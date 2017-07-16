You Know What The Risks Are Here, Right?

But for whoever is invested in EM equities and/or debt, it's important that you recognize the policy shift taking place in developed economies.

I don't talk a lot on this platform about emerging markets because I'm not sure how tuned in the audience is.

I haven't quite figured out if anyone on this platform cares too much about emerging markets.

But if you don't, you probably should. If for no other reason than that EM is yet another example of how everything has become a giant, one-way bet predicated (almost) entirely upon the assumed durability of the low volatility regime engineered by DM central banks.

I don't want to get into a long-winded diatribe on EM here, but I do want to make a couple of quick points.

First of all, I'm concerned that investors in EM bond ETFs like the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) don't fully understand that they are subject to the same liquidity mismatch that plagues high yield credit ETFs.

The coordinated hawkish lean by DM central bankers (which began in earnest on June 27) was followed by $1.2 billion in outflows from EMB over two weeks. The fund lost $827 million in the second week. That erased 26% of the fund's entire YTD inflows:

(Bloomberg)

That's how quickly things can turn in this space, and if you're in EM debt ETFs, please do understand that you are buying ETF units that promise intraday liquidity but represent ownership of assets (EM bonds) that are inherently illiquid.

The ETF providers will tell you that's fine because the APs will always be willing to step in and arb away NAV disconnects, but you have to ask yourself the following question, put to FT earlier this month by Eaton Vance’s Michael Cirami:

If you knew everything was coming up for sale, would you step in?

In other words, do you really think that in a pinch anyone is going to want to inventory those bonds? Especially considering the banks are actually going to make an informed decision as opposed to simply taking it on faith?

"When the redemption basket gets passed on, the person it gets passed to is going to do some fundamental analysis, which the other guy [who bought the ETF] didn’t care about," Cirami went on to warn, in the same FT article linked above.

Here's how I described this situation last week over at HR:

The assumption that ETF investors aren’t going to get hung out to dry rests on the patently absurd contention that while money coming in equals bond buying, somehow money going out won’t equal bond selling.

Again, that's the same ridiculous logic that people try to use to support the argument that high yield ETFs won't one day collapse.

And do note the scope of the inflows in 2017. EM debt ETFs took in more money in the first six months of the year than they took in in all of 2016, and about as much as they took in in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 combined.

(EPFR, FT)

Simply put, there's no way that's sustainable.

So that's the bond side of the equation.

On the equity side, do note that the same dynamic is at play. That is, there's a certain extent to which this all depends on whether DM central banks don't normalize policy too quickly. I like the following chart a lot, as it shows you just how much every word that comes out of a DM central banker's mouth matters for EM investors:

That's what we saw this week in the Direxion Daily EM Bull 3X Shares ETF (EDC) and the ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEV).

Those moves you see highlighted in green and red (respectively) were based on one sentence - literally. What you see in that chart was based entirely on this from Yellen's prepared remarks that hit at 8:30 a.m. EST Wednesday morning:

There is, for example, uncertainty about when — and how much — inflation will respond to tightening resource utilization.

Here's what happened in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) at the cash open on Wednesday:

And look, this may very well go on for another couple of quarters.

After all, we learned on Friday that this idea DM central banks are clinging to about lackluster inflation being "transitory" is probably wrong. That is, inflation is likely to remain subdued in advanced economies, and if it does, well then policymakers will be hesitant to pull the trigger on normalization.

That would be supportive of EM flows.

But as always, my advice - for whatever it's worth - is to make sure you know your risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.