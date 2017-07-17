Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q2 2017

Every quarter I like to review baby DivHut’s portfolio and dividend income. With the second quarter of 2017 already in the books it’s time to see how his portfolio has fared. Generally speaking there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him every month. Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spinoffs and a small buy I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily to achieve capital appreciation rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream. With that being said, let me point out one change to his portfolio from last quarter, which was a single purchase of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in early April. Still, with one small buy, his portfolio value continued to increase and his dividend income stream grew as well which is on track to surpass the 2016 total. Simply staying the course and reinvesting dividends has helped push that little snowball along.

Let’s take a look at baby DivHut’s current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for Q2 2017.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV ABBVIE INC 2.0405 $126.59 $146.98 $62.04 +$20.39

16.10% ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 9.0949 $341.41 $440.56 $37.54 +$99.15

29.04% CAT CATERPILLAR INC 15.4560 $1,037.70 $1,652.56 $67.14 +$614.86

59.25% EMR EMERSON ELEC CO COM 37.9863 $1,979.87 $2,259.05 $52.12 +$279.18

14.10% GIS GENERAL MLS INC COM 6.0323 $355.59 $323.51 $58.95 (-$32.08)

(-9.02%) ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WKS INC 6.2776 $527.52 $916.91 $84.03 +$389.39

73.81% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 8.4708 $851.72 $1,122.72 $100.55 +$271.00

31.82% MMM 3M CO 1.0057 $192.25 $210.78 $191.16 +$18.53

9.64% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO 2.0160 $183.88 $176.70 $91.21 (-$7.18)

(-3.90%) UL UNILEVER PLC - ADR 13.3978 $533.72 $719.73 $39.84 +$186.01

34.85% VFC V F CORP 29.8870 $1,877.65 $1,694.59 $62.82 (-$183.06)

(-9.75%) YUM YUM! BRANDS INC 14.5750 $768.33 $1,071.12 $52.72 +$302.79

39.41% YUMC YUM CHINA HLDGS INC COM 14.3245 $324.66 $534.59 $22.66 +$209.93

64.66%

Total Investment Balance $11,269.79

Gain or Loss $2,168.90

Q2 dividend income: $70.09

Year to date dividend income: $136.27, which is on track to surpass his 2016 total.

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 44.72% $5,039.29 Consumer Cyclical 29.28% $3,300.30 Healthcare 15.18% $1,710.25 Consumer Defensive 10.82% $1,219.94

Looking at his sector allocation above I know I’d like to boost his healthcare holdings and may initiate several new positions as I have done recently in the pharama/biotech space. I know there are still gaping holes in his overall portfolio such as no finance, tech, energy, utilities or hyper growth companies listed. I’m sure that will change over time. My main goal with his portfolio, at this stage, is to set up a very strong base of “boring” stable companies and later add some “flashier” names into the mix. There are still many more consumer staples I’d like to add and even a utility or two before that will happen. Baby DivHut is only two and at this point I’m very satisfied with the progress made so far.

What do you think about baby DivHut’s portfolio and sector allocations? I would appreciate any suggestions for potential stock picks as well. Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above