REIT Yellow Flag: Fed Says Too Many People Working In America

After a tough year, REITs will see tougher times yet. If you like the yields, migrate to apartment and warehouse REITs.

As reiterated by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s commentary July 12 before the U.S. Congress, the Fed is determined to tighten the money spigot on the U.S. economy, despite prices rising below the Fed’s 2% PCE inflation target in the last five years, and also despite the pancaked wages that define the American job scene: Real hourly wages were down in Q1 (the latest reading) and are up but 3.1% in the last 10 years. In fact, median weekly wages for full-time employed adult males are below 1979 levels.

But Yellen said, in part, “Additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years.”

REITs on Wall Street have been sluggish in the last year as the prospects of rising interest rates, flat property prices, slower growth and e-commerce darken the horizon. The big-picture Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) is off 9.6% year-over-year to July 12, though of course the retail REITS are taking the brunt of punishment, as money-scrimping shoppers let their fingers (and eyeballs) do the walking online. Mall-owner Simon Property Group (SPG), for example, is down 30.6% year-over-year.

The well-regarded Green Street Advisors U.S. commercial property price index peaked last summer.

But for the Fed, the picture of the U.S. economy is not one of tepid growth and iffy retail sales. Indeed, the Fed says the economy is too hot—in fact, there are too many people working already. The San Francisco Fed opined in early June, “The [national] labor market has further strengthened and appears to be at or even beyond full employment.“

In a recent Beige Book, the Fed characterized the national economy as one without enough employees, stating, “Labor markets continued to tighten, with most Districts citing shortages across a broadening range of occupations and regions.”

Outdated Sentiments

REIT shareholders must recognize there remains a bias in financial circles and some media that the “Fed is loose” or even a statist, inflationary institution that wants to cheapen the currency to reduce the government’s debt burden.

Some stereotypes never die, but in fact global central banks for the last 35 years have been bringing inflation down, and in many nations to zero or lower, notably Japan and Switzerland. The question now is, “Will central banks suffocate economic growth to keep fighting the last war—the one on inflation?” Public institutions evolve slowly.

Minutes from the recently released June 14 Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting suggest board members and regional Fed presidents even connect low unemployment to “financial instability,” though how that connection works remained unexplained. The minutes read in part: “Several participants expressed concern that a substantial and sustained unemployment undershooting might make the economy more likely to experience financial instability.”

In summary, the Fed contends in public that it is “data dependent,” but when it comes to labor markets and inflation, it seems to rely more on anecdotes from district presidents and amorphous fears of financial instability than hard numbers.

For REIT owners, that does not suggest accommodation ahead.

REITS H2 2017

Given the tightening Fed yet softish growth, it is difficult to cobble together a scenario of commercial property appreciation for the remainder of 2017 outside of certain geographic markets or asset classes, such as upgradeable class B apartments in high barrier-to-entry regions, and warehouses.

Indeed, some apartment REITs are holding up well in 2017, including the West Coast-centric Essex Property Trust (ESS), up 8.4% year-over-year. The West Coast is notable for building restrictions and tight residential markets, yet popular support for controls on new construction—the NIMBY crowd. Warehousing may hold on due to the online-order shipment fulfillment trade, and the Southern California-based industrial REIT Rexford Industrial (REXR) has an interesting and constantly upgradeable portfolio.

But apartments and some warehouses are likely a refuge, not a harbinger.

After 2008, property had a great run, throwing off both yield and appreciation. A sustained global glut of capital has pension fund managers, hedge funds, even sovereign wealth funds hunting for places to park money. Pickings are slim; Japanese government bonds yield close to zero.

But now commercial property transactions are slowing with prices topped out, with real-estate research service Ten-X in June reporting real estate deals are at a three-year low.



Also, mainland China is clamping tighter controls on capital leaving the nation, which has already softened Vancouver, Canada property markets, and may add to softness in gateway cities.

The long-term outlook for real estate is probably still favorable, as a relatively secure investment in a world evidently and chronically awash in capital. But the timing is off now, as the Fed and other major central banks that key on the Fed, look to tighten the money spigots a little too much.

