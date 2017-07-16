Commvault: One Of The Sweeter Fruits New Jersey Has To Offer

Commvault - Revisiting an old friend after a mid-life crisis

I have spent the last few days going through the few remaining publicly traded companies in the enterprise storage space. Commvault (CVLT) is not a storage vendor per se, but it is a company that provides a software solution to provide back-up and recovery solutions for storage users and storage vendors. If the storage space does well, the odds are pretty high that Commvault will do well.

Commvault has recently signed a partnership with Pure (PSTG) and Cisco (CSCO) that certainly has the potential to be significant in terms of extending the company’s footprint. The partnership has been seemingly ignored by investors, although the ability to use hyper-converged technology as part of its solution set could produce meaningful incremental revenues for CVLT. A few years ago, the company ran into a buzz-saw as its business was substantially impacted by the emergence of cloud storage service offerings and its growth grounded to a halt and for a time revenue growth was negative. The company’s revenues reached a nadir toward the back-half of 2015 and results have improved steadily and significantly since the trough. At the time of the trough, according to the Gartner survey linked here, many users felt that Commvault had lost its technological differentiation, had become difficult to use and it had the reputation as an expensive vendor. Most of those specific issues are apparently behind the company - at least according to Gartner's latest survey - although the financial impact of the adoption of different maintenance pricing models continues to retard the company’s growth potential in terms of headline numbers. That said, in the latest Gartner survey, users report positive experiences and high levels of satisfaction using Commvault's back-up and recovery tools.

I last wrote about Commvault almost 9 months ago and the company hasn’t elicited a great deal of interest either back at that time or more recently. The shares have barely budged since my last article (they are up about 6%), a period which has seen the iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGV) appreciate by 25%. And yet the company has quietly over-attained its articulated forecasts during that period and has seen its revenue growth, and particularly its license revenue growth, accelerate as well. Simply put, Commvault’s house has gotten better, its neighborhood has continued to improve and yet the price of its dwelling has barely risen. It presents a good opportunity and one that has been overlooked by many despite First Call consensus expectations for significant top-line and EPS growth over the next couple of years.

The company’s cash flow from operations exceeds non-GAAP net income consistently, primarily because of steady increases in deferred revenues. Since reaching the nadir of the company’s operational performance, the company has consistently increased its guidance, although, as mentioned earlier, its share price has not reflected that trend. It has been consistently able to surpass consensus expectations over that span, by amounts ranging from 25% to 8%, and I have no reason to believe that the current quarter will not continue that kind of performance. The company has announced that it will be reporting earnings toward the end of this month and I think it might well be an appropriate time for readers/investors to re-acquaint themselves with the investment case for the shares

The company CEO said on the last conference call that the partnership with Pure and Cisco would enable customers to achieve greater scale when compared to what most perceive to be mainline solutions from the likes of Oracle (ORCL), VMware (VMW), SAP (SAP) and Microsoft (MSFT). As is often typical with these kind of announcements, the business opportunity is probably surpassed by the press release hype, but this announcement certainly expands the available use cases for CVLT and support the company’s growth opportunity.

In another offering announced in January 2017, the company has launched a service that allows its products to be used as part of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud for backup and recovery and additionally announced a zero-cost migration option for current CVLT users to port their software to AWS. Part of the investment case for CVLT is that it has, apparently, successfully pivoted its offerings to focus on the opportunities it has working as part of an overall cloud solution. It was the failure to anticipate just how much it needed to pivot its solutions to this space, and to allow its users to achieve equivalent functionality in both the cloud and on-prem, that led to the downfall of the company several years ago.

The company early-adopted ASC 606 at the start of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2017) and has restated the last 2 fiscal years in conformance with the new accounting standards. Unlike the results of many other companies adopting 606, in this case, the adjustments reduced reported results for the year ending 3/31/17 and increased results for the year ending 3/31/16. Management said that ultimately, the capitalization of 15%-20% of sales commissions and their amortization over 5 years will add 30-40 basis points to EBIT margins.

For many years, CVLT has had a history of giving less than transparent guidance, both on conference calls and in investor presentations. Many conference calls have been studded with references to a variety of sales execution risks. For this company, the comment from the CEO that, "our new solutions and enhancements should begin to impact revenues from Q2 of fiscal 2018 and help accelerate growth through the balance of fiscal 2018. Our new pricing could have a positive impact on growth as soon as Q1 of fiscal 21018. We believe our revenue outlook for Q1 2018 and full year has improved slightly as compared to current Street consensus estimates”, is decidedly positive - and probably more so than might be implied by the words themselves. Surprising, perhaps, the shares have simply not reacted to either the beat in terms of earnings and revenues or to the guidance increase. Given the extent to which many IT vendors have seen substantial share price appreciation, the share price history, or should I say lack of any material positive trend, ought to be part of the case for looking at these shares at this time.

Commvault’s growth - How well is it really doing?

As mentioned, looking at Commvault guidance historically had been more of an art than a science. The company now does provide somewhat specific guidance that can be evaluated. The company is forecasting that total revenues are expected to grow by 7%+ this year, 100 bps greater than prior expectations. This is an apples to apples comparison not related to the adoption of ASC 606. That might sound pretty modest, but digging down suggests that overall expectations are sitting at very substantial levels. The company’s aspirational goal is to return to greater than 20% license revenue growth with services eventually reaching comparable growth levels, although at a slower cadence because of aforementioned new pricing model. As detailed below, the company has a current set of initiatives in terms of product launches that is more likely than not to get the company to its aspirational goals in terms of revenue growth within the next 2-3 years. Indeed, the numbers as presented that Commvault is expecting to reach 20% license revenue growth by the end of the current fiscal year. Commvault is starting to do quite well; the disconnect is that its shares have been stuck in neutral, reflecting profound investor skepticism that it will be able to achieve its aspirational objectives.

When looking at recent results, I think it is worthwhile commenting that the company's bookings proxy number was particularly strong. While bookings numbers for this company and many other IT vendors reflect a variety of factors, their strength is usually a good leading indicator regarding future headline numbers. The strength of Commvault's bookings proxy reflected longer-term contracts and multiyear maintenance agreements. Overall, the increase in the deferred revenues grew by 58% year on year which drove bookings growth for the period to 13%.

It is, I think, also important to note that Commvault’s product revenues are expected to rise by “strong double digits.” The company’s service revenues have been constrained by a new pricing model that ultimately will be revenue neutral, but which is currently causing services revenue growth to be nil. That should start to reverse at the end of the current fiscal year. Software product revenues for Commvault were just 45% of the total in fiscal 2017 and are expected to be 49% of total revenues this year. The current forecast made by the company would represent a 19% increase in software license revenues and would, I think, qualify Commvault as a company in high growth status.

Management claims that it is in the process of introducing its largest new product cycle in its history, one that will provide it with significant differentiation compared to both legacy competitors and new entrants in this space. The new products are focused on hyper converged solutions for secondary storage infrastructure along with new offerings for endpoints and for service providers. The company is also introducing new subscription based pricing models for its core technology, the Commvault Data Platform. I haven’t seen any formal announcements of the new pricing or the new set of functionality so I can’t evaluate just how significant they might be. I assume that many of the announcements will be part of the upcoming earnings release That said, I suspect that the company's 19% software revenue growth forecast, a cadence noticeably greater than the results of the prior fiscal year, it almost certainly a function of both a strong pipeline for its newest offerings and pretty fair visibility in terms of close rates as well.

Commvault has been evolving to offering business analytics based on its data platform. This offering is going to noticeably increase the size of its TAM - 15%-25% is probably a reasonable expectation. The announcement of these solutions should not be interpreted as some revolutionary change in the company’s focus. Commvault is not becoming the umpteenth BI/Big Data vendor which would be a bootless undertaking. Most of the specifics of the product announcement are going to be formally announced in November, at the company’s customer summit.

Commvault has been moving toward subscription based pricing for some years now, although it still derives most of its product revenues from sales of perpetual licenses. With the adoption of ASC 606, Commvault will be able to recognize subscription revenues before all of the related transaction is invoiced and before cash is received - the revenue recognition standard will be the signing of a committed contract. During the conference call, the CEO mentioned that he thought that viewed holistically, the increased proportion of revenues coming from multi-year subscriptions would be a tailwind and not a headwind as is most often the case in these kinds of transitions for IT vendors. Basically, the company will not see a negative revenue impact from signing a greater proportion of subscription revenue arrangements. This should be, I think, a factor that figures in positively in evaluating CVLT shares, although so far investors have not looked at it that way.

Commvault’s market position and competition

Data protection and back-up is a huge space and it has seen significant growth for many years and in different pockets. CVLT has been said by Gartner to be the leader in the space for 6 years running, and when the next report comes out later this month, I doubt that there will be many significant changes in the ratings.

Sometimes when I write articles readers suggest that I lean too heavily on Gartner in terms of some of the conclusions that I draw. I am well aware that at times, Gartner has been accused of slanting its research based on who is paying it. But given the other players in this space, it is very unlikely that Gartner has ranked Commvault higher than it should. And I do not expect to find any ground-breaking insights in a Gartner MQ analysis. I try to look at everything that is available. But Gartner isn’t reporting “fake news” the way mainstream media have done. It takes a survey that is pretty broadbased, and has market analysts who add their own input. It is not perfect but it is likely to be better than any other 3rd party research that is available about some of the major trends in this space. Overall, I think it is a reasonably objective source.

Just for the record, while the overall backup and recovery space is mainly served by traditional vendors including IBM (IBM), EMC, Veritas and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), there are a couple of emerging vendors of note. One of those is Actifio which is said to offer significant differentiation compared to traditional vendors. Its unique technology has meant it can offer much faster speeds for back-up and recovery compared to the current generation of both software and hardware back-up and recovery solutions. Another emerging vendor is Veeam. Veeam is a Swiss company with revenues comparable to Commvault. It is best known for backing up VMware environments. In recent years, one significant development direction for CVLT has been the development of more solutions in this area and it has recently announced additional back-up and recovery solutions for use with VMW. It will be interesting to see if CVLT can crack into what is a very substantial market - it is, as yet, an unrealized opportunity.

Looked at holistically, the major competitor in this space has been EMC, primarily through its decade old acquisition of Data Domain. For the most part, Data Domain is used with other EMC storage offerings. Like many other EMC acquisitions, after a honeymoon period, Data Domain has been starved of resources and that is likely still the case, particularly after the combination with Dell given all of the other priorities facing the new enterprise. It seems likely to me, that Data Domain will continue to be a share donor in this space with some share points accruing to companies such as CVLT that make their living as best of breed vendors.

There are some nascent trends in the space that over time might represent a threat to the growth of revenues - most notably integrated backup and recovery solutions offered by the storage vendors themselves. But for now, most market research analysts believe that the space is likely to grow at double-digit rates through 2020. Given Commvault’s market position, and the faults of its competitors, aspiring to 20% growth seems quite a reasonable goal.

Profitability

Back in its day, when Commvault shares were valued as a hyper-growth name, the company was not particularly profitable - but at least it had GAAP EBIT margins in the low double digits. Of course, truth be told, it wasn’t all that “growthy” back then when compared to other IT vendors of its size - but the share valuations at that point reflected investor romance with a software solution for storage back-up and recovery technology. Revenues have grown a bit more than 100% over the last 6 years, but non-GAAP operating earnings have increased by just 50% and GAAP operating earnings have all but disappeared. Six years ago the shares sold for a P/E of more than 50X, while the EV/S was 5.4X. Valuations marched higher over the next couple of years before the bottom fell out of the story.

The company has forecast that its non-GAAP operating margins will reach 13% this year, up from 11.5% in the year recently reported. The increase is really apples to apples - there is no significant year-over-year impact from the adoption of ASC 606. The current published First Call consensus for fiscal year ’18 does not quite reflect those assumptions. It shows a growth in EPS of 15% and management has guided to 7%+ revenue growth and 10% growth in EBIT margins. The fact that some estimates do not reflect guidance is most likely due to the way many analysts prefer to model. Management is suggesting that there will be a steeper ramp in margins this year than is comfortable for some analysts to use when making their projections. But for some reason, that kind of modelling is less of a factor in fiscal year ’19 when expectations call for 10% top-line growth and 20% growth in EPS.

The expected improvements in profitability were not in evidence last quarter, nor had that been expected. Overall, the company’s gross margin did grow about 50 basis points to over 87%. That was primarily a function of rising product revenue which have gross margins in the high 90% range and limited growth in services revenue. But overall, most operating expense categories grew faster than reported revenues and operating expenses, rose to 86.6% of revenues in the quarter compared to 81.1% of revenues in Q4 of fiscal 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company had Q4 operating margins of 12%. That compares to non-GAAP margins in Q4 2016 of 16%. In particular, sales and marketing was 59% of revenues this past year on a GAAP basis and had been 56% of revenues in the prior year. I think it is fair to say, that at this scale and with this growth cadence in product revenues, the ramp the company has forecast for margin growth is quite modest and could be readily over-attained. In particular, the company should be able to enhance sales productivity significantly - most other mid-sized enterprise software vendors, who are not facing headwinds from a transition to subscription revenues, have far lower sales and marketing expense ratios.

The company may be said to be a serial practitioner in terms of its use of stock-based comp awards. Looking at the full year of fiscal 2017, stock-based comp expense was essentially all of reported non-GAAP earnings. That is comparable to the ratio for the prior fiscal year, but hardly desirable. Looked at another way, stock-based comp rose by 15% last year and was 74% of cash flow from operations compared to 76% of operating cash flow the prior year. These levels are, perhaps, not totally outliers in terms of the SBC ratio for companies of this size, but it is one factor that will likely put a lid on valuation.

Interestingly, the stock-based comp ratios have grown noticeably through the years; the metric was 80% of non-GAAP earnings 6 years ago and at that time was just 30% of cash flow from operations. While the issue of stock-based comp is one of those “half full” stories, I think it suggests that the company has huge, as yet to be realized, margin opportunities that are likely to be realized if revenue growth achieves planned levels.

Valuation

Commvault is a relatively small business playing in a land mainly populated by giants. That has usually been one component of handicapping a potential consolidation transaction. At various times through the years, this company was rumored to have been for sale. Obviously, none of the rumored transactions ever advanced beyond that the stage of rumors. There are many larger hardware vendors particularly including, IBM, Microsoft, Hewlett and Cisco who might be potential buyers. A couple of years ago, Symantec sold its Veritas unit, a very troubled business at the time, to the Carlyle Group for 3.5X EV/S. Given the multiple woes of Veritas at the time, that was probably a reasonably generous valuation and it would be interesting to see how the transaction has worked out for the buyers… but there have been no press release detailing the operational performance of Veritas since the transaction was finalized. One thing is likely; the Carlyle Group is going to be running Veritas to generate cash and not to maximize market share which is likely one factor in the success of Commvault in terms of growing its product revenues.

Commvault currently has 46.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding, and despite the level of stock-based compensation, its share count is within 2% of year-earlier levels. The company has a market cap of $2.7 billion and an enterprise value of $2.25 billion. So, Commvault shares have an EV/S of 3.1X. That represents a relatively compressed valuation, particularly if the company has a reasonable prospect of achieving 20% growth over the next couple of years.

CVLT is forecast to achieve non-GAAP EPS of about $1.24 over the next 12 months as the quarter to be reported in a couple of weeks has been forecast by the CFO to produce the lowest level of earnings in the fiscal year. At the consensus level of forecast earnings, the company has a P/E of 47X. That is not a bargain P/E, but the issue for investors, as pointed out earlier in this article, is the ability the company has to develop and maintain a steady improvement in sales productivity and operating margins. As well, investors need to consider and weigh the level of stock-based comp against the rising level of deferred revenues the company has been able to book.

As mentioned earlier, because of the rather robust level of deferred revenue growth, Commvault seems likely to continue to achieve CFFO significantly above the level it reports for non-GAAP earnings. That was the case in fiscal year 2017, despite the substantial growth in receivables which limited reported CFFO to a significant extent. The company’s capex is minor and, excluding a real estate investment that was made a couple of years ago, is less than 1% of revenues. The company doesn’t provide a free cash flow forecast, but looking at earnings, the likely reversal of the accounts receivable build-up and expecting deferred revenue growth to moderate a bit, I am inclined to think that free cash flow is likely to reach $115-$120 million over the next 12 months. At that level, free cash flow yield would be greater than 5%, again a level that would likely to prove very attractive should the company obtain its aspirational growth rate and achieve the kind of profitability that would be normal for a company in its position.

At this point, the consensus of analysis recommendations is relatively strong, although the shares are only followed by 13 analysts. 11 of the analysts who do follow this name rate it either a buy or a strong buy. I think it is a worthwhile purchase both as a potential acquisition candidate but also because it seems to have righted the ship without the shares reflecting the potential for what is a leading company in a high growth space. Just to conclude, there is no rational process that might suggest how Commvault shares ought to sell for a lower valuation than was the case when Veritas was sold to the Carlyle Group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVLT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.