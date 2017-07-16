Trinity Industries: Expecting Some Good, And Some Bad

In this piece, I decided to look at some items that I believe to be of significance to Trinity and its shareholders.

After the market closes on July 25th, the management team at Trinity Industries (TRN) is expected to report revenue and earnings results for the second quarter of the business's 2017 fiscal year. Seeing as how Trinity is, right now, my largest holding, I thought it would be interesting and useful for my readers if I go through the details and give my thoughts about what I'm personally expecting from Trinity during its press release.

Investors should expect an improved rail outlook

There's no denying that the railcar market has been hit hard. As oil production plummeted, and as other commodities suffered as well, the demand for railcars took a heck of a beating over the past year or so. Sales and profits have declined, leaving Trinity, as well as other players in this space, fighting over what contracts are available. In this quarter, however, I do believe there's a reasonable chance that management will provide a more upbeat tone than it has in the past.

My rationale behind this is two-fold. First and foremost, we should be aware of the fact that oil production in the US has soared. Output, using weekly figures, at the very end of 2016 was 8.77 million barrels per day. That number has since risen to nearly 9.40 million barrels per day as of the time of this writing. Even though pipeline is preferred for oil transportation, some is transported via rail, but my bullish argument centers around more than just that. Other products, like frac sand, frac silica, and frac ceramic (not to mention new types of proppants), also have seen an increase in demand, which should help push the demand for railcars higher, in theory.

*Taken from the AAR

The second piece of rationale I have on this front is that railcar volume has done quite well this year. As you can see in the image above, volume is still lower than at some points in the past, but overall carload volume is up 6.2% year to date compared to 2016. Meanwhile, intermodal volume is up 2.7%, bringing total railcar volume for the industry up 4.4% year over year. In Canada, the picture is even better, with total volume up 11.6%, while in Mexico volume is down a modest 1.6%. While I have no doubt the market for railcars is still in a tough spot, it's highly probable that this kind of improvement should either push Trinity's backlog in this category higher or, at the very least, should result in management giving a better view than what was warranted in the past.

Two segments I'm eyeballing

Besides just railcar operations (both Trinity's leasing and manufacturing/sales segments), I'm also looking for two other segments to show some sort of improvement: Construction Products Group and Energy Equipment Group. This year, through the month of April, total construction spending is higher to the tune of 5.5%, with growth in both residential and non-residential markets. Trinity not only provides railcars that can haul anything needed to respond to this growth; they also mine and sell construction aggregates, highway railguards, and other steel products. All of this falls under the firm's Construction Products Group.

The Energy Equipment Group is a bit harder to figure out because management doesn't provide as much detail as I'd like. The firm does give a breakdown on its Wind Towers operations, but I've already written about that before. The rest, which includes utility steel structures for power generation and miscellaneous energy storage products, is pretty opaque. I don't know if these will show any sort of improvement or hints of improvements, but I'd imagine there's some chance that the picture facing this segment will be better year over year.

Expect costs to remain high

While my case so far has been on the bullish side of the equation, I do believe that there's one thing that is bearish that investors should expect. If I'm correct, Trinity's core cost structure is likely to be higher this year than it was last year on a percentage of sales basis. Take a look, for instance, at the table below, which shows a breakdown for the first quarter of this year and compares it with the first quarter of 2016.

*Created by Author

What you can see here is that, in Trinity's manufacturing operating costs and manufacturing selling, general, and administrative costs, margins contracted quite materially year over year. Simply put, Trinity is a fairly low-margin business and it is capital-intensive (these two features go hand-in-hand). Since I do think sales, on the whole, will be lower this year than last year, I would be shocked if we see anything beyond margin contraction when it comes to manufacturing activities. That said, the table does show that, on the leasing side of things, margins improved year over year. I would be equally surprised to see any outcome not similar to this one in the second quarter of this year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though, while the picture for Trinity has been mixed and the company has undergone a really hard time, there's a good chance that this year will mark the true bottom for the business and some very key areas for the enterprise will experience a recovery or, at the very least, will point in that direction. I do think margins will remain under pressure during the quarter, but this is a small price to pay (within reason) if evidence of an improved market for Trinity's products and services is revealed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.