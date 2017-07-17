Northview Apartment: A 7.8% Yield Residential REIT With Upside Potential

Investment Thesis

Northview Apartment (OTC:NPRUF) (TSX:NVU.UN), one of Canada’s largest Multi-Family REITs, has a diversified portfolio that focuses mostly on secondary residential markets in Canada. Its current distribution of 7.8% is attractive with a FFO payout ratio of 92.6% in its most recent quarterly report. Although its dividend appears to be safe, the payout ratio has been climbing steadily in the past few years. With new development projects in its pipeline, its FFO is likely to return to growth, thus resulting in a decline payout ratio. Using Price to AFFO as a metric, Northview Apartment appears to be undervalued. Investors may want to take this opportunity to invest in the REIT and the juicy yield that the Trust pays.

Northview Apartment Overview

With a portfolio of nearly 24,000 residential family suites and commercial properties in more than 60 markets across Canada, Northview is one of Canada’s largest multi-family REITs. It has an enterprise value of C$3.0 billion or a market capitalization of C$1.2 billion. At the end of Q1 2017, 85% of Northview’s net operating income [NOI] came from residential units. Its commercial properties made up 12% of its NOI and the execusuites and hotel units made up the remaining 3%.

Summary of Northview as at May 15, 2017 (Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation)

The REIT has a high concentration in Canada’s rural north with 32% of its NOI coming from Northern Canada, 26% from Ontario, 24% from Western Canada, 13% from Atlantic Canada, and 5% from Quebec.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Northview Apartment adopts the approach to developing residential suites by themselves rather than through acquisition. This approach is estimated to bring 2% higher capitalization rate than through acquisition. They have several development projects in their pipeline as outlined in the table below. The project at Cambridge Bay, NU, is expected to be completed in Q2 2017. With 70% already pre-leased, it is expected to start generate revenues in Q2 and the latter half of 2017. The rest of the projects are not expected to be completed until 2018.

Location Total Units Estimated Cost Estimated Cap. Rate Start Date Cambridge Bay, NU 36 C$10.5 million 10.0% ~ 10.5% Q2 2016 Ontario 100 N/A N/A 2017 Regina, SK 132 C$22.3 million 7.0% ~ 7.5% Q2 2017 Iqualuit, NU 30 C$9.4 million 9.0% ~ 9.5% Q2 2017 Canmore, AB 180 C$23.3 million 7.0% ~ 7.5% Q2 2017

Source: Company Report

Balance Sheet

Northview Apartment has gradually reduced its debt to gross book value from the height of 60.2% in Q2 2016 to 57.8% at the end of Q1 2017. The company has been able to achieve that through disposition of its non-core assets and through equity offering. In Q1, the Trust disposed C$23.4 million of properties and has a further C$16.4 million in dispositions under contract. It has disposed C$88.4 million of non-core dispositions since January 2016. The management’s target is to reduce the ratio down to 50%~55% range and has indicated that this is likely going to be achieved through its value creation initiatives.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

By using another leverage ratio, the sum of mortgages payable, convertible debentures, preferred units payable, unsecured debentures and bank loans payable divided by the book value of total assets, Northview Apartment’s leverage ratio is 64.2%. This is near the 65% allowed under the Declaration of Trust. While investors should pay attention to Northview Apartment’s leverage, it is not as alarming as one would imagine. The Trust’s interest coverage ratio of 2.9 is not far from CAPREIT’s 3.1 and Boardwalk REIT’s 3.0. Its debt service coverage ratio (NOI divided by total debt service) of 1.6 is also comparable to other residential REITs.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

The debt maturing ladder is pretty much evenly distributed with about 12~13% of its total debt maturing in each of the years between 2018 and 2020. As long as the interest rate hike is gradual, the Trust should be able to maintain its distribution as the renewal interest rate is not expected to be much higher in the near term.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Report

Occupancy Rate

Northview Apartment’s occupancy rate varies greatly region by region. In Western Canada, the weakness of Alberta’s economy continues to drag down the occupancy rate. As can be seen in the table below, Western Canada’s occupancy rate is only 81.7%, below Northview Apartment’s average of 90.6%. On the other hand, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada continued to perform well, having over 94% of occupancy rate. As Canada’s economy continues to improve, it is expected that the occupancy rate will continue to improve.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Report

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

The table below shows the financial highlights of Q1 2017. While Northview Apartment is able to increase its average monthly rent slightly from C$1,024 in Q1 2016 to C$1,029 in Q1 2017, its revenue declined from C$82.3 million to C$80.9 million. This was mainly due to non-core asset sales in Ontario. This decline in revenue is unfortunate because it also leads to a decline in its NOI. Its NOI declined slightly from C$42.964 million to C$42.338 million.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Report

Northview Apartment’s FFO per unit (diluted) dropped significantly from C$0.57 in Q1 2016 to C$0.44 in Q1 2017. This was mainly due to a 6.7% increase of shares outstanding and a decline in revenue, thus diluting its FFO. Its distribution per share remained C$0.41, unchanged from Q1 2016.

Investors should continue to monitor the FFO per unit quarterly to see if this downward trend continues. As Northview Apartment’s management team indicated, they do not plan to dispose more properties. Rather, their focus will be on value creation initiatives and development projects. Further revenue decline is probably unlikely unless due to unforeseen conditions (e.g. an economic recession, or disasters in regions where the Trust operates). With its value creation initiatives and a few development projects in its pipeline, I believe its revenue will return to growth in latter half of 2017 or 2018. Its FFO per unit will gradually improve in the next few quarters.

Dividend Sustainability

The Trust currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1358, or an annual dividend of C$1.6296. This is equivalent to 7.76% yield at today’s trading price. The Trust’s dividend has remained the same since its transition from Northern REIT in 2015. Northview Apartment’s FFO payout ratio is at 92.6% in Q1 2017. The table below shows the gradual increase of its FFO payout ratio since 2014. While this trend is worrisome, it is likely that the FFO per unit will resume growth in 2018 due to organic growth and the rental revenue from the completion of some of its development projects.

Q1 2017 2016 2015 2014 FFO Payout Ratio 92.6% 76.7% 69.0% 67.1%

Source: Company Reports

Valuations

Northview Apartment estimates its 2017 AFFO per unit to be around C$1.70. At the unit price of C$21.0, its price to AFFO ratio is 12.4x. This is much lower than the average of 19x of its other Canadian peers. Its current trading price is at a discount to its peers. The market appears not to favor Northview Apartment perhaps due to the Trust’s higher exposure to Alberta, and the high debt ratio. Even so, its AFFO multiple should probably be at least 13x. Assuming a slight increase of AFFO by 4% in 2018, with a multiple of 13x, the target unit price should be C$22.98. This would be 9.4% increase in capital appreciation. With annual distribution of 7.8%, the total return should be 17.2%.

Source: May 2017 Company Presentation

Investor Takeaway

For income investors, Northview Apartment offers a juicy dividend yield. Although its debt ratio is slightly higher than its peers, the Trust appears to have the ability to handle the debt repayment and interests. With organic growth and project development pipelines, its FFO is expected to return to growth in 2018. The company is currently trading at a price to AFFO multiple below its industry peers. This makes it a good opportunity for investors who not only wants dividends, but also capital appreciation.

This is part of a series of article that I have written about REITs that trade in Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. To read the other articles, click H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF), Summit II REIT (OTC:SMMCF), RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF), Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF), American Hotel Investment REIT (OTC:AHOTF) and Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCQX:PMULF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMCF, AHOTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.