Chesapeake - Buy Now

This capitulation play could see a break-out if the macro story turns out to be right.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has provided its shareholders with a ton of volatility over the last year. The stock was 8 cents shy of the $30 mark in July of 2014. Since then, the stock has lost 83% which is way up from the 95% loss in the first quarter of 2016.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

In this article, you will read all my reasons why I believe that Chesapeake will be able to break out of the current downtrend and provide investors with some good returns after months of losses.

The key reasons can be seen below.

Cheaper production and lower break-even prices;

Oil & gas positioning;

USD weakness;

Stock capitulation versus bonds; and

Economic growth

Let's start with one of the most important topics. Cheap production is not only a huge tailwind for a company like Chesapeake, it's also the reason why the entire industry is currently in trouble.

Source: Chesapeake JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference

Chesapeake's finding and development costs declined 57% between 2017 and 2013. This in addition to overall cheaper production has caused a major oil production boom in the US.

The US went from energy importer to energy exporter thanks to cheap production and massive oil and gas reserves. Add to that the factor of 'cheap funding' due to post-recession interest rates policies. Especially, basic material companies used cheap funding to massively increase their production. This has led to a stock price boom in years of rising commodity prices while it crushed companies during downtrends.

This is still the biggest reason to be careful when it comes to energy stocks, even though the cheaper production could massively benefit these companies once oil starts rising again.

One of the factors that is currently going from negative to positive is the crude oil inventory level in the US.

National crude oil inventories are about to enter the 5-year range after starting to fall earlier than expected. Note that the oil intensive regional (PADD3) is already back within the 5-year range. PADD 3 includes southern states like Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. In other words, it's the most oil intensive regional thanks to Texas which produces three times as much as North Dakota.

The inventory easing effect should be strengthened by a falling USD. Historically, there has been a tremendous correlation between crude oil and the US currency. Mostly because all major oil transactions are done in USD which means that a stronger USD makes commodities relatively more expensive. Add to that the heavy USD debt load of many oil importing countries, especially emerging markets are having a high USD debt load and are depending on high oil prices.

The current USD weakness is supported by strong growth in the Euro Area and the fact that all major central banks are turning hawkish. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada are putting massive pressure on the USD. Add to that the fact that strong economic growth tends to weaken the USD since there are massive money flows into risk assets like emerging market stocks and bonds.

That being said, it seems that the USD went from a negative force regarding oil to a driver of a new rally. Not only does the current USD weakness support current prices from falling, it also opens the door to oil prices above $50.

Speaking of economic growth. The number one leading economic indicator for the US economy (ISM manufacturing index) surged to new 2014 highs in June of 2017. This should reverse the downtrend if my bull case is not completely wrong.

At this point, it's important to note that the ISM index is not implying that Chesapeake should hit $30 anytime soon. It shows that the downtrend should end at this point. There is enough bearishness priced in after the brief growth slowdown in the first two quarters of this year.

This bearishness can be seen when looking at the positions of smart money (money managers). Crude oil positions went from 405K in February to 157K in July. Natural gas positions changed from 250K in May to 90K in July.

Source: Tradingster

The increased bearishness has pushed the Chesapeake short float up to 20%. This is a bad sign during a downtrend, but it is what you want to see during a bottom since it increases the chance of a massive short squeeze.

Another sign that tells me that the current bearishness is overblown is the fact that bonds are not suffering. The 2017 6.5% bond, for example, is trading around 100 versus 30 in Q1 of 2016. Nothing has pushed these bonds down. Not even the fact that natural gas prices came dangerously close to Chesapeake's break-even price in the first quarter of this year.

Conclusion

Chesapeake is currently at a point which makes it extremely interesting to bet on a break-out. This break-out is backed by a strong economic expansion, falling oil inventories and a weakening USD. This commodity play has been ignored for a few months now which adds to an interesting capitulation play.

I will be buying a small position to benefit from a strong combination of fundamentals and massive bearishness.

Note that this stock is extremely volatile and that this bottom buying is connected to a lot of risks. If this bull case turns out to be right, you will enjoy massive returns. However, Chesapeake has proven that it can destroy portfolios during break-down. So whatever you do, play it safe and be aware of the volatility risk you are taking.

