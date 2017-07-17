Microsemi Is Still Reasonably Priced

There is upside from some accelerating segments and financial deleverage.

Its acquisition-based strategy is paying off pretty well, which is no mean feat.

Economic research says that acquisitions have a high failure rate, but that doesn't necessarily mean that one cannot build a successful business model on the base of acquiring other companies.

Perhaps one of the best examples of companies doing just that is Microsemi (MSCC); it seems to have been able to pull it off, driving revenues and profitability through some 30 acquisitions since the early 2000s.

The company itself isn't exactly shy on it, its CEO Jim Peterson argued literally during the Q2CC that "we are best-in-class in acquiring and integrating assets." But it's actually hard to argue with that.

What it has amassed is a range of (largely analog) specialist chips covering 10 product lines in drivers, interfaces and PCIE switches, circuit protection, etc., audio & voice, etc.

Major sectors it supplies to are aerospace and defense (25%), communications (38%), industrial (15%) and datacenter (22%).

The substantial diversification acts to steady the figures, the company aims for long-term organic growth of 6-8% and 35% operating margin (non-GAAP, they are at 31.1% at present).

Management (Paul Pickle, that is) also argued something noteworthy during the Q2CC (our emphasis):

I’d say, the vast majority of the components, once they are designed in, they are sole-sourced, so supply changes kind of gives you the roadmap to what the expectations are.

Sole-sourced, that suggests some pricing power; we like that, as this is often a problem in the component business.

Q2 figures

Second-quarter figures were in line (EPS at $0.91) and a slight revenue beat ($442.9M). The improvement in GAAP margins is noteworthy though - these increased from 45.1% a year ago to a record 64.1% in Q2, although on a non-GAAP business the increase is much less spectacular, from 61.0% in Q2 2016 to 64.1% in Q2 2017).

Operating and free cash flows for the second quarter of 2017 were at $121.5M and $105.5M, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2017 were $191.2M, following $75.4M in credit facility principal payments.

GAAP versus non-GAAP

Relying heavily on acquisitions, one would expect a considerable gap between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics, and indeed this is the case:

Q2 GAAP net income was $41.2M ($0.35 EPS) versus non-GAAP of $106.2M ($0.91 EPS).

Q2 non-GAAP gross margin was 64.1%, the same as GAAP gross margin, a record.

Q2 GAAP operating margin was 15.6%, non-GAAP operating margin was a record 31.1%.

The main differences are caused by (in Q2):

Amortization of intangible assets of $46.5M

Stock-based compensation of $15.6M

Restructuring, severance and acquisition related cost of $6.3M

Other non-cash charges of $3.5M

Guidance and growth

The company expects net sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 of between $448M and $468M, and expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of between $0.94 and $1.04. SG&A will decrease by $2.1M-3.1M. The company expects cash flow to reach $400M+ for the year.

Growth in the near future is expected to come from increased military sales domestically (as a result of budget increases) as well as foreign. However, it's not expected to increase by more than mid-single digit growth.

Growth is also returning to the space sector, which is nice as this is its highest margin business and management is also optimistic on taking market share with some of its newer products like TEC4 and RTG4.

For higher growth, one has to look at the optical network sector where market growth is faster but the company is taking market share as well (per Q2CC).

Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst Mark Delaney sees good growth ahead for its aerospace, defense, communications (especially optical) and datacenter markets, hence it upgraded the shares to a buy recently.

Operational leverage

Its long-term goal is to reach 35% operational margin, let's see how this has developed (these are GAAP figures):

MSCC Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, the company is doing notably better lately, and the way it aims to get there is simply by increasing opex at a slower pace compared to revenues.

Now, margins will vary a little quarter by quarter depending on the mix. For instance, Q3 gross margins might suffer a little as some lower margin business (like broadband gateway and semicap) is growing a little faster than average.

On the other hand, the company also expects good growth from its aerospace sales, which has the highest margins and the data center.

Financial leverage

The company generates a considerable amount of free cash flow ($105.5M in Q2), which enables it to leverage down its existing debt, which stood at $2.07B with a blended interest rate of 4.3% at the end of Q2.

It managed to make principal payments of $75.4M in the quarter and also managed to refinance a couple of loans at cheaper rates, so the deleveraging is on track.

Valuation

The market cap is $5.08B, add in the net debt ($2.07B-191.2M = $1.88B) so the enterprise value is $6.96B. EV/EBITDA has, after a considerable bump, returned to more historic levels:

MSCC EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Price to sales has trended upwards considerably though:

MSCC PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect EPS this year of $3.82, rising to $4.27 next year, which makes the company fairly cheap, but keep in mind the company has a substantial debt and these EPS figures are non-GAAP, which are substantially higher than the GAAP figures.

Conclusion

Microsemi is a beautiful, well-run company that has pulled something of that few companies are able to achieve, thrive on an acquisition strategy.

We're a little surprised to see the stock still down this year. Given the good prospects, we think there is room to grow at least to the highs of late last year.

While we recognize that the impulse was the Trump reflation agenda, which seems very much in limbo for the moment, but at least the defense part will likely go ahead.

There is also room for further financial deleveraging, and if the company doesn't see any acquisition targets in the near future there could even be something of a dividend or buyback program.

The company is also an attractive acquisition target itself for the likes of Texas Instruments (TXN), Marvell (MRVL), Skyworks (SWKS), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) or STMicroelectronics (STM).

All in all, we think in this expensive market there is some room for this stock to run up some more, and be a steady grower for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSCC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.