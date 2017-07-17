Netflix: This Earnings Report, A Metric To Look For Beyond Subscription Numbers

Netflix (NFLX) is just about to report its Q2 earnings after market close on Monday, July 17th. Investors typically react only to one metric from its report - the subscriber counts and its guidance for the same. This is not unusual for growth stocks like Netflix and particularly in the current low rate "there is no alternative" market, investors are paying up more than ever for top-line growth. However, as the company grows to a market cap of $70 billion with at least another $19 billion in liabilities and content commitments, it won't be long before the other fundamentals catch up to the business. In this article, I will look at one aspect of Netflix's expenses that has been steadily growing under the radar - its marketing costs.

The all-you-can-eat subscription model

Netflix is clearly popular because of its unlimited streaming model for a low flat fee. What this basically means is that the company, at least for now, can only generate incremental revenue by adding more subscribers or increasing the subscription fees. While some analysts continue to believe they have a lot of pricing power, recent history shows it can get pretty tricky. So this leaves us with growing the subscriber base and is the reason why the stock is so volatile around these numbers. Everyone involved in the stock understands this and more importantly so does Netflix management. It understands that the way to keep the story going and maintain investor confidence is to keep these subscriber numbers growing.

Recently, I wrote an article talking about how Netflix is now essentially providing more incremental dollars worth of content on its platform than the incremental revenue it generates from new subscriptions. This is akin to selling a dollar bill for 90 cents, although in a slightly more convoluted transaction. Clearly, this is not a sustainable transaction.

Is that the only way Netflix is attracting subscribers? Of course not. Most bears typically concentrate on the content costs and how Netflix accounts for them. Clearly, these are valid concerns. However, another interesting aspect is its ever increasing marketing spend. You would think with the low monthly fees, Netflix stands to benefit from word of mouth as its subscriber base grows. However, the marketing spend, far from showing signs of slowing down, has in fact been significantly ramping up over the past couple of years.

NFLX Sales and Marketing Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

So why is Netflix doing this? The answer I believe is the fact that management is well aware that it needs to show the subscriber growth to keep the investors happy. Now Netflix uses marketing both for advertising its service and also to promote individual shows. However, for any subscriber who is already actively using the platform, I see no reason why Netflix cannot use its own platform to recommend a new show that it believes the subscriber will enjoy. So really these marketing dollars essentially go towards acquiring new subscribers. The problem is that as the chart below shows, Netflix is getting fewer incremental subscribers for every dollar it spends.

If you are wondering what happened in the first quarter of this year, Netflix spent $271 million in the quarter to add 5 million subscribers which comes out to $54.2 for every incremental subscriber. Clearly, this is another metric that is not improving and is particularly troubling given Netflix is a low-cost subscription service. How much more can Netflix pay to acquire the incremental subscriber given it will take an ever increasing time for each new acquisition to be profitable for the company?

Valuation

So what is Netflix worth? It doesn't make too much sense to use fundamental analysis here. Netflix is a high flying stock and if you want to try to determine what levels may be considered reasonable entry points based on first principles, you inevitably end up with levels significantly lower than the current price. The only way to get to today's valuation is to project way out 7-10 years while assuming a very bullish scenario. The problem, however, is that making assumptions that far out is again no better than speculating.

Over at FundamentalSpeculation, we built our model to try to address situations like this. We built our cohort of comparables based on business fundamentals (such as Revenue Growth, Return on Invested Capital, Gross Margins, Operating Margins etc). What this allows us to do is capture premiums the market is paying for or discounts the market is taking on specific business characteristics. Here are some valuation metrics from our cohort compared to the target company and the industry/sector as a whole.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation Netflix Ratios

Notice how our fair value metrics are actually quite rich? This is because like I mentioned at the beginning of the article, this market is paying up a lot for top-line growth and our model is just capturing the fact that companies with similar fundamentals are getting bid up in this market. Despite the rich valuation of the cohort and the slight sell-off in the recent past, our model still comes up with a fair value of $126.16. What this basically means is that at current levels, the market is pricing in significant potential for outperformance that is not reflected in the company's performance so far. If Netflix misses or even delivers results in line with expectations, there is a good chance this premium will evaporate.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation Netflix Relative Value Model

Conclusion

It is time to start looking beyond the subscriber numbers on Netflix. Yes, I do still believe the eventual slowdown or decline in this metric is what will cause the stock to correct if you believe the bear scenario. However, there are also other clues to look for that will indicate where the subscriber numbers are headed. I have already written about the amount of content the company is having to make available on its platform to attract the incremental subscriber. Its ramp-up in marketing spend is another indication that it is having to try very hard to keep the growth story alive. It will be very interesting to see what this looks like when it reports this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions and positions of FundamentalSpeculation.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundamentalSpeculation.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.