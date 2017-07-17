Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, What's The Most Teflon Asset Of Them All?

This is another one of those times that I get to remind you that the entire market has become a giant, one-way bet on the same dynamic.

In light of a conversation I was having with a credit strategist at one of the Street's biggest banks the other day, I wanted to show you some charts.

"We often joke that if you had gotten every political call right and traded according to those calls you would have been wrong every, single time."

No, that's not about stocks.

That's from a conversation I was having with a credit strategist at one of the big banks the other day and it underscores the idea that although suppressed equity volatility (VXX) grabs all the headlines, the Teflon character of investment grade and high yield credit is actually more astonishing in many respects.

Generally speaking, professionals assume credit is "smarter" than equities. If credit markets are saying one thing and equities are saying something else, well then credit is probably the leading indicator.

[A quick aside: That traditional way of thinking about things appears to have been flipped on its head in HY energy this year. It is energy equity that is pricing in trouble ahead for energy names while HY Energy credit is just now starting to correct.]

But it's possible credit is no longer "smarter." It looks to me like the impact of CSPP in Europe and the impact of global QE in general has stripped credit markets of their signaling ability.

I've written tomes on this over at Heisenberg Report, but in light of how credit held up in the face of the recent shock we got in DM rates (TLT), I wanted to share with you a couple of excerpts and visuals that demonstrate this notion that credit markets have for all intents and purposes just stopped responding to stimuli.

Now obviously, the relationship between rates and credit isn't always straightforward and depending on what historical precedent you want to look at (i.e., what period), you can make various arguments about how spreads should respond to gyrations in rates.

That said, humor me while I show you the simplest and dumbest (and I'm not using "dumbest" in a derogatory way here) possible representation of the rates/credit relationship as it's unfolded since Mario Draghi's June 27 comments in Sintra, Portugal:

So when we're talking about the rates/credit relationship, high yield is something of a different animal than IG, so let's just focus on the latter.

IG has held up remarkably well in the face of the mini rates tantrum and that's an extension of the idea that credit has become "the most boring" market on the face of the planet:

A couple of things are worth noting here. Low volatility in credit (i.e., spread ranges) is to be expected in a rally. Just like high stock prices are associated with low equity volatility. But implied volatility on CDX has pushed to new lows even as spreads themselves haven't yet hit post-crisis tights. Have a look:

(BofAML)

One thing that's worth noting about low equity volatility is that vol-of-VIX actually isn't so low:

Any guesses on why that is? Here's BofAML to explain:

This state of affairs can be attributed to the high realized vol of VIX. Our Equity Derivatives colleagues have been highlighting that while equity vol is low, their measure of market fragility is rising. The frequent occurrence of sharp, short-lived shocks justifies a high vol of vol.

Right. But here's the thing: you're not seeing that in credit volatility. Here, look:

(BofAML)

Do you know why that's happening? It's the same dynamic that's taking place across markets.

Thanks to the persistence of the global central bank liquidity flow and thanks to comments like those we heard from Janet Yellen during this week's testimony on Capitol Hill, this is a carry trader's/volatility seller's paradise. Or, as BofAML puts it, "there are more sellers than buyers." To wit, from the bank:

CDX options, unlike their counterparts in other asset classes, don’t enjoy a deep well of sponsorship among real money asset managers as a hedging tool. While some may choose to hedge using the underlying index, the practice isn’t prevalent among a majority of money managers. Among those who do employ derivatives, the bias has been towards selling protection or selling volatility as a means to park incoming funds while ramping up the portfolio or simply to generate carry/premium. This is particularly true in CDX IG, where for several years now there has been a large non-dealer long base in the index.

This is another one of those times when I get to remind you that there's actually a lot that goes into the performance of vehicles that offer an ostensibly straightforward investment proposition. In this case, I'm talking about vehicles like the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD).

To be sure, I'm not saying anything bad at all about LQD here. Clearly, IG credit ETFs are not nearly as exposed as HY credit ETFs to the underlying liquidity mismatch.

Rather, I just want people to understand that the same dynamic is at work across almost all markets. The same reason that equities are working, is the same reason that inverse VIX strats are working, is the same reason that emerging market credit is working, is the same reason that IG volatility is completely subdued.

This is all one trade, predicated on the same faith in the idea that the reflexive relationship between investors and central banks will make it impossible for the latter to exit the market.

