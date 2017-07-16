Dividend Stock Analysis: Colgate-Palmolive Co.

The Stock – Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL):

It is not a secret that I am a fan of consumer staple companies with a strong brand portfolio. In today’s analysis, I will review a company in the personal products industry that I have always watched, but never purchased. Is now the time to initiate a stake in Colgate-Palmolive?

Why am I reviewing Colgate-Palmolive today? First, as I mentioned in the introduction, the company has a very strong brand portfolio that can be found in nearly every consumer’s household. The company owns brands such as: Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Irish Springs, Brite, Ajax, Murhpy’s Oil Soap, etc. I also like that the company’s brand portfolio is diversified within the personal products industry (Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Care) and the company does not rely on one specialized niche within the industry.

Second, the company has a strong dividend growth history. Not only is Colgate-Palmolive a Dividend Aristocrat, but the company has paid a dividend for 122 consecutive years! If you are looking for a company with a long-term history of paying a dividend through various economic cycles, this company has continued to pay a dividend through the highs and the lows. As I mentioned earlier, with strong brands and a long-term dividend mindset, this company has caught my attention. Now, it is time to run CL through our dividend stock screener.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Typically, we also compare the company we are analyzing against competitors in the industry. This analysis will set the record for most companies included in our dividend stock analysis due to the high volume of dividend paying electric utility companies. We will compare Colgate-Palmolive against the following two companies in the personal products industry: Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB).

1.) Dividend Yield: We don’t set a specific floor for dividend yield when analyzing a company in our stock screener. As a rule of thumb, though, we typically look for a company that has a dividend yield above the S&P 500. Otherwise, we would most likely opt for investing in an index fund. CL does not have the highest dividend yield. But the current yield exceeds the yield of the broader market by a slim margin. Interestingly, CL has a lower yield than both PG and KMB by over 90 basis points. I was not expecting CL’s dividend yield to be that much lower than its competitors.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. CL passes this metric since their payout ratio of 55% is below our target threshold. Also, in CL’s situation, since CL has a lower dividend yield than their competitors, I would expect their dividend yield to be lower than both PG and KMB. CL has the lowest payout ratio of the three competitors and both PG and KMB have target payout ratios that exceed 60%, which meets my expectations prior to performing the analysis. For KMB, though, their payout ratio is a hair above our mark and I consider this an insignificant amount for the purposes of our stock screener.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: CL is a Dividend Aristocrat – which is a guaranteed check for this metric of our stock screener. CL has increased their dividend for 54 consecutive years! PG and KMB are also Dividend Aristocrats, so long-term dividend growth is a common trait for many of the companies in the personal products industry. We also review the five-year average dividend growth rate to assess the company’s recent dividend increases. CL has a five-year average dividend growth rate of 5.9%, which is lower than I would expect given the company’s lower dividend yield. CL’s amount is in line with PG and KMB as well.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: For this metric, we look for the company’s P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market’s ratio to assess the current valuation of the company. Currently, the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is in the mid-20s area. CL’s P/E ratio is 24.7X earnings, which appears to be in line with the broader market. Since our goal is to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks, the company does not pass this metric. Another interesting item to note is that CL had the highest P/E ratio of the three companies in the screener. Of the group, KMB has the lowest P/E ratio (19.8X) and was the only company with a P/E ratio below 20X.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

I love CL’s product portfolio and their dividend history. However, for now, I am going to pass on adding shares of CL since they did not pass our stock screener due to their current valuation compared to the broader market. With that being said, I will continue to monitor and watch KMB as the company passes our stock screener and offers a higher yield and lower current valuation than CL.

What are your thoughts about CL? Would you also pass on adding shares of CL in favor of KMB or even PG? Or are you avoiding the personal products industry altogether in favor of another industry?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a position in PG; however, I do not plan to initiate a position in PG within the next 72 hours