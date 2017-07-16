10 Dividend Increases: July 10-14, 2017

In the last week, 10 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including 3 of the stocks I own.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. Recently, 10 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including 3 of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, PAYX provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. Additionally, the company offers accounting and finance services, including Paychex Accounting Online, Paychex Payment Processing Services, and Paychex Small Business Loan Resource Center.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.70%, from 46¢ per share to 50¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on August 24 to shareholders of record on August 1, with an ex-dividend date of July 28.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

WBA operates a network of drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general merchandise products, including household items, convenience and fresh foods, personal and beauty care products, and photofinishing services. WBA was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

On Wednesday, July 12, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.67% to 40¢ per share. All shareholders of record on August 18 can expect the dividend to be paid on September 12.

• Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, CMI is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of diesel engines. The company also produces natural gas engines and engine components and subsystems. CMI sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and other customers worldwide.

Recently, the board of directors of CMI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.37%. The new dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 18. The ex-dividend date will be August 16.

• Ryder System (R)

Founded in 1933 and based in Miami, Florida, R provides commercial fleet management and supply chain solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. Product offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental and programmed maintenance of vehicles to integrated services such as dedicated contract carriage and carrier management. Additionally, R offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, lead logistics management services, and e-Commerce solutions.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 4.55% to 46¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ex-dividend date is August 17.

• National Retail Properties (NNN)

NNN is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases. The company has operations in Texas, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, and Alabama, among others. Formerly known as Commercial Net Lease Realty, Inc., NNN was founded in August 1984 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 47.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.40% over the prior quarterly dividend. NNN will trade ex-dividend on July 27. The dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record on July 31.

• EdR (EDR)

Formerly known as Education Realty Trust, Inc., EDR is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. It owns approximately 60 collegiate housing communities located in over 20 states serving 40 university campuses. EDR was founded in 1964 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recently, EDR increased its quarterly dividend to 39¢ per share, an increase of 2.63% over the prior dividend of 38¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record on July 31. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 27.

• Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

OHI is a self-administered REIT (real estate investment trust) that invests in income-producing healthcare facilities located throughout the United States. The company provides lease or mortgage financing to healthcare operating companies, funding investments through loans under revolving credit facilities, from private or public offerings of debt or equity securities, or through secured indebtedness. OHI was founded in 1992 and is based in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

OHI will pay a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share, an increase of 1.59% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on August 1 can expect the dividend to be paid on August 15.

• Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, OXY is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and abroad. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power.

On July 13, the company declared a dividend of 77¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 1.32% increase. The ex-dividend date is September 7 and the dividend will be paid on October 16 to shareholders of record on September 11.

• Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Founded in 1976 and based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments in nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, July 11, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 0.67% to 18.875¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 22 to shareholders of record on August 18. The ex-dividend date will be August 16.

• Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

GEL is a limited partnership operating in the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. It operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. GEL was founded in 1996 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 0.35% to 72.25¢ per unit. GEL will trade ex-dividend on July 27. The distribution is payable on August 14 to unitholders of record on July 31.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, WBA, NNN, and HCSG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

WBA's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) but below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in WBA in January 2007 would have returned 6.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NNN is a REIT (real estate investment trust), so I use adjusted funds from operations rather than earnings. NNN's price line is below its normal P/AFFO ratio but above the primary valuation line, so NNN is trading at about fair value. An investment in NNN in January 2011 would have returned 10.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HCSG's price line is well above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HCSG in January 2007 would have returned 18.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI, WBA, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.