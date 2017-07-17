A Sisyphean Tragedy Looms At Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) has caught the eye of many speculative investors who wish to profit from the development of the Pebble Mine Project. An examination of state and federal jurisdiction over the environment demonstrates that progress which has been made so far to advance the Pebble Mine at the federal level will likely be reversed at the state level. An additional wrench which may be thrown into cogs at Northern Dynasty Minerals is the presence of indigenous groups who are vociferously opposed to the Pebble Mine. Northern Dynasty Minerals is poised to enter into an arduous yet pointless struggle as it attempts to bring its Pebble Mine to fruition.

A previous article titled 'Northern Dynasty Minerals: Shareholders Need A Dose Of Reality' outlined the array of risks which may impede the development of the Pebble Mine. In particular, the article outlined the widespread opposition to the project which exists in Alaska. Many investors, however, may question Alaska's ability to quash a project for environmental reasons. For this reason, this article will delve into the state of Alaska's regulation of mining. It will be demonstrated that Alaska likely has the ability to severely impede or halt the development of Pebble Mine.

In order to preemptively extinguish any allegations of bias, the examination of Alaska's regulation of mining will be based solely on governmental sources. What follows, therefore, is the result of a dispassionate and balanced analysis which should form part of the due diligence of any Northern Dynasty Minerals shareholder.

Northern Dynasty Minerals' Pebble Mine Project

The Pebble Project is a proposed mining operation which aims to extract large amounts of copper, gold, molybdenum and silver from a site in Alaska. Approximately $750,000,000 has already been invested in the project. The project is the primary asset of Northern Dynast Minerals. The company is seeking a partner to bring the project to fruition.

A Sisyphean Tragedy Looms in Alaska

Sisyphus' condemnation by the gods to move a boulder up a hill only to have it come straight down again is an appropriate analogy for the looming situation at Northern Dynasty Minerals. Progress made at the federal level seems destined to be reversed at the state level.

Recent Federal Level Progress at Pebble Mine

In 2014 and 2015 progress at Pebble Mine was stymied by an EPA decision to extend review of the project and litigation stemming from this decision. Recently, however, Northern Dynasty Minerals has made progress bringing the Pebble Mine to development. On May 12th, 2017 it was announced that the company and the EPA had come to an agreement to end litigation and to allow the project to proceed under the normal regulatory process. Further good news arrived on July 11th as it was announced that the EPA would remove restrictions which were previously placed on the project.

Alaskan Regulation of Mine Development

Various departments and agencies in the state of Alaska are responsible for the wide-ranging permitting process which precedes the development of large mines. The following list contains just a sample of the permits, approvals, and authorizations which Northern Dynasty Minerals must receive before Pebble Mine can be brought into operation.

 Plan of Operations Approval

 Reclamation and Bonding

 Waste Management Permits and Bonding

 Water Discharge Permit

 Certification of ACOE Permits

 Sewage Treatment System Approval

 Air Quality Permits

 Fish Habitat and Fishway Permits

 Water Rights

 Right of Way/Access

 Tidelands Leases

 Dam Safety Certification

 Cultural Resource Protection

 Monitoring Plan (Surface/Groundwater/Wildlife)

According to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, permits are often denied to project proponents. Alaskan agencies and departments could deny permits and approvals to Northern Dynasty Minerals. Alternatively, the state could delay the granting of key permits. Either of these actions could severely delay the completion of the project and would likely cause significant volatility in the company's share price.

The Impact of Alaskan Opposition to Pebble Mine

Even if the permitting process goes smoothly, the Pebble Mine could meet significant difficulty at the final stage. Polls have found that a significant majority of Alaskans are opposed to Pebble Mine. This is significant because Ballot Measure 4, which was approved in 2014, gives the state legislature the power to veto large mine projects such as the Pebble Mine.

Conclusion

The regulatory process in the state of Alaska, combined with the possibility that the state legislature could veto the Pebble Mine as well as the widespread opposition to the mine amongst the people of Alaska makes Northern Dynasty Minerals a risky investment. Recent progress at the federal level may have given investors hope and confidence. These investors should remember that even Sisyphus appeared to be making progress before his boulder came tumbling down.