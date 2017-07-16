2 Grocers That Will Survive The Amazon/Whole Foods Merger

It's no secret that the retail sector is struggling to cope with the e-commerce filled future Amazon (AMZN) promises us. Fast delivery, low prices, and free shipping make it difficult for many consumers to justify the trek to the more conventional brick-and-mortar stores of days past. And with Amazon's recent bid for Whole Foods (WFM), Jeff Bezos has extended his empire into the grocery sector as well. News of the buy-out sent grocery stocks tumbling, taking more wide-ranging retailers such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT) along for the ride.

But all is not lost for the grocery-minded investor. This recent bout of Amazon panic has created buying opportunities for two great American companies, Costco (COST) and Kroger (KR), that were already worth investing your money with, but now can be owned at much more attractive valuations.

The Costco Case - Growth

COST data by YCharts

News of the merger in mid-June sent Costco's stock plummeting, with a further, more recent dip coming after the company's June sales report fell short of analyst's predictions. However, the sales report in question still showed a 6% increase in same-store sales over last year. It was positive overall despite missing the analyst's mark, and when viewed in conjunction with Costco's Q3 2017 earnings report paints a picture of a company with growth and prosperity in its future. Whole-company comparable sales are up from no increase last year to a 3.6% increase YTD and EPS for the first three quarters are up from $3.56 to $3.99. So in the short term at least, Costco looks to be in good shape for the year, presenting a buying opportunity for investors hoping it will reclaim its previous highs on news of continued sales and earnings growth.

For the long-term upside, however, we need to take a look at Costco's operations. Specifically, we need to look at what sets Costco apart from other retailers, and thus makes it resilient to the effects that Amazon has on the rest of the retail sector.

Costco doesn't sell items individually like Wal-Mart or Target. Instead, Costco runs a bulk-buying membership based retail operation. Customers need to pay a yearly fee to become members, which then enables them to buy products in large quantities at steep discounts per unit compared to its competitors. Costco also offers many large items such as TVs, tires, and furniture at similarly low prices. To be sure, nearly all of Costco's inventory can be found on Amazon; however, the bulk rates and discounts offer competitive pricing. And in the case where Amazon can match Costco's price, shipping costs must be considered. If the customer pays for the shipping, then of course this additional cost may make Costco the truly cheaper option. If Amazon pays for the shipping to sway the customer, then Amazon has damaged its margins to do so, thus giving Costco a competitive advantage in the long-run. Additionally, its no-frills aesthetic and warehouse retail format send the message that it is a lean operation which passes the savings on to the consumer, leading to an impressive 90% member retention rate.

So in the end, Costco doesn't target the same customers as Amazon. Whereas Amazon is perfect for someone who wants to buy, for example, a single can of specialty peanuts, Costco is perfect for the customer or business that wants to buy a case of peanuts at a bulk rate.

COST EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

To truly go long Costco, however, you need to believe that the company has a long-term future of growth and expansion, considering it currently trades at a P/E of roughly 28, significantly above the industry average around 17. This makes it an expensive investment, only slightly offset by a minimal dividend yielding 1.31%. It has sustained higher multiples in the past, however, and will likely continue to do so as long as the future looks bright. The company is still expanding both in the United States and abroad, and if you think that Costco is a great company with excellent leadership likely to continue its trend of earnings growth, then the current turmoil with its stock price provides an opportunity to buy and hold.

The Kroger Case - Value

KR data by YCharts

Simply put, this is the cheapest Kroger has been in roughly three years. Its recent drop is caused by two main factors, the first being the announcement of the Amazon/Whole Foods merger, and the second being its recent Q1 2017 earnings report. The company reported comparable sales of -0.2% and Q1 EPS of $0.32 ($0.58 after adjusting for pension and early retirement costs) compared to $0.71 last year. Clearly, this is not a great start to the year, and Kroger's leadership reduced their guidance for full-year EPS to $1.74-$1.79 ($2.00-$2.05 adjusted) as a result. However, one bad quarter does not define a company, and at its current P/E of 11.02 (or 13.22-12.86 looking forward with leadership's guidance), Kroger is trading cheap compared to its rivals. On top of this, Kroger leadership recently announced a slight increase to its dividend (yielding 2.16%) and an additional $1 billion in share buybacks. As with Costco though, you need to look at Kroger as a whole to understand its true value.

KR EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

In the world of brick-and-mortar retailers (or grocers in this case), there is always room for one. When e-commerce rears its head and takes its share of the sales away from conventional stores, natural selection enters to weed out the weaker companies, leaving only the strongest survivor to dominate the space. Take, for example, Barnes and Noble's (BKS) survival while Borders and Walden Books died off, or Best Buy's (BBY) triumph over Circuit City and Radio Shack. In the case of local neighborhood grocery stores, Kroger is the one that will survive and thrive after Amazon and Whole Foods have finished changing the nature of the grocery sector. This is because Kroger is not just Kroger. Kroger is also Harris Teeter, Pick 'n Save, Baker's, Ralph's, and many other regional grocery chains. Consumers are loyal to their neighborhood grocers, so when Kroger expands into new markets, it rarely does so under the Kroger flag. Instead, it acquires the dominant local chain and continues to operate in the region under its name, retaining the loyalty of its customers in the process. This means Kroger operates as the #1 or #2 grocer in 47 of its 52 markets, with the vast majority of customers traveling a mile or less to reach their nearest store.

Kroger also adopts a one-stop-shop philosophy to its retail locations, including full-service pharmacies in most of its stores and gas stations in others. The company aims to be the price leader on groceries in its area, targeting price conscious consumers instead of Whole Foods' premium seeking consumers. Whereas Amazon and Whole Foods will have to start from the ground up with online ordering and grocery delivery programs - albeit with Amazon's formidable competencies in the areas as a bonus - Kroger has already been successfully implementing these services in test markets. All of this gives the company a competitive moat to help it withstand the coming Amazon/Whole Foods flood.

Kroger does have stiff competition in several regions, as the South East and Mid-Atlantic are solidly Publix and Wegmans territory, respectively. But Kroger dwarfs these companies, and as the sector consolidates against the unstoppable force of e-commerce, my thesis is that Kroger will continue to acquire and merge its way forward until it is unquestionably the dominant grocer in the country. Thus, the value-minded investor should take advantage of this small stumble in Kroger's path to pick up some shares on the cheap.

It's possible that Kroger is in for a bad year and has more pain to come before it turns around. In that case, I'd advise buying all the way down, picking up shares as they become cheaper and cheaper. This is a long-term buy and hold play and further dips should be seen as additional buying opportunities for a best-of-class company.

