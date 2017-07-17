Fluor: Speculation Obscures Prospects

Q1 was disappointing and Q2 may be too, but the longer-term outlook for new business is good, although margins may not be as good as on oil and gas.

Fluor’s shares (NYSE:FLR) have been nothing if not volatile. A standard deviation 2.6X that of the broad market is rather extreme for a well-established, 105-year old company that may have an uncertain outlook, but definitely not one that involves uncertainty over its continued profitability.

Fluor is closely identified with hydrocarbon industries, which probably explains a lot of this volatility. Despite a long-term program of diversification since the 1980s, 49% of its Q1 2017 order backlog is still derived from energy, chemicals and mining, down from 58% at the end of Q1 2016. This news, which entailed 9.7% YoY shrinkage in its order backlog, the unexpectedly weak earnings it reported at the same and the less optimistic guidance that accompanied them account for the sharp retreat in its share price since May 4.

However, the transcript of management’s Q1 earnings call paints a less pessimistic picture. Management clearly believes that the decline in backlog is a short-term phenomenon, which could be corrected in H2, and seems to regard its reduced guidance as a matter of conservativism given uncertainties of timing rather than genuine concern about its order pipeline. It would be easy to suspect other managements of whistling past the graveyard, but Fluor, having been so badly battered in the 1980s, has a more recent history of conservatism. And, as it indicated during the call, rather extensive experience of how orders for its services develop.

Apart from the timing of orders that, given economic conditions, it can reasonably expect, the “story” on Fluor revolves around speculation that, after eight years of talk but few actual orders for infrastructure during the previous Administration, the new one will deliver. This, and the expectation that it will treat proposed up- and mid-stream hydrocarbon projects more favorably accounts for one of the stronger “Trump bumps” in the market. From their close on election day to their peak on February 15, Fluor shares rose 30.5%. Their subsequent return to earth has been similarly dramatic, as expectations of an implausibly immediate boom in infrastructure spending seem to be receding and investors are confronted with the way that large project order flow develops in the real world rather than their imaginations.

Which, by and large, is incrementally. There are periods of unusual strength, as when the global hydrocarbon industries placed so many orders in 2006 and 2007. Conversely, the order book may be worked down for a period of a year or more, as from Q3 2008 or again from Q2 2012.

So the four-and-a-half times increase of Fluor’s backlog shown in the chart represents, not a cyclical development but a sea-change for the company. It results from several factors. Increased commodity prices drove numerous upstream developments in mining and hydrocarbons. U.S. shale gas production has stimulated investment in downstream capacity, as the U.S. became the low-cost location for petrochemical manufacture and began to export LNG.

Further, Fluor’s diversification into government, infrastructure, electric utility and non-hydrocarbon capital investment in the 1980s continues to prove its value in the form of orders received. In 2016, government backlog rose 46% YoY, while power, infrastructure and non-hydrocarbon industrial rose 56%. Further, the expansion of its maintenance and servicing business has increased the less volatile component of its backlog. Fluor’s acquisition of Stork in March 2016 will tend to reduce volatility, since it is primarily a provider of maintenance rather than new construction. Maintenance backlog rose 36% YoY, thanks largely to this acquisition. But none of this was sufficient to offset the decline in hydrocarbon- and mining-related orders.

Orders from the mining and hydrocarbon sectors will continue to bulk large for Fluor, but given the enormous investment that has already been committed to downstream facilities, the company will probably have to await a better environment for upstream activity before they regain momentum. Fluor’s other areas of construction expertise are likely to grow to account for the majority of its business in the medium term. Maintenance and servicing is also likely to grow strongly: Stork’s geographic presence is restricted, and under Fluor’s aegis it should be able to expand rapidly in new markets. Fluor’s recent transfer of a U.S. contract renewal to Stork provides an example. The potential market for these services is very large.

However, Fluor has not squandered its 105 years’ experience with hydrocarbon industries: it is able to command considerably higher margins for activities in this area than the others. This is unlikely to change soon. There are various reasons for this, all of which revolve around experience. It has designed and built thousands of projects involving virtually every technology in hundreds of locations, including some of the most difficult places to operate – in terms of climate, terrain and political context − in the world. Because of its design and construction management capabilities, its bid is pretty much inevitably solicited for any major project. Stork, which has long experience with offshore oil and gas, does not dilute this experience.

Even when, eventually, it has similar length of experience with non-hydrocarbon activities under its belt, Fluor is still unlikely to be able to command comparable margins on them. The design expertise required is, for the most part, less specialized, operating conditions are unlikely to be as severe as it has encountered in various upstream oil, gas and mining contracts, and competition is much greater. Nuclear power plants could be exceptions, but Fluor can hardly expect to build a future on them. Its current opportunities have only come about because of the bankruptcy of a more experienced contractor − Westinghouse.

Yet analysts seem convinced that Fluor’s outlook is bright: despite Q1 disappointments, the consensus for 2017 is for a 22.0% earnings increase, followed by 19.7% the following year and 13.7% in 2019. This puts it at 18.5X current year earnings, which is no bargain for a business that entails considerable risks. However, that falls to 13.6X estimated 2019 earnings – assuming, of course, that a lot goes right in the meantime. Although Fluor yields a respectable 1.9%, its share price volatility indicates that its dividend will provide little support if earnings or indications of its outlook disappoint. The decision to purchase its shares rests on optimism about its order outlook.

I see little in the news flow to expect the Q2 order book – to be announced on August 3 − to be a substantial improvement on Q1. A second disappointing quarter as far as orders are concerned may suffice to flush out the last of the ‘Trump bump’ speculators, and could well create an attractive buying opportunity. Even if a large order materializes in the meantime, it is too late for it to appear in the Q2 figures. So Fluor, which is nothing if not volatile, may soon produce the kind of volatility that investors appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.