Retirement Strategy: My Pick As The Next Greatest Dividend Growth Stock Of All Time

It is not a secret that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has made many millionaires over the last 10-15 years, even with its bumps along the way. I think every investor can agree that we all wished we owned Apple from day one, with or without risks associated. Now the stock has matured, yet has not stopped its thirst for growth. The dividend being paid has not been around long enough to classify it as a Dividend Champion of any sort, but in looking ahead, I believe AAPL might become the greatest Dividend Champion of them all.

The Key Reasons I Believe In Apple

While its current yield of just 1.69% might be considered too low for some dividend growth investors, you might want to consider the annual growth rate of its dividend at over about 10% annually since 2014.

From Fidelity Investments:

While still not a long-term look, its short-term dividend payment history has given me a clue:

AAPL Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Impressive, in my book, over the last four years thus far.

I believe the company's current payout ratio is low enough to continue impressive dividend growth far into the future:

AAPL Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I believe any good dividend growth investor would drool over a payout ratio at 27%, especially for a company that also has enormous free cash flow:

Its overall fundamental analysis is superb:

Check this out as well:

P/E ratio (end of 2016) of just 13.6%, gross margins of 43.5% and currently $2.28/share dividends in cash paid annually.

OK, let's talk about debt for a moment. Take a look at this chart:

Relative to AAPL's revenue stream, cash flow, and earnings, its debt is extremely low, leading to my opinion that both debt and dividends can be paid quite easily over the long term as long as a catastrophe doesn't get in the way.

Nearly 50% of all outstanding shares are institutionally held, which gives the stock a solid core base of investors as well:

Perhaps its most remarkable fact is the enormous cash reserves that are sitting and waiting offshore for some sort of tax reform. As far as I am concerned, this puts fear into the hearts of every other technology company on Earth:

As this article duly noted:

The company's cash reserves have long fueled speculation of acquisitions that Apple might make. Apple keeps most of its cash outside the U.S. for tax reasons, but President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are expected to change rules on repatriation of cash stored overseas, which could make it easier for Apple to spend some of the money on acquisitions without taking a major tax hit.

Basically, the company can do anything it wants, including giving shareholders a nice chunk of change over the very long term. ($260 billion - are you kidding me!)

I will leave the techno-geeky stuff to those who know so much more and in greater detail, but from my vantage point, Apple should be in every dividend growth investor's portfolio for the long term and for an enhanced retirement income stream.

When one thinks about the incredible dividend powerhouses of today, such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), just to name a few, all of them started somewhere. I would bet that 50-60 years ago, some very forward-thinking dividend income investors saw something akin to what I see right now with Apple. Becoming a dividend king is not easy, but I cannot think of any company in this early a stage that looks to become the greatest dividend growth stock of them all!

The longer time horizon you have, the more benefits you could reap.

The Bottom Line

Evaluate your own risk tolerance if you agree with my opinion, and know where you stand on the time horizon towards retirement, as I urged everyone with this article. Then you decide whether this stock fits into the core of your own portfolio for your financial future.

What are your thoughts about AAPL becoming the greatest dividend champ of them all?

