CPI Release: Cloud Over Fed's Hiking Projections

The US CPI release surprised to the downside for the fourth consecutive month, printing flat in June mainly due to decrease in gasoline prices. The yearly print thus decreased from 1.9% to 1.6% (against market expectations of 1.7%). More importantly, core rate that excludes volatile components such as food and energy barely increased by 0.12% mom in June, leaving yearly print unchanged at 1.7%.

So far the Fed has looked through the soft price movements and argued that this is just a transitory thing as they expected that ongoing labor market strengthening will push wages and prices higher at some point.

However, while answering the questions in front of the Congress last week, Chair Yellen used the opportunity and stressed out that the Committee will be carefully watching inflation movements and it will be a factor in their future decisions about rate increases. Moreover, Yellen stated that because the neutral rate is currently quite low by historical standards, the federal funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance.

In the second part of her testimony that was held on Thursday, Yellen said that it is premature to judge that inflation has persistently slowed and stated that risks to inflation are “two-sided” with upside risk provided by the tight labor market.

A few other Committee members that held their speeches last week also expressed their concerns regarding inflation movements. For instance, Governor Brainard said: “I will want to monitor inflation developments carefully, and to move cautiously on further increases in the federal funds rate, so as to help guide inflation back up around our symmetric target.”

All that being said, it is not surprising that market focused so much on the Friday CPI release. As I have argued in my previous article (“Chair Yellen's Congressional Testimony: Focus On Inflation”), a slight CPI disappointment was enough to lead to dollar and US long term securities' sell-off. The EUR/USD declined across the board with the EUR/USD pair closing at 1.1469. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell by 6 basis points initially, but has reversed slightly later.

The next Fed meeting is scheduled for the July 26. Currently the Fed’s median projections still imply one more rate hike this year, followed by three more rate hikes in 2018 and 2019. The Fed funds futures suggest the market does not expect to see any more rate hikes this year. So the question is, will the market have to adjust its expectations toward the Fed ones or vice versa?

I don't believe that Fed will lower its inflation expectations in July. After all they have time until the year-end to decide whether or not do deliver another rate hike. They will probably focus more on the announced balance sheet normalization at their meeting in July. This will give them enough time and enough hard data releases to decide if they indeed need to lower their inflation and rate hike estimates. After all, their latest core inflation estimate of 1.7% is in line with recent prints. The latter implies that the current prints might be sufficient for the Fed to deliver another 25 basis points increase in the Fed funds rate this year.

Be that as it may, the risks to the Feds hiking projections are currently on the downside and market became far more sensitive to the bad news than to the good ones. That is the main reason why I think that the dollar bears are currently better positioned. However, on the longer term horizon I see dollar having a strong gain potential versus the euro for two main reasons. First of all, market over interpreted recent ECB’s optimistic rhetoric and once they realize that we are far away from the first ECB rate hike, the euro will depreciate. Secondly, the differences between the Fed and the market view are so huge that even if we see a minor correction on the Fed side of the view, a solid profit can still be earned.