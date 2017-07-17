Update Analysis Of Transocean And Noble

Investment Thesis

Sell Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) stock because of the high correlation to the price of WTI crude oil and also the fact that the fundamentals for these companies show impaired assets that need to be sold or retired. The rationalization and shedding of assets in the oil drilling industry is only just beginning, and the stock price of Transocean and Noble Corp are affected by a weak backlog, which shows that future business is under threat of being severely diminished.

Introduction

Transocean is one of the largest offshore companies in the world. It is based in Switzerland and has operations in more than 20 countries around the world. It operates in all the major oil-producing regions of the world, including North America, the North Sea, West Africa, Russia and the Middle East. Noble Corp is one of the leading offshore drilling companies in the world. It was formed in 1985 as a corporate spinoff from Noble Affiliates. It is currently headquartered in London, United Kingdom, even though its operational headquarters are in Houston in the United States.

Drilling Rig Introduction

According to Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), jackup rigs derive their name from the fact that they are towed to a site and their hull is flooded to lower them onto the drilling location on the sea floor. Unlike jackup rigs, semi-submersible vessels are towed to the site with their pontoons hollow and then the pontoons are flooded to keep the vessel partially submerged; hence the name semi-submersible. Drill ships are ships that can drill in waters as deep as 12,000 feet. They have all the drilling equipment on board, and the wells are drilled through a moonpool hole in the middle of the ship. Drill ships can be moved easily from location to location, and they are kept in position by moorings or dynamic position systems. Though they are not as stable in rough seas as semi-submersibles, they are still very useful in ultra-deep water drilling.

Rig Status

Transocean has a very extensive fleet of offshore vessels that consists of ultra deepwater, harsh environment, deep water, midwater floaters, and high specification jackup off-shore vessels. Noble Corp offshore vessel fleet is less extensive than Transocean because it is a much smaller company, and it also spun off its shallow water and low specification vessels into Paragon Offshore. Noble Corp’s fleet consists of the following vessels: drill ships, jackups and semi-submersible.

Offshore Contracts Backlog Status

The offshore industry primarily judges future performance by looking at one key metric, which is confirmed contract backlog. This is also a good measure of future cash flows and can be used to estimate the intrinsic value of an offshore driller. Transocean’s estimated total contract backlog is $13.1 billion. The rigs under construction were 43% of the backlog, so there is some risk that the contracts may change due to delays in completing building and commissioning of new vessels. Transocean is also increasing relying on the ultra-deepwater offshore vessels for 47% of its contract backlog. These are risky contracts that require a high degree of precision and engineering so I would say that due to these factors, about 5 to 8% of this contract backlog may not be collected by Transocean.

Noble Corp’s estimated total contract backlog is $3.5 billion. 57% of this contract backlog is from high specification drill ships and 43% is from jackups. Noble also has some risk due to the difficultly of deploying drill ships.

Effect of oil price on the share price of Noble Corp and Transocean

The price of oil is a key driver of profitability in the oil industry because it determines the profitability of oil companies and also determines how much cash flow the oil industry invests in new drilling fields by engaging companies such as Noble Corp and Transocean in drilling contracts. The WTI oil price, as can be seen in the chart, increased from the end of 2008 to the end of 2010 toward the end of the recession and into the post-recessionary environment. The price of oil increased due to fiscal stimulus, which resulted in fears of inflation and led to commodity buying and hence the increase in the price of oil. The easing of the credit crunch post 2008 also caused the commodity buying that resulted in higher prices. The price of oil reduced in early 2011 but soon increased because of the fear of oil shortage as a result of the Arab spring and the Libyan war and the consistent demand from China. The price of oil oscillated from 2012 to 2014 until it started falling at the end of 2014 because of the abundant supply from major traditional producers such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and Nigeria. Also, the shale boom in the United States and Canada contributed to the oversupply condition in the oil markets. In sum, the traditional producers were racing the price of oil to the ground to make oil production unprofitable for the new shale producers.

Transocean stock performance from the end of 2008 to 2016 was somewhat correlated with the price of WTI crude oil. You can see that the stock price of Transocean increased from the end of 2008 to the end of 2009 and dropped and rebounded from the end of 2009 to early 2011. Since then, the stock price of Transocean has mainly dropped; however, it’s not as well correlated as the price of oil because it shows a steeper drop than the price of oil. This is perhaps because Transocean spun off some assets during this period, so the stock price accounted for the reduction in assets on the balance sheet. This was done so that Transocean could shed some low specification rigs and unprofitable rigs and focus on high end and high technology rigs.

Noble Corp stock performance from the end of 2008 to the end of 2016 performed mainly like the price of WTI oil. The Noble Corp Stock price is 0.84, correlated with the price of WTI crude oil, meaning it is very highly correlated with the price of WTI oil and its stock price will not likely rebound unless the price of oil rebounds. As shown, the stock price increased with the price of oil in 2008, softened in 2009, increased again in 2010 and oscillated between 2011 and 2013. When there was an oversupply condition in the oil markets in 2014, the price of oil crashed, and its stock price crashed as well. The reality for Noble Corp is that its fundamentals – intrinsic value and profitability – are heavily tied to the price of WTI crude oil.

Financial Analysis – Profitability, Debt Profile and Valuation

Transocean Noble Corp PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Gross Profit Margin 54.94% 59.99% 44.30% 59.82% 61.13% 51.53% Pretax Profit Margin 22.45% 13.95% -19.62% -42.01% 22.14% 0.90% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 19.88% 11.16% -20.85% -40.40% 15.24% 0.25% Return On Assets 3.11% 3.01% -6.28% -7.64% 3.90% 0.05% Return On Equity 5.46% 5.85% -12.60% -14.93% 7.71% 0.11%

Transocean’s sales decreased from 2014 to 2016 because of several stacked rigs and lower day rates due to reduced demand, which was driven by low oil and gas price and rigs being put up for sale. Even though sales decreased, Transocean’s gross margin increased from 2014 to 2016 because of reduced expenses due to the fact that some rigs were being stacked and also because some rigs were sold or classified as held for sale to optimize and reduce maintenance and ship yard costs. Transocean’s pretax profit margin increased from 2014 to 2016 for all the above reasons and due to the reduction in personnel costs associated with Transocean’s active fleet. Transocean’s net profit margin increased from 2014 to 2016 because of a reduction in taxation, reduced interest expense, and gains in retired debt. Transocean’s return on assets and return on equity improved slightly from 2014 to 2016 because it returned to profitability in 2015, but these measures remained weak as a result of the inability of Transocean to earn a higher day rate for its vessels and also because many of its rigs (assets) are stacked and not earning any revenue. This shows that for the amount of assets on its books, it is not earning a sufficient revenue. Noble Corp’s gross profit margin, like Transocean’s, increased from 2014 to 2016 because of sharp drops in the cost of contract drilling services, primarily because of a drop in the demand for rigs, which resulted in reduced revenues, and this was because of the reduction in the number days that rig were performing actual drilling work. Noble Corp’s pretax profit margin dropped from 2014 to 2016 because of loss resulting from an impairment of the carrying value of the following rigs: Noble Amos Runner, the Noble Clyde Boudreaux and the Noble Dave Beard. It was also a result of impairment loss due to the retirement from service of the rig Noble Max Smith and the temporary impairment of Noble Homer Ferrington, which is currently stacked. Noble Corp return on asset and equity remained weak from 2014 to 2016 because of weak profitability.

Transocean Noble Corp DEBT RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Debt Ratio 41.23% 44.94% 51.88% 49.66% 48.04% 50.59% Interest Coverage Ratio 3.28 3.38 -2.73 -3.34 4.47 1.19

Transocean’s debt ratio decreased from 2014 to 2016 because of the reduction in liabilities as a result of the payoff of 4.95% of senior notes that were due in November 2015, a reduction in the debt amount on 2.5% of senior notes due in October 2017, and other long term debt. Transocean’s interest coverage improved from 2014 to 2016 because its profitability improved from 2014 to 2016, primarily because the losses or impairments in 2016 were much less than the losses from 2014. The losses in impairments in 2014 were primarily due to loss resulting from full impairment of the carrying amount on goodwill. There was also a loss associated with impairment of some deepwater floater assets. Noble Corp’s debt ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because liabilities remained flat during this period. Noble Corp’s interest coverage ratio sharply declined because of losses due to impairment of drilling assets – Noble Amos Runner, Noble Clyde Boudreaux and Noble Dave Beard. This impairment in 2016 totaled $1.5 billion.

Transocean Noble Corp INVESTMENT RETURN 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Price/Book Value Ratio 0.26 0.31 0.49 0.22 0.38 0.64 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 2.17 1.30 2.99 1.14 1.45 2.36 Price/Earnings Ratio 5.01 5.45 -3.47 -1.38 5.00 524.03

Transocean’s price-to-book value declined from 2014 to 2016 because of a sharp drop in its stock price. This was due primarily to the investing public believing that most of its assets were impaired due to the weak price of WTI crude oil. Transocean’s price-to-cash flow declined from 2014 to 2016 because of the drop in its stock price, though its stock price also declined slightly. Transocean’s price-to-earnings ratio went from a negative value to a low positive value from 2014 to 2016 because it bounced back primarily as a result of reduced Impairment charges. Noble Corp’s price-to-book value declined from 2014 to 2016 because of the drop in its stock price. This is primarily because the stock price is heavily correlated with the price of WTI crude. Also, the drop in its book value implied that most of its assets were impaired. Noble Corp’s price-to-cash flow declined from 2014 to 2016 because of the sharp drop in its stock price during this period. Noble Corp’s price-to-earnings ratio fluctuated wildly from 2014 to 2016 because of weak profitability. Therefore, in 2014 Noble Corp’s profitability was very weak and hence the very high triple digit price-to-earnings ratio, and its price-to-earnings ratio in 2016 was negative because it lost money due to asset impairment.

Future Outlook

The future outlook for Transocean and Noble Corp is uncertain because their performance is heavily tied to the price of WTI crude oil. WTI crude oil price is not going to rebound to pre-recession prices so Transocean and Noble Corp will see weak profitability for the foreseeable future. The threat to the oil industry is basically because of the rise of renewables – solar, wind and biomass. The future of Transocean and Noble Corp is going to see them shed all low specification rigs and focus primarily on high specification work. Transocean and Noble Corp are going to be much smaller companies providing very specialized services in a smaller oil and gas industry in the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.