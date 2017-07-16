Cavco: Risk-Averse Housing Play

Cavco (CVCO) is a mixed bag that I couldn’t get a good feel for at first glance. The exposure to lower mid-range housing was attractive to me given market fundamentals, and management makes a good case for the potential for a return to historical norms (mix of new home sales that are manufactured versus site built). The balance sheet is in excellent shape, and the company's loan operations give it a compelling advantage versus smaller peers, especially given banks continue to be tight when it comes to lending for these types of properties. The hang-up mainly comes down to valuation - Cavco is expensive, particularly against on-site homebuilding peers. Does the company justify the premium it fetches?

Business Overview

In 2009, Cavco was a relatively small manufactured home producer, with just three factories and six retail locations coming out of the Great Recession; annual revenue was $105M. Operations were just in eight states and the company had 2.3% market share within manufactured housing. Since then, Cavco purchased twelve factories from smaller firms (Lexington Homes, Fairmont, Chariot Eagle, and Fleetwood), but the most transformative acquisition within the core business was the purchase of Palm-Harbor Homes (five factories, nearly fifty retail stores) out of bankruptcy in 2011 for just $84M. Cavco is now a leader in the space, and the acquisition of finance operations (Standard Insurance, CountryPlace Mortgage) solidify its position in that space. Market share is now 14%, the company is in 96% of states, and Cavco is now the second largest builder behind industry giant Clayton Homes (now owned by Berkshire Hathaway). If you want direct, pure play exposure to this market, this is your best option.

Remember, these are manufactured homes that are pre-assembled in factory settings, not traditional residential built on site. These trend towards lower cost houses (80% of all new homes under $150,000 are manufactured, 52% of homes under $200,000). Given the relatively light wage growth coming out of the recession, as well as heavy home price appreciation (average home prices were up 7.4% in 2016, well ahead of wage growth), means that at some point, something is going to break. Demand is likely to be more heavy at the bottom of the bell curve, which should be a boon for manufactured housing, particularly among the younger generation that is heavily indebted and not as financially flexible.

There is likely some build in demand as well. Manufactured home sales averaged 12.6% of new single family home sales in 2016, near the lows set in 2009 at 11% (outside the sub-prime boom in site-built housing between 2003 and 2007). From 1980-2000, the average was more than double what it is now at 28.7%. This has created an unprecedented collapse in annual shipments: 81,000 industry-wide in 2016, versus 373,000 in 1998. Factors at play here are well-known: declines in home ownership, taste preference shift to on-site new home builds, tightening credit, and a shift by people, particularly the young, from rural to urban areas (roughly two thirds of manufactured homes are located in rural areas).

Financing Business

While the majority of these factors are largely out of Cavco control, finance is an area where the company can exert some influence. Generally, buyers of manufactured homes have lower household incomes (<$60K/annual), and trend more towards younger families which may not have as well-established credit histories. Traditional banks have shied away from these types of buyers, particularly non-conforming or chattel loans. By stepping in as a lender of last resort, Cavco can facilitate sales that would not otherwise occur through normal channels, but care has to be taken that it is done profitably. Similar issues are faced in property insurance, so Cavco also offers casualty and property insurance, writing $25.3M worth of premiums in 2017. In a similar vein, the company also has exposure to repurchase agreements with banks who offer commercial financing to independent retailers of Cavco products: the bank loans money for retailers to buy these homes, which are secured by the underlying asset. Obviously banks want nothing to do with repossessing and finding buyers for these homes in the event of a default, so Cavco enters into agreements to repurchase in the event of default, and as a result helps third party retailers secure financing.

Risk-taking here isn’t bad. All of the company’s loan contracts are fixed rate, with no balloon payments or interest only structures. The vast majority of loans are sold to banks to securitize and sell, and not held for investment on the balance sheet. Before getting deep into borrower metrics, I will say that consumer financing here needs to become more popular among banks before unit volume growth can occur; Cavco can only do so much on its own in this space, and management appears reticent to really grow the financial services business much larger than it is today. Currently, Cavco funds its loans out of balance sheet cash, holding those loans for sale until they can fund a buyer. Currently the company only funds $30M/quarter in loans; if it wanted to meaningfully increase fundings, it would have to enter into secured borrowing facilities (which would impact margin). Pre-tax, financial services contributed just 15% of earnings in fiscal 2017, although it has been as high as 33% in fiscal 2015 when factory-built housing sales were near the bottom. My sense is that management would prefer levels to stay more around current contribution levels given management tone.

Most borrowers fall in the 620-719 credit rating range, and Cavco rarely underwrites for borrowers worse than that. As mentioned, substantially all of loans made are sold; just $90M in loans were held for investment, and most of that (roughly 65%) is made up of seasoned securitized products acquired during the CountryPlace acquisition. Now, more than a decade later, default risk is rather low (default rates are ~1%), and management seems content to let these loans amortize off rather than trying to sell the security interests. The only real risk here is building up a meaningful inventory of loans held for sale if the economy turns south, but given origination volumes are light ($30M/quarter) and Cavco holds a $92M net cash position, there isn’t a doomsday case that I can see, except for the potential for wholesale buyers to force loan repurchases if Cavo misrepresented the loans prior to sale (see Fannie/Freddie repurchase requests as an example).

Fiscal 2017, The Bull Case Going Forward

Unit volume growth was up strongly, to 13,820 units from 12,339 the year prior. Average selling prices were down marginally, to $52,169 per home in fiscal 2017, from $53,906 during fiscal 2016. This was due to a higher mix to independent retailers and builders (wholesale essentially) versus Cavco’s retail sales outlets. Gross margin in factory-built housing was up 36bps to 18.06% despite the higher mix of wholesale due to leverage within the company’s factory production lines. Operating margin was up as well, as general and administrative costs grew only marginally year/year, with SG&A/revenue falling to just 13.1%. In Q4, this number had fallen to 12.7%. There is clearly a lot of underlying leverage here built into the model, and if sales do pick back up more towards historical norms, then earnings are going to grow very quickly.

Revenue was up 8.7% in fiscal 2017, and I think a repeat of that performance looks incredibly likely given market fundamentals. Sales of pre-manufactured homes were up 10% according to trade organizations through the April and May (June data not yet released), so assuming no loss of share, high single digits looks to be a given from a revenue perspective in Q1. I expect $840M in revenue on 8.25% operating margin, good enough for $47.1M in net income, or $5.12/share. The stock is undercovered on the Street (only by Sidoti, a small independent equity research shop), and the estimate there is much too low in my opinion (pricing in much lower margin expansion, earnings to $4.65/share). While that might look like a big discrepancy, keep in mind the Street underestimated by $0.65/share last year, even after it was quite clear the year was going to be solid. I think they’re still a bit behind the ball on this one.

Cavco isn’t particularly cheap, even on one year forward estimates. 25x forward earnings isn’t cheap, neither is a sub 4% free cash flow yield. Comps are sparse as well, but overall, these values are in-line with the Cavco’s own historical valuations. Its an easy to understand company with a great balance sheet, which makes it ideal for investors looking for relative safety. I’d be much more predisposed to own an entity like Cavco versus traditional on-site homebuilders like Toll Brothers (TOL), D.R. Horton (DHI), or Lennar (LEN), despite the fact that these builders trade half as expensively. I’m normally not one to base too much of my investing decisions on mostly macro, but I think taking refuge in the lower price brackets of housing is the more prudent, if not risk averse, play on a sector that has attracted a lot of bullishness (return to the mean thesis on new housing starts).

