance of equity exposure is comprised of sector specific ETFs to tilt overall equity holdings toward non-cyclical industries. Fixed income holdings were little changed m/m.

We caution that these recommendations may not be optimal for investors that make frequent changes to their portfolios as sector ETFs tend to have higher bid-ask spreads than the most liquid broad-based ETFs.



Methodology, Definitions of Terms and Other Disclosures:

Our portfolio recommendations are designed for investors with longer-term horizons only (greater than 5 years). Our systematic approach to portfolio construction relies upon detailed analysis of the fundamentals that impact equity and fixed income asset class returns and risks.

ArcPoint combines algorithms with human expertise to analyze several thousand public companies and determine the likely average earnings each company will achieve over an economic cycle. Companies are then grouped into twelve equity asset classes with distinct primary regions, market capitalizations, and degrees of sensitivity to economic cycles. This aggregation of hundreds of individual company forecasts unlocks the ability to forecast real long-run returns for specific equity asset classes.

The “cyclical equity” asset classes refer to companies in the consumer discretionary, energy, financial, industrial, information technology and materials sectors. Companies in the consumer staples, health care, telecommunications, and utilities sectors are included in the “non-cyclical equity” asset classes. We utilize the sector definitions of Standard & Poor’s to classify companies as necessary.

“Large cap equity” asset classes includes companies with market capitalizations greater than $6.5 billion. All other companies are included in the “small/mid cap equity” asset classes.

We derive expected return projections for eight fixed income asset classes with an analysis of the long-term expectations embedded in publicly traded bonds, including expected real rates of return across the term structure, as well as compensation for inflation and credit risk.

“Short-term fixed income” includes bonds with maturities of 1-4 years, “intermediate fixed income” includes bonds with maturities of 4-10 years, and “long-term fixed income” includes bonds with maturities longer than 10 years.

Risk and correlation projections for each asset class are calibrated with an understanding that return correlations spike during periods of market turmoil. As a result, ArcPoint will tilt recommendation weightings toward asset classes with lower risk - appropriate for investors that care first and foremost about preservation of capital.

Any references to “model portfolio performance” refer to theoretical time-weighted gross returns and do not represent actual investment results. Actual results may significantly differ from the theoretical returns presented. Adjustments to our model may result in performance figures that differ from those reported in prior publications. Performance since inception refers to the period beginning 12/31/13 through the month ended prior to the publication of this report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FHLC, FSTA, FCOM, FUTY, VWO, IPS, IRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.