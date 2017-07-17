ROTY Edition 1 Volume 12: Updates And Several Trades

Overall commentary on the account is given as well as discussion of what price action of a ROTY stock should look like (ideally).

We took our first loss and discuss it more in depth.

Seven positions currently in ROTY model account, with most positive or just slightly in the red.

Welcome to the twelfth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions, and with trades typically occurring in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our seven current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and four positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Model Account Commentary

In general I am pleased with how we have done out of the gate. All current positions are either in the green or just slightly negative with thesis intact.

Zogenix (ZGNX), Motif (MTFB) and Global Blood (GBT) could be categorized as runup plays, while Albireo Pharma (ALBO), AnaptysBio (ANAB)(has clinical catalysts too) and Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) would be better classified as revaluation ideas. Shotspotter (SSTI) is a unique idea, a theme play (gun safety) that could also do well as adoption of technology accelerates while hype could also result in excess optimism inflating share price.

It's interesting that revaluation ideas so far are outperforming the others- many times I am told that I am in too early on revaluation ideas, as other traders wait until material catalysts get closer on the calendar. However, in my experience some of my biggest winners have been due to getting in prior to the catalyst crowd.

Although ROTY stocks will bleed when markets correct, in general I expect strong relative strength in them- remember these are stocks that usually carry with them a sense of excitement. A new life-saving treatment, a trial about to read out, a new product being launched, a story where sales are ramping up- often times these stocks are like coiled springs, after losing ground bouncing back rather quickly catching traders off guard. Some of my favorite winners in the past have been ones where markets were correcting while they were some of the only ones that were green day after day. Weakness is not a deal breaker (especially in revaluation plays), but just something I don't like to see.

Moving on, in the last edition I sold out our position in the ROTY model account in Zosano (ZSAN), not due to a change in thesis (still technically intact) but simply because the stock wasn't acting as expected and showing excessive weakness.

Still as far as losses go, I will take a 7.6% loss on a half position any day if I have doubts about a stock. Better to sleep soundly and wait for reentry later.

Additionally, for those of you who use message boards, Twitter, chat rooms, or other similar resources, a word from experience is be careful when several traders are encouraging everyone to stay in and stating all the reasons why the drop shouldn't be happening or a bump in share price is just around the corner- for me at least I count it as a red flag.

Again, I genuinely hope it works out for those who are in the stock, and the ROTY model account could reestablish a position in the future on signs of strength and positive developments.

Position Updates

Jacksonville Testing Shotspotter Surveillance Network

Read the full article here. It was reported that the gunshot detection technology will be tested in the near term in the city, and if adopted the price tag to Jacksonville would be $750,000 for a two year pilot program ($425,000 from the city and $325,000 from state budget). An interesting point made in the article is that the company is holding onto data generated, as it could be useful in making policy decisions and monetized after the business has built out to scale.

Also, even though it's quite early in the life of the company as a publicly traded stock, I've been pleased with current price action. Another dollar and we could be pushing to new 52 week highs, with no prior resistance established $20 and above could be in the cards.

SSTI Price data by YCharts

As a word of warning, recent IPOs can be quite volatile and should be approached with special caution. The next earnings report will be the true test of where shares go from here, and although I'm expecting increased adoption of the firm's offering one should be prepared for other outcomes. Readers who are especially risk-averse might wish to keep only a quarter position in the name (assuming as always that due diligence has been done and consensus is reached on the investment thesis- NEVER blindly follow).



New Trades:

Add 1/8th position to Motif Bio (MTFB) in expectation of runup into REVIVE-2 data. Keep in mind it's a low float stock, which is why smaller position size should be used and only limit orders implemented (no market buys). If a position doesn't get filled, take order off and wait for a higher volume day.

Add 1/4 position to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) in expectation of runup into IPF data.

Add 1/4 position to Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) in expectation of further positive updates and headlines as well as increasing optimism/hype (see original writeup).

**Keep in mind all trades take place at closing price on the same day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.