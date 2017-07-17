3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 17, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you unearth the latest findings you might have missed in the fast-paced world of pharmaceutical and biotech research.

Let's not waste time!

Ionis has some more good news for a rare familial nerve condition

One of the most interesting products in the pipeline of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is inotersen, which is being developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). This is a subcutaneously delivered "antisense" oligonucloetide designed to knock down the expression of a protein called transthyretin, with application in an inherited disorder called hereditary amyloidosis, which can lead to a debilitating nerve degeneration.

There are currently no drugs approved in the US for this condition, and one stabilizer of transthyretin approved in Europe. However, many hope that the antisense approach can be used to more definitively address the problems caused by this disease.

Recently, IONS and GSK presented findings from their phase 3 NEURO-TTR study, which compared inotersen and placebo in patients with polyneuropathy due to amyloidosis. The study looked at the patients' evaluation of their quality of life, and it met both primary endpoints of improvement by two different scales, Norfolk QoL-DN and the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 (mNIS +7).

Patients experienced substantial improvement compared with placebo in terms of both scales, with 0.81 vs. 6.95 for the Norfolk QoL-DN and 0.99 vs. 12.67 for the mNIS +7.

Looking forward: Indeed, there are objective measures for nerve conditions, but arguably the most important finding for neurological disease is how the patient feels at the end of the day. And the findings here paint an unambiguous picture about how the patients felt, with placebo likely not improving significantly beyond no treatment at all. This bodes well for inotersen, which is associated with reduced platelets and renal dysfunction. So every bit of efficacy is highly welcome.

Pfizer supplements its push for an ulcerative colitis drug

Pfizer's (PFE) tofacitinib was first approved for rheumatoid arthritis back in late 2012 and has since gone on to be a blockbuster agent for the company. No surprise, it is also being investigated for a variety of inflammatory conditions, including psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

Back in May, we saw the publication of the OCTAVE 1, OCTACVE 2, and OCTAVE Sustain studies in the New England Journal of Medicine, which showed that tofacitinib is an effective induction and maintenance therapy for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, as it improved short-term remission rates (over 8 weeks) and long-term remission rates (over 52 weeks) compared with placebo.

With three successful pivotal studies under its belt, PFE recently announced the acceptance of their supplemental NDA with the FDA for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. A PDUFA action date of March 2018 has been provided as the anticipated time for response from the FDA.

Looking forward: If tofacitinib is approved, it will enter a broadly competitive field of anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. However, it will be the first inhibitor of Janus kinase (JAK) to be approved in this setting, which could allow it to gain a strong foothold first in patients who continue to experience symptoms on other therapies. Certainly, this supplemental NDA is an important step forward for PFE in this space.

Johnson and Johnson reaches the finish line in plaque psoriasis

Keeping in line with rheumatology, we shift our attention to Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) developmental anti-interleukin-23 antibody, guselkumab (branded Tremfya). This agent is being developed for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, an inflammatory condition characterized by the development of scaly rashes on the skin.

Or I should say formerly developmental anti-IL-23 antibody! JNJ announced recently that Tremfya has gained marketing approval from the FDA, based on the results of VOYAGE 1, VOYAGE 2, NAVIGATE, and X-PLORE studies published in 2015. These studies compared improvement in symptoms from a standard treatment adalimumab with guselkumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and striking improvement over adalimumab was observed.

Guselkumab is the first and only anti-IL-23 antibody to be approved so far by the FDA, so this represents a whole different strategy for clinicians to try.

Looking forward: Another good step forward for rheumatology. IL-23 is a well-known cytokine that contributes to inflammation, and it is particularly noted to play a role in plaque psoriasis. JNJ have made the first foray into this treatment space, and their approval comes at a good moment, since there is looming competition from the likes of Sun Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SMPQY) and AbbVie (ABBV), who are developing their own anti-IL-23 therapies. Now, ABBV and Sun will have to play catch-up, as their approvals are months or years away.

Conclusions

Big rheumatology day! These late-stage compounds should prove useful for patients suffering from inflammatory conditions, and it will be well worth watching to see how much market share they can capture in some very crowded spaces.

Thank you for tuning into another edition of this digest! If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things."

Thanks again, and have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.