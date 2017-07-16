Fire Your Lawn Guy

But sometimes "smart" people make bad decisions - like say trimming bullish bets on tech stocks just ahead of a big rally.

Should you listen to "arrogant" market professionals and/or the people who, like Heisenberg, quote them?

One thing people say about me on a fairly regular basis is that I'm arrogant and that my "appeals to authority" (where "authority" means analysts) is indicative of an inherent pompousness.

This is to a certain extent a symptom of the world we live in. Ironically, readers' criticism of my propensity to cite market professionals is itself an appeal to authority - even if some of the folks leveling the criticism don't realize to whom they're appealing.

Whether they realize it or not, they're appealing to a world view popularized by Nassim Taleb, who incessantly rails against what he calls "pseudo-experts."

Basically, a "pseudo-expert" is anyone who isn't Taleb (or maybe Karl Popper). But sarcasm aside, the idea is that "regular people" have woken up to the fact (and it's not, in fact, a "fact") that "experts" aren't really experts. For Taleb, this applies to anything that isn't physics (that's an oversimplification, but you get the point). So economists are "pseudo-experts," for example.

There are myriad problems with that world view, but one of the most glaring issues is the fact that it creates a false distinction between "regular" people and "pseudo-experts." "Pseudo-experts" are always portrayed as ivory tower elites, or bureaucrats with a false sense of entitlement, while "regular" people means "everyone else." But again, that's a false distinction. For instance, I'm pretty sure it's safe to call the proprietor of a lawn service an "expert" on lawns. And I think it's also safe to say that most people who own lawn services fall into the "regular people" category. But lawns don't always grow like a lawn "expert" expects them to. Just like economies don't always act like economists expect them to act. So if my lawn dies, do I get to call the lawn guy a "pseudo-expert" because he failed to warn me ahead of time? I mean, I can fire him if I want and hire another lawn guy, but in most cases, the problem probably wasn't that he's not a lawn expert, but rather that predicting lawns is inherently imprecise.

And that leads us to another problem with Taleb's "pseudo-expert" thesis. Are we supposed to summarily dismiss the accumulated knowledge of everyone who isn't a brain surgeon or a physicist? That is, is everyone who isn't a surgeon or a dentist (another example Taleb likes to use for someone who is a "real" expert) or a rocket scientist simply "pretending" to know something about their chosen field?

Obviously that's ridiculous. And the same applies to a lot of the criticism I get when I "appeal" to the purportedly unreliable "authority" that is Wall Street analysis. Are analysts always right? Well, no. In the same way that political scientists aren't always right and in the same way that historians aren't fortune tellers, and in the same way meteorologists are only able to assign probabilities to the chance of rain.

But the simple fact of the matter is that the best we can do outside of the operating table, the dentist chair, and the jet propulsion lab is to listen to the people who have dedicated their lives to imprecise disciplines. If you, like Taleb, think that's a fool's errand, well then fire your lawn guy.

[Aside: For those who are inclined to tell me how everyone on Wall Street has "gotten it wrong for years," you should probably note that in fact they have not, because i) there are all kinds of bulls on Street equity desks and before you go asserting that the Street has been "wrong" you'd better make sure you have access to all the sellside databases you'd need to back up that contention, otherwise you're quite literally just making things up; and ii) they're making money hand over fist]

Ok, now I'm going to flip the script on you.

Because what you thought was that everything set out above was an excuse to introduce more quotes from Wall Street analysts whose commentary, having been exonerated by my critique of Taleb, would be better received by readers.

But you were wrong.

Instead, I'm going to take this opportunity to note that although we should indeed listen to what the ostensibly "smart" people on both the sellside and buyside have to say, we should also be sure not to miss an opportunity to point out when they get it wrong because if you're one for old adages, chronicling mistakes is one of the best ways to learn.

So let's look at two hedge fund trades gone horrible awry. The first comes from Canada.

In late May, specs were the most short the loonie (FXC) on record. And it was fairly easy to understand why. There were (and still are) jitters about a housing bubble and about oil prices, and about all manner of other things relevant to the Canadian economy.

So you know, "pile on."

Well, guess what happened next? This (via Bloomberg's Luke Kawa):

Then in June, exactly one month away from the Bank of Canada's next decision, the nation’s top monetary policy makers briskly laid the foundation for an imminent interest rate hike with a one-two punch. First, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins indicated the Bank would be “assessing whether all of the considerable monetary policy stimulus presently in place is still required;” the following day, Poloz added that the rate reductions in 2015 had “done their job.”

Here's a fun chart that shows you just how wrong the "smart" money truly was and just how poorly this bet was timed:

(Bloomberg with annotations from Kevin Muir)

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that may well have been one of the worst trades in spec history.

On Friday night, when the latest CFTC data was released, we learned that in the week through Tuesday (so one day before the BoC hiked rates), specs trimmed their net CAD short by 30,375 contracts to just 9,581. And you can believe whatever was left of that short position was covered after Wednesday.

Have a look at this chart which shows the truly epic short squeeze:

(CFTC, Deutsche Bank)

But wait, there's more!

Also in the latest CFTC report was the revelation that specs trimmed their net longs in Nasdaq (QQQ) futs to just 31,000 contracts - that would mean hedge funds were the least net long tech stocks since May of last year as of Tuesday:

(CFTC, Deutsche Bank)

Well, guess what happened from Wednesday through Friday? Tech stocks staged their biggest rally since December 9:

So no, the "smart" money isn't always so "smart" and in these cases, it was the purportedly "smartest" guys in the room who got burned.

But all of that said, don't fall into the Nassim Taleb trap of believing that everyone who doesn't fill cavities, operate on brains, or build spaceships is a "pseudo-expert" whose analysis isn't worth taking seriously.

And if you do choose to go that route, then go ahead and stop bringing an umbrella on days when the weatherman tells you there's a 70% chance of rain.

And fire your lawn guy too.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.