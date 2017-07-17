Market Makers' View Of The Week Ended 7/14/2017

The market population profile forecast

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Price range forecasts are derived from the way Market-Makers [MMs] hedge firm capital they choose to put at-risk while helping big-money fund organization clients adjust holdings with block trades in billion-dollar portfolios. Those ranges when compared to current market quotes are split into upside and downside price change prospects.

The proportion of each range below the market quote is the Range Index [RI], and their frequency distribution on Friday is shown in Figure 1. The distribution’s average is 32, indicating an overall upside change prospect twice as large as the downside.

RIs above 50 are seen by the MM community to have more downside than upside. At this point they constitute less than 1/20th of a population of 2681 issue forecasts. It is hard to see that as a high-risk market.

Figure 2

MM community forecasts for the S&P500 Index (SPX) week by week over the last 2 years show how expectations for coming market index prices continue to rise along with recorded index values.

(used with permission)

The vertical lines in this picture plot the forward-looking ranges of price forecast for the index implied as being likely/possible in coming weeks. The heavy dot in each range is the index quote at the date of the forecast.

Recent market strength is accompanied by further rises in MM expectations.

Figure 3

Price range forecasts for the S&P500 Volatility Index (VIX) indicate further complacency over possible price declines in the SPX. The VIX index below 10 is at its lowest in several years. While market bears will point out that it is unlikely to go much if any lower, and a rise would occur with market weakness, there is no present sign that such a move is in sight or contemplation by market professionals.

(used with permission)

Conclusion

Summertime vacation distractions sometimes are an opportunity period for market surprises, but there is little at present indicating any near-term general pricing problems.

At the same time, the Market Profile of Figure 1 indicates there are significant numbers of stocks with bargain-level Range Indexes encouraging Active Investment Management strategists with places to reinvest capital liberated by sell targets reached, or to employ other capital not gainfully employed.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.