How To Harden Your Dividend Growth Portfolio Against Dividend Cuts

This would have hurt the income stream of those with an equal dollar amount invested in each stock.

In a recent article, I looked at how an investor's income would have suffered during the financial crisis, after many dividend aristocrats cut their dividends. In this article, I'll show how a safer income focused portfolio, consisting of dividend aristocrats, could have been built.

The list of dividend aristocrats in 2007 looked like this:

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT)

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

Bard (C.R. Bard) Inc. (NYSE:BCR)

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)

Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD)

Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Compass Bancshares

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL)

Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Family Dollar Stores

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY)

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Altria (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Rohm & Haas

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma-Aldrich

SLM Corporation (NYSE:SLM)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Questar (NYSE:STR)

State Street (NYSE:STT)

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Target (NYSE:TGT)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC)

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)

Wrigley

Some of those companies have since been taken over (such as Wrigley), some have frozen or cut their dividends (such as Bank of America), and some have continued to raise their dividends each year - such as McDonald's.

An investor who bought $1,000 worth of each company at the beginning of 2007 would have received dividend proceeds of $1,364 in that year, which would mean a yield on cost of 2.8% (based on an investment of $49,000).

As we see in here, the income proceeds would have fallen by roughly 16% over the next three years due to many companies on that list cutting their payouts during the financial crisis. The real income loss (when we factor in inflation) would have been higher, totaling about 20% - this still would not necessarily have been a disaster, since most retirees do not rely on their dividend income alone - if, for example, dividends make up only half of an investor's proceeds, the total income loss would have been ten percent only. If the portfolio was constructed with some margin of safety, most investors would likely have been able to stomach such a development.

There are, however, ways that can help construct a portfolio that is more resilient to dividend cuts. One would be diversification when it comes to industries: The above portfolio contains disproportionately many companies from the financial sector - avoiding such an overrepresentation of one industry would have helped offset the impact of dividend cuts (which happened at companies from the financial industry, primarily).

Another option would be to construct the portfolio with the same companies, but another weighting: Not buying a certain number of shares of each company with the goal of each company's total investment being the same, but buying a certain number of shares so the income generated from each holding is the same:

If an investor had invested a certain amount of money into each of the dividend aristocrat stocks in order to generate $100 in income from each holding, his total income in 2007 would have been $4,900 (he would have invested $256,000). This would have generated a dividend yield on cost of 1.9% in 2007 - a lower yield on cost than when an investor put the same amount of money into each stock.

The plus, on the other side, is that such a portfolio is much more resilient against dividend cuts of those stocks with the highest dividend yields (which are more likely to cut their dividends generally): In 2010, the portfolio would have produced an annual income of $5,900 for a yield on cost of 2.3% - the income would have grown by 20% during the financial crisis!

Constructing a portfolio in a way that it generates the same income from each individual holding thus is a way to make one's portfolio less vulnerable against dividend cuts, but the downside is that the initial dividend yield will be lower than it would be when we put an equal dollar amount into each holding.

Those who are able to pursue going for the same income from each holding (which is only possible as long as the portfolio is big enough due to a lower initial yield), should thus think about going for such a pursuit in order to harden their income stream against possible dividend cuts.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, JNJ, PFE, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.