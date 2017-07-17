Is The U.S. FTC Chairman Taking Qualcomm's Side? (And Other Matters)

About a week ago, we discussed our opinion that Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) institution of a U.S. International Trade Commission ("U.S. ITC") patent infringement action against Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a positive for the company as it built up leverage against AAPL, which has instituted a litigation against QCOM whereby it accuses it of engaging in "anticompetitive" tactics to maintain its monopoly over chips used in smart phones. Shortly after such article, more news came out that we see as an additional positive for QCOM and its shareholders (and a negative to QCOM's competitors and those who believe in vigorous antitrust investigations and enforcement). In July 2017, the Acting Chairman of the U.S. FTC (Maureen Ohlhausen) stated in a new research paper that global antitrust agencies were condemning QCOM's patent licensing behavior when she believed that such behavior did not harm competition. The publication of Chairman Ohlhausen's paper arrives as the U.S. FTC pushes ahead with a QCOM-related lawsuit that was filed during the President Obama administration over her dissent when she was a Republican commissioner. In such research paper, she stated that "[I]t is a profound error to equate a negative market outcome with harm to competition." In addition, she noted further that "Yet it is a mistake to which even an expert antitrust agency, the U.S. FTC, has fallen prey."

While the Acting Chairman's paper did not refer to the QCOM litigation in detail, such paper did contain a strong argument that antitrust laws should not be instituted in patent-related actions involving issues such as those in the QCOM litigation. We should point out first that the U.S. FTC filed its litigation against QCOM in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California days before President Trump became president. Readers may remember that the U.S. FTC, in its litigation against QCOM, alleges that QCOM has been violating antitrust laws by refusing to license to competitors and conditioning the supply of devices to cell-phone manufacturers on acceptance of its license terms. Since the institution of such litigation, a judge dismissed QCOM's motion to dismiss the case. At this point, the Acting Chairman does not have the power to withdraw the U.S. FTC's Complaint in its case against QCOM given that withdrawal of the case requires a commission majority and that the only other sitting commission member, Democrat Terrell McSweeny, helped institute the litigation with the former head of the agency under President Barack Obama. The Acting Chairman, along with other critics of the U.S. FTC litigation, believe that such case will empower other countries to use antitrust laws lessen the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies.

The Acting Chairman, in her recent paper, stated her belief that the U.S. FTC has been aggressive and overly broad in interpreting Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits "unfair methods of competition." The paper noted that it "explored the danger of straying from antitrust principles" and that "[f]irms vie to win business from one another. Antitrust protects that process. By competing on price, quality, service, reliability, and technology firms limit each other's ability to exercise significant market power. Sellers react to consumer demand because they will lose profit if they do not. That competitive milieu imposes powerful incentives, which antitrust protects." Such paper noted further that "Companies do not simply improve efficiency to cut costs; they try to out-innovate their competitors in the hope of securing the ultimate prize: monopoly. This is the environment of concern to antitrust. Firms violate the law when they collapse dimensions along which they compete." The paper elaborated further that "When [companies] suppress market constraints on their behavior, [companies] impede the competitive process. But antitrust will not try to force 'better' outcomes when markets fail to produce them. Doing so might corrupt core incentives bestowed by a capitalist economy. These basic principles inform responsible antitrust enforcement."

The Acting Chairman's paper notes that the "Antitrust doctrine does not focus on consumer harm directly. It scrutinizes the means by which that harm materializes. Of course, market effects matter to the larger analysis, but in meritorious antitrust cases they represent a symptom of an injury to the competitive process. Market outcomes do not define the antitrust violation." As such, the Acting Chairman asserts that her central thesis is "that section 5's proscription of unfair methods of competition, like the Sherman and Clayton Acts, is an antitrust law. Properly construed, it concerns itself only with conduct that degrades the competitive process. "Harm to competition" here has a specific meaning. It captures restraints, practices, and mergers that eliminate demand- or supply-side constraints on the exercise of market power. Emphatically, it does not mean simply behavior that leads to higher prices, lower output, restricted choice, inhibited quality, or less innovation. That last observation may seem counterintuitive, since the courts often frame the antitrust laws as a consumer-welfare prescription. The mystery lifts when one appreciates that antitrust protects the incentives created by well-functioning market processes, not the outcome of those processes."

Even a cursory review of the highlighted quotes from the Acting Chairman's paper will show that she is clearly against the U.S. FTC's ongoing litigation against QCOM. While it appears highly unusual that an Acting Chairman of the U.S. FTC would publish a paper that makes thinly veiled references to the misapplication of antitrust laws in cases such as the pending QCOM case, clearly she has strong opinions about broadened applications of antitrust laws in cases such as the QCOM litigation. Although the Acting Chairman has no power to pull the plug on the U.S. FTC's litigation against QCOM on her own, it is clear that she is on QCOM's side. Early on the media reported that a Trump advisor Peter Thiel was leading a search for a permanent candidate to replace the Acting Chairman with a candidate that would aggressively enforce antitrust laws (in contrast to the Acting Chairman's views noted above). Months later, however, media reports indicated that the empty U.S. FTC commissioner position could be filled by Republican Noah Phillips, a man with a strong background on intellectual property and patent troll issues while the Acting Chairman has sought to retain leadership of the agency on a permanent basis. Keep an eye on any news regarding such appointments as they have significant implications into how the U.S. FTC's case moves forward against QCOM.

The Acting Chairman's opinion against an overly broad application of antitrust laws is a significant positive for QCOM as a defendant in the U.S. FTC case against it. The potential appointment of an additional Republican commissioner to fill the empty U.S. FTC post would be an additional positive for QCOM as such second appointment would give Republican commissioners a majority in the U.S. FTC. Now, of course, such majority alone cannot guarantee a positive outcome for QCOM as there is likely to be heavy lobbying against QCOM by competitors and industry organizations. Readers may remember that many industry competitors regard QCOM as a "bully" given its aggressive hardball licensing practices. Nonetheless, we see a likely Republican majority in the U.S. FTC leadership as a strong positive for QCOM investors. With the U.S. FTC attacking QCOM's main profit center (patent licensing royalties), such majority could likely lead to a positive outcome in the U.S. FTC litigation that would mitigate losses to QCOM's licensing profit center. Do not be surprised then if news emerges that QCOM and the U.S. FTC settled their litigation and each party comes out a "winner," but QCOM preserves much of its practices that support its patent licensing stream.

With a discussion of the benefits of the ideology of the U.S. FTC commissioners in mind, investors likely know that QCOM is moving forward with its efforts to gain global government approvals of its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). We believe that the NXPI acquisition is critical to the future success of QCOM given the substantial global attacks on QCOM's licensing based profit model, which accounts for 80 percent of its profit. Although the U.S. Department of Justice has approved the NXPI acquisition with no conditions, a preliminary review by the European Union ("EU") competition authority is next on the list for approval. While there is little overlap of businesses between QCOM and NXPI, EU regulators remain focused on preserving competition for European chip buyers. A possible regulatory area of concern is NXPI's smartcard technology, Mifare, which enables contactless payments and other transactions. Competitors have pushed EU regulators to ensure that they would still be able to use NXPI technology known as Mifare if the NXPI acquisition closes. (Note also that the Chinese competition authority may also push to force QCOM to divest certain key technologies or businesses, such as Mifare, to strengthen the country's national policy of building its own semiconductor industry.)

The outcome of the EU review, however, is up in the air as the EU antitrust authorities recently halted their scrutiny of NXPI acquisition after the companies failed to provide relevant requested information to the agency. The EU competition commission then opened a full-scale investigation on June 9, 2017, and had been scheduled to decide on the deal by October 2017. According to the commission, "Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly." The NXPI acquisition would make QCOM the leading supplier to the high growth automotive chip market if it closes, and, as such, the EU regulators remain concerned that: 1) the merger of QCOM and NXPI would create a company that could squeeze out competitors and increase prices; 2) the merged QCOM/NXPI would be able to bundle its products, excluding rivals in baseband chipsets and near field communication chips; and 3) the merged companies could decrease competition for semiconductors used in automobiles. While QCOM may have to offer concessions to EU and Chinese authorities, a review of news reports leads to the conclusion that all regulatory agencies will clear QCOM's acquisition of NXPI.

QCOM's earnings estimates for 2017-18 have fallen significantly recently and in recent weeks, estimates for 2018 have continued to fall. As we noted in past articles, this dramatic earnings estimate decrease is indicative of the fact that QCOM is unlikely to overcome the various attacks on its wireless modem patent licensing model without adverse results. Not only is QCOM facing EU antitrust related pressures relating to the NXPI acquisition, but it is being pressured by: 1) the above noted U.S, FTC case against it; 2) slowing smart phone demand and 3) patent-licensing-related litigation instituted by AAPL. (Commentators argue that QCOM's alleged anticompetitive behavior, if not controlled or punished, could have significant effects on the entire standards-setting system.) Although many investors have argued that QCOM has faced and withstood these attacks previously, we believe that this time such attacks may cause more damage than in the past. Attacks on the company's licensing model (and its overall profitability) underscore the importance of the EU antitrust regulator's approval of the NXPI acquisition. The NXPI acquisition is a strategic positive as it allows QCOM to drive revenue/earnings growth through diversification of its product offerings and reduces/mitigates its dependence on its current royalty-based business model.

The appointment of Republican commissioners to the U.S. FTC would likely favor QCOM, but do not forget that equally powerful competitors are likely to lobby in their own interest against QCOM as well. With respect to the NXPI acquisition, our review of reports surrounding such acquisition leads us to believe that the acquisition will close but with conditions imposed by the EU and Chinese authorities. The likely closure of the NXPI acquisition is significant to QCOM since such acquisition would allow it to overcome slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. Such acquisition also allows QCOM: 1) to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and drive revenue/earnings growth; and 2) to target the IoT market, i.e., the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment. Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and allow QCOM to transform toward such higher growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. Further, the NXPI acquisition would allow QCOM to establish its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

While the NXPI acquisition would allow QCOM to expand into new industries and decrease its dependence on the slow growth smart phone market, many near-term adversities (as we have outlined in recent QCOM articles) remain. Given that overall markets stand at all-time highs and 2018 earnings estimates for QCOM continue to fall, we prefer to remain on the sidelines until a significant overall market sell-off occurs (that would also take down QCOM shares). We continue to consider a QCOM insider's near million-dollar purchase at about $53 a share earlier in 2017 as a reference point as to when such shares begin to represent value. In addition, QCOM's shares will remain under pressure until it resolves its licensing disputes along with its attempts to close its NXPI acquisition. QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 13.40 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.24, and about 14.90 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $3.82. Estimates for each year have fallen significantly in recent months. Over the long term, however, investors will benefit from share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition (if it closes).

Despite near-term adversities and the many uncertainties arising from the ongoing AAPL and U.S. FTC litigations and the pending NXPI acquisition, we believe that such adversities/uncertainties will dissipate in the long-term as QCOM benefits from its transformational NXPI acquisition towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

