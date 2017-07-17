Chicago Bridge & Iron: Amazing Upside Potential

What I found is that while the company is worse than its peer group fundamentally, it seems a stretch for its share price to be so low.

A couple of weeks ago, shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) soared after news broke that its legal troubles with Westinghouse are largely over. This positive news was then accompanied by mixed news that the firm's debt reduction strategy had succeeded, thereby significantly lowering its probability of bankruptcy. Since the initial surge, however, the firm's share price has traded down lower (though not as low as it was before), which seems to be at odds with what should be happening. In this article, I will give my case regarding why CBI likely deserves to be trading far higher than it is today.

Setting the ground rules

Before I begin, I should mention the firms I am using to make my case. The list consists of Fluor Corporation (FLR), Jacobs Engineering (JEC), KBR (KBR), and McDermott (MDR). I need to mention here that almost no firm is a perfect comparable for any other. Take, for instance, Jacobs. In its 2016 annual report, only 29.7% of revenue and 21.6% of segment operating income came from its Petroleum and Chemicals segment. Thankfully, other firms like Fluor, KBR, and McDermott are more similar to CBI, but it should be kept in mind that differences in function do exist.

CBI is cheap

Now that that's out of the way, allow me to state something that is undeniable: shares of CBI are cheap. If management's guidance regarding the business happens to be correct, and earnings per share come in at the mid-point of the $3.50 to $4 range this year (with cash flow approximating earnings), the company's price/earnings and price/operating cash flow multiple stands at a paltry 4.63. That makes it one of the cheapest firms I have seen in a very long time.

If you look at the graph above, you can see that none of CBI's rivals come anywhere close to this trading multiple. KBR, with a price/earnings ratio of 12.10 as of the time of this writing, is the closest, while Fluor is the highest at 18.16. If CBI were trading in this range, its share price would be between $45.38 and $68.10. That's a great deal of upside compared to the $17.36 that investors can pay for the business right now.

There's a reason CBI is cheap

Before you bust my chops by stating that its rivals are, for the most part, in better shape that CBI and, as a result, they deserve a premium, let me tell you that I know. Unless some catalyst like a strong resurgence in industry demand for energy infrastructure were to come about, or unless something else comes into play that creates value or reduces risk, I would find it absurd for CBI to be trading where Fluor is. In fact, if it did rise that much without a reason, I would probably consider shorting it and buy Fluor to make for myself a nice pair trade.

To see just how CBI stacks up against some of its peers, you need only look at the graph below. In it, you can see the company's current ratio (adjusted for its Capital Services sale and subsequent debt repayment) compared to the other firms in this space. The actual number, because of the adjustment and the assumptions I made, may be more favorable for CBI than what is shown, but I wanted to err on the side of caution and produce the lowest adjusted current ratio for the company that I could justify. If this is correct, it shows that the company is less liquid than its peers which could, in theory, create trouble if it were to ever run short on cash.

In the next graph, shown below, I decided to look at CBI's debt/equity ratio. I had thought to use tangible book value here (KBR's tangible book value is negative as well), but, pursuant to a prior article about the company where I said that its tangible book value is not that significant, I figured it would be okay to just look at the whole picture. If you would like my take on the book value concerns, please read my article on that topic here.

What we can see from looking at the graph is that CBI also has far more debt than its rivals. KBR is, once again, the closest to CBI's 1.12 with a measure of 0.88, but that's still a pretty decent-sized gulf. To be fair to CBI, though, it should be said that the company is now well within its covenants for this year and half of next and its overall debt relative to equity is not that large in general. Should debt reduction be a primary focus of management's for a while? Absent attractive investment opportunities, I would say absolutely. Is it high enough that investors should lose sleep over its debt? I would say no.

While from a balance sheet perspective, CBI looks worse than its peers, there is a piece of silver lining here. In tough times, a measure of a company's potential is its backlog relative to revenue. This shows how many years, if revenue were to be recognized evenly with the most recent fiscal year, the company has to operate before sales would fall to zero (though revenue is spaced out over many years so sales wouldn't just fall off to nothing). In the graph below, I compared CBI's current backlog, adjusted for its Capital Services sale, with last year's sales, also adjusted for its sale, with its rivals.

What you can see from this is that, with a backlog/revenue ratio of 1.64, the company is about even with Jacobs and is slightly better, even, than McDermott, companies with metrics of 1.68 and 1.48, respectively. Fluor is far better off with a metric of 2.19, while KBR takes the cake at 2.48. When you couple CBI's attractiveness on this front, with where it comes short, this means it's unlikely to run out of revenue anytime soon. So long as revenue keeps coming in and cash flow remains positive, a liquidity crunch or solvency problem is improbable.

Beyond these financial items, there are some other things that justify a discount for CBI. While its Westinghouse litigation is mostly resolved, the company estimates it could be liable for up to $70 million (though that could swing the other way), some projects are running over, and the company had an increase in its unapproved change orders, most of which it believes can be collected but for which no guarantee can be offered.

But shares look too cheap

Absent fraud, there is nothing out there that I can see, thanks to Westinghouse no longer being a material concern and thanks to its Capital Services sale and subsequent debt reduction, that could realistically send CBI into bankruptcy. The worst case would be cost overruns, but for a lot of these projects (all but Freeport, I believe), reserves have already been made. Given these problems, though, it's reasonable to expect shares of the company to trade at a discount to its peers, but how much is justifiable?

The lowest multiple firm of the ones listed that I'd like to draw your attention to is KBR. At 12.1 times forward earnings, the company is relatively cheap, but there's a reason for this too. Like CBI, KBR has a negative tangible book value ($410 million vs. CBI's $1.46 billion), but even though its mid-point adjusted earnings this year should come out to $1.25 per share, this is not necessarily representative of its cash flow potential. KBR is currently trading for a multiple of 35.6 compared to CBI's 4.63 in forward operating cash flow (2016's would give CBI a multiple of 2.68).

While KBR is good at generating profits, the company's ability to turn those profits into cash flow, at least over the past few years, has been poor. In aggregate, over the past three years, the company has seen a net outflow in cash of $28 million compared to an inflow for CBI of $862.3 million. This year, CBI should see positive cash flow of around $380.1 million at its mid-point. In my mind, this more or less offsets the issues I listed above (so long as business at CBI does not deteriorate), setting a realistic floor on CBI's share price of around 12 times forward earnings. This implies a target price for shares of $45 apiece.

To provide a range, however, I created the table above. In it, you can see where shares would trade if CBI were valued by the market at between 10 and 16 times earnings, plus if it were valued at the average (16.22) multiple that its peer group is worth today. While this is nice to see, I believe that an adjustment is in order. Given CBI's growing Technology segment, the prospect of a long-term energy recovery, and the reduced interest expense associated with its debt reduction, I believe that, after 2017, earnings and cash flow potential for the business of around $4.50 per share is not too much to expect. In the table below, I provide a range of valuations based on this kind of opportunity for the business.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I have no doubt that CBI deserves to be trading at a discount to its peers, but I believe the discount is far too steep. With its two largest concerns out of the way, the company's problems have become mitigated quite a bit, but not enough to warrant trading at parity with a firm like Fluor or Jacobs or McDermott. Personally, I could see a price/earnings ratio of 12, if not higher, being justified, but even with shares trading for 10 times forward earnings, the upside prospects for investors is quite appealing.

