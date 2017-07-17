Craft Brew Alliance Is Overvalued

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: BREW ) is a rising craft beer company. It includes several different brands of beer including Kona Brewing Company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co, Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co, and Widmer Brothers Brewing. Craft Brew Alliance is one of the top six brewers in the craft brewing segment of the United States. While I believe that the craft beer industry is one to invest in, there are several reasons that I believe BREW is being severely overvalued.

The popularity of Craft Beer Alliance brands is due to their agreement with A-B. A-B was granted certain contractual rights and holds preferred shares as well as 31.5% of outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2016. The contractual agreement allows A-B to designate two members on the board of directors as well as a designee on each committee. The contract has several downsides that will severely inhibit BREW.

“The Exchange Agreement contains limitations on our ability to take certain actions without A-B’s prior consent, including, but not limited to, our ability to issue equity securities or acquire or sell assets or stock, amend our Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws, grant board representation rights, e3ntere into certain transactions with affiliates, distribute our products in the United States other than through A-B or as provided in the A-B Distributor Agreement, or voluntarily terminate our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.”

This quote is directly taken from their 10-K. From this quote alone we can see that difficulties that BREW will have in the future. This contract will greatly restrict their ability to grow their brand or take advantage of other opportunities. While the resources from A-B are valuable, they are fully at the mercy of A-B. On top of these restrictions BREW pays fees to A-B in connection with the sale of their products including margin fees, invoicing, staging and cooperage handling fees, and inventory manager fees. A-B is essentially doubly dipping on BREW’s earnings. Not only does A-B earn a return from the company growing sales, they make money from fees on the sales as well. This give A-B a monopoly over BREW. A-B is able to charge fees and limit their ability to take any action without their prior approval. The monopoly that A-B has over BREW greatly dilutes the company’s earnings and potential. For example one stipulation of the agreement is that before acquiring another brewer if the purchase price exceeds $30 million or to purchase a non-brewing entity if the purchase prices exceeds $2 million BREW must obtain A-B consent.

Another agreement has proven to hurt BREW. BREW previously had an agreement with Pabst Northwest Brewing Company. Under this agreement Pabst had the ability to brew selected Rainier Brewing company and other brands at their brewery in Woodinville, Washington under a license agreement. This contract was set to expire in December 31, 2018 but Pabst terminated the agreement, paying 6 million in a termination fee and giving up the option to purchase the brewery and adjacent pub as well as other assets at the property. While the extra cash for BREW is a upside, BREW ultimately had to shut down the site and move more of its brewing operations into A-B facilities.

Another reason for alarm is in the 10-K BRW discusses a weakness with internal controls over financial reporting.

“We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting which could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements.”

This important phrasing in this quote is “material”. Material in accounting means that it has the potential to affect the economic decision of users (investors). This is a major alarm for investors. The fact that these mistakes to the financial statements could be material is alarming and adds a severe amount of risk to the company and its future operations.

Another major concern is BREW inability to operate breweries at their current designed capacities. The inability to do this will negatively impact their financial statements. According to their 10-K “actual production capacity will rarely, if ever, approach full working capacity”.

Another major risk that investors must consider is how heavily BREW relies on intangible assets. As of December 31, 2016 intangible assets represented nearly 14.4% of total assets. Any economic recession or shift could cause significant losses on impairment.

BREW has also seen decreases in many of its brands and sales. 2016 net sales saw a decrease of 1% with net income down $2.5 million which with BREW modest earnings is 113%. BREW also saw the number of barrels sold drop 6% from 2015 to 2016.

I have been very interested in the craft beer market and have recently wrote another article about Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM). I believe that the craft beer industry provides a very unique opportunity for investors. The industry is growing very rapidly. The number of operating U.S. Breweries has grown 16.6% from 2015-2016. The south has seen an increase of more than 35 breweries in 2016 and created over 129,000 jobs in 2016 alone. There has been a significant increase in volume for craft brewers as well.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 5.7% 6.5% 7.8% 11% 12.2% 12.3%

Returns have been very hit and miss depending on the company. SAM for instance has had a 5 year return of 27% (5.4% annually) and (NASDAQ:BREW) has had a 5 year return of 120% (24% annually). I recently wrote another article on why I thought SAM was a buy given the current trend of the craft beer market. Companies like BREW have seen the significant increase in their market cap. BREW has a trailing P/E of 302.63 and a forward P/E of 45.39. The industry trailing and forward P/E are 65.81 and 27.25. A full break down of the companies multiples can be found below:

TRAILING P/E Growth BREW 302.63 INDUSTRY 65.81 18.26%

FORWARD P/E BREW 45.39 INDUSTRY 27.25

We can see from the forward and trialing P/E that BREW is relatively expensive when compared to the market. Even with high earnings growth at its current price, BREW still has a P/E that is over 66% higher than the industry. There is another interesting correlation that is often overlooked. Often a high P/E can be explained due to the anticipation of sustained high growth or returns in the future. A high P/E is therefore correlated with a high beta. Beta is the measure of a risk that a company has relative to the industry. A beta of 1.0 means that the company is as risky as the market. Anything greater than 1 it is more risky and anything less than 1 is less risky relative to the market. The logic is that with a very high P/E you are expecting significant returns. A high beta will tell a similar story. A high beta tells you that the stock is risky relative to the market. What makes the investment worth the extra risk? Higher returns. Investors invest in companies with high betas because they are more risky and thus must require a higher return. The interesting thing about BREW is that it only has a beta of .50.

High P/E Signals high expected growth/returns High Beta More risk for more returns

A company with a beta of less than 1 is less risky than the market. With using the logic of risk vs return this should signal that BREW will not have significant return since it is less risky than the market. The correlation between a high P/E and high beta is often overlooked. BREW lacks that correlation and that can often be a sign it is not currently valued correctly. Firms that have high betas thus require higher returns. Firm’s that have high P/E expect large growth to justify the higher P/E and eventually settle back to the industry average once the high growth slows.

A major concern regarding sales is the decrease of many of their brands. When first looking at total sales there is not much to worry about their current position. However, this table of shipments by Brand should begin to worry investors.

We can see from this table just how significant their other brands have decreased. Widmer and Redhook are two of the company’s biggest brands and they continue to suffer significant declines. Shipments of Widmer are down almost 16% and depletions dropped almost 24% for RedHook with a 31% decrease in barrels shipped.

It is difficult to value this company quantitatively for several reasons. First, BREW has not had any free cash flow in the last 4 years (Source: Morningstar Direct).

Year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 FCF -8 -4 -6 -1 4

Another option is to run a DCF using EPS. This is also difficult due to the fact that BREW has had a decreasing EPS for the last 6 years.

Year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 EPS -.20 .12 .16 .10 .13 .51 % Change -267% -25% 60% -23% -75%

As we can see the EPS has not been stable over the last several years. For this reason that means my valuation will not hold weight if the assumptions used in it are not expected to stay consistent over several years. With that said I did value BREW using DCF with EPS in place of free cash flow. I used a WACC of 5.13%. I also used the TTM EPS that is provided by Morningstar:.06. I assumed that given the increasing popularity of Kona and short term benefits of the partnership with A-B they could see high growth for 4 years at a 10% growth rate and 2% terminally.

Year 1 2 3 4 Terminal EPS .066 .073 .080 .088 2.86 Discounted EPS .063 .066 .069 .072 2.34

This gives me a final valuation of $2.61 a share. This is a drastic decline from its current price. In order to understand these valuation investors must realize that BREW is trading on growth alone. When looking at the financial statements, they have consistently had negative FCF. FCF is the free cash that can go to investors. Also BREW has had decreasing EPS that have even gone negative. Quantitatively it is easy to see why this company is hard to value. Lastly, the company does not pay any dividends and does not plan to in the future. With the agreement BREW has with their bank, they are unable to pay dividends to investors without meeting certain requirements with the bank. BREW has also not been buying back common equity and advises its investors that it can only expect return from appreciation of common stock.

Conclusion

BREW has seen a significant increase in price over the last year. Most of this is due to its partnership with A-B. While this partnership has several short term benefits like exposure to all 50 states it will ultimately inhibit their ability to function as a company in the future. The restrictions that A-B has in the long-term will prove to limit their ability to make decisions and investments in the opportunities that the Craft Beer industry provides. Its agreements with their bank for line of credit and loans are also keeping the company from paying its investors any time in the near future. Its decreasing sales in its other beers are also worrying. There has been significant growth in its Kona brand but its two other largest brands have seen decreasing sales. The material effect of its inefficient internal controls is also something that must be strongly considered. Lastly when you look at their financial statements you can see the company is not performing well. They had a negative EPS in 2016 and decreasing FCF and EPS over the last several years. BREW is severely overvalued and is a strong sell.