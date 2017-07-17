Annaly Is Getting Ready For A Clobbering

Price to book value can’t be viewed perfectly in real time, but with good analysis we can usually forecast book value within 2%.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is at another historic point.

After years of trading below trailing book value, Annaly Capital Management is finally trading above trailing book value. I put together a history of the closing share price for every day since late 2011 and compared it with trailing book value per share to establish the price to book value ratio. It is worth pointing out that these metrics cannot be viewed perfectly in real time because they would rely on Annaly Capital Management providing their quarter end book value on the evening of the last night of the quarter. Realistically, investors are waiting for a while to get the information. However, with good analysis we can usually forecast the book value within 2%, so it shouldn’t be impossible to get reasonable estimates for quarter ending values.

Behold, the price to trailing book value chart:

We saw the ratio of price to trailing book value fall hard leading up to the end of Q2 2013. It might seem like the price is immediately recovering, but that is actually the book value resetting to a much lower value. The challenge with simple “price to trailing book value” ratios is that the change in book value all occurs in one day.

To demonstrate the enormous impact of the change in book value from quarter to quarter, I built an identical chart that uses forward book value per share. This is a metric we could not possible have known at that moment, so it is a chart that can only be built in hindsight. When the blue line is higher than the red line, it means book value per share ended the quarter at a higher number than it started. When the red line is higher, it means book value per share was declining.

Blue line = Price / Trailing Book Value

Red line = Price / Forward Book Value

You can see in that chart that the red line was materially higher than the blue for a good chunk of 2013. That simply indicates that book value per share was declining from quarter to quarter. We can see that the ratio on the red line also goes insane just before the fall. It would be great to use that predictively, but that reflects prices before the Taper Tantrum being much higher than book value would be after the Taper Tantrum.

We can attempt to approximate book value today or for any past day, but it is impossible to forecast book value for future periods. If anyone could do that, they would have to know precisely where future rates would end up. If they could, they would spend their time betting on options on Treasury ETFs rather than trying to predict future book value.

My View

I see a sector being set up to get clobbered again. The last time we saw the mREITs get hammered was after the Taper Tantrum. Taper Tantrum was a panic that ensued after investors heard news about the Federal Reserve gradually reducing the amount of money they were feeding into the economy. The Federal Reserve is already giving off those signs again. They are looking to reduce the reinvestment of principle payments from their current portfolio. Treasury yields have been in an upward trend the last month or so. While the mortgage REITs are hedged more heavily than in prior periods, there is still a substantial amount of risk. The margin of safety is well beyond being gone.

Final thoughts

Annaly Capital Management now trades at a material premium to trailing book value. By my estimates, they also trade at a material premium to current (7-14-2017) book value. At these prices there is virtually no margin of safety for investors. It is amazing to see the premiums showing up in the mortgage REIT sector when the Federal Reserve’s policies are less accommodating. I rate Annaly Capital Management as a sell.

