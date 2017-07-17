Apple AR Products To Impact Snap's Market Share

Snap's slowing growth is currently being negatively impacted by constantly increasing competition from Facebook. The advent of additional competition from Apple could cause Snap's growth to stall or turn negative.

Apple (AAPL) is about to contribute to the sharply decelerating growth at Snap, Inc. (SNAP). In fact, Apple may become the cause of Snap's growth to completely stall or even turn negative. This article will explain why this extremely negative event for Snap is entirely possible.

What would be the implications of this event, if it were to occur, for the price of Snap shares? Morgan Stanley and Cowen & Co. both downgraded Snap last week after they helped to bring this company public just four months ago and Morgan Stanley was actually one of the lead underwriters. I have been in the market for 30 years and I cannot remember ever seeing the lead underwriter of any issue this large simply turning negative on a company so soon after the IPO and saying, "We have been wrong."

When an event so extraordinary as this takes place, investors want to stand up and take notice. The lead underwriter generally has better access to information from the company than most other people covering the stock. So when Morgan Stanley issues a mea culpa so soon after the IPO and slashes its price target from $28 to $16, then beware: the other shoe is about to drop. The Morgan Stanley downgrade also issued a bear case price target for Snap shares of $7. Why? Exactly.

The first shoe stomping on Snap's growth rate has been Facebook. This is a well-documented fact by now. But the other shoe to fall upon Snap's flagging growth rate may likely be the upcoming launch of Apple's AR products this fall for iPhones and iPads.

Sharply Decelerating Growth

Here is one of several factors why Morgan's bear case may be accurate. Please note the sharp deceleration of revenue growth illustrated in column three of the table below:

Quarterly Report Revenues (Millions) Rate of Growth Q216 $71.80 1255% Q316 128.20 667% Q416 165.68 406% Q117 149.65 286% Q217 (Est.) 187.93* 160%*

(*Estimize estimates)

Competition from Facebook (FB) and its property Instagram have been steadily increasing over the last 11 months since August of 2016. This competition is likely to continue increasing as fast as Facebook can ramp up its full-scale attack on both Snap's market share and revenues. It appears that Facebook is making an all-out commitment to knock Snap out of the social media arena before the recent IPO can become a long-term threat to Facebook. Clearly, the Facebook strategy is now working as key metrics at Snap are rapidly slowing. The table above illustrates slowing growth most noticeably in the Q117 and Q217 (estimates) time frames. The Q217 Snap financial report will be made on August 10th after the market close.

The Macro Environment For Social Media Has Deteriorated

Some of Snap's growing problems are from macro issues like a saturated social media marketplace in the world's best markets that has been pressuring key metrics like average revenue per user and revenues while causing new customer acquisition and maintenance costs to increase. Shockingly, it actually costs Snap more than $1 in expenses to generate a $1 in revenue. This is rare to see and no company can remain solvent for long with this failing business model.

Snap Is Running Out Of Feet In Which To Shoot Itself

Other problematic issues at Snap are self-inflicted due to incompetence and poor management. The important self-serve ad manager platform was supposed to be rolled out in early 2017. Now it appears the platform is delayed for about a year, maybe longer. Nobody really knows when this key product will be available. Our call to Venice Beach where Snap is headquartered was answered by Jeff Spicoli. Somebody will get back to us after the surfing championships and bonfire parties are over. While advertisers are leaving the platform, user growth is slowing, the stock price is plunging, and Wall Street analysts have turned negative on this company all that we can hear in the background during our calls to Venice Beach is, "Surf's up!", and, "Cowabunga!" Maybe Silicon Valley would have been a better choice for a Snap headquarters venue after all.

Take The Money And Run

The subtitle for this section could refer to the likely mindset of CEO Spiegel. But this subtitle actually refers to the advertisers and publishers who are finding a number of reasons to depart from their prior business relationship with Snap. Included among these reasons is a poor return on investment or ROI on their ad dollar budgets with Snap. It is turning out that all of those younger people in the millennial demographic A) do not look at ads and B) do not have much discretionary income. Shocker on both counts. Anybody who was once in the same age group as millennials now are in could have probably guessed as much. No market research firm necessary here for this data point.

Perhaps the worst news of all for Snap is that these departing ad publishers are taking their ad money and running over to Instagram. The highly professional social media ad experts at Facebook and Instagram are delivering ad products that are stronger, the UX is much better, and the market reach is far greater. It is kind of a no-brainer for ad publishers on which platform is best to spend their ad dollars. Facebook and Instagram win hands down. Jeff Spicoli (or is it Jeff Spiegel?) and company are not even a distant second place consideration for a growing number of advertisers and publishers.

Increasingly Serious Legal Problems

Then there are the growing number of increasingly serious lawsuits that allege issues ranging from fraud to patent infringement. And it appears that each of the lawsuits filed may have merit. The fraud allegations in the complaints of the class action lawsuits could possibly attract the attention of the SEC. And the patent infringement case brought by UnitedGroup could impact the crucial Snap GeoFilters feature. Either of these lawsuit issues could negatively impact Snap's chances for survival. They are both that serious and neither are priced in to the stock yet.

No Tapping Out Of This Choke Hold

The following is a potentially devastating issue taken from the Morgan Stanley report last week. This issue has clearly not been priced into the stock yet either since it may be the coup de grace to the already failing business model at Snap. Really, this is nails in the coffin kind of stuff for Snap. Here is item #4 taken from Nowak's research report that identifies key problems at Snap:

4. Increased competition: Instagram and Facebook have been replicating new features of Snapchat faster than investors expected. Both of the rival platforms, both owned by Facebook, have copied Snap's flagship "stories" feature. Instagram has been offering advertisers free lens, according to Nowak. The free ad placements are eating into Snap's main source of revenue. Sponsored lenses account for 50% of Snap's revenue according to Nowak.

This key issue is one of the reasons why CNBC's Jim Cramer called the Morgan Stanley report an "obituary" for Snap. One of several new developments in the Facebook assault on Snap is the offering of free lens to advertisers as Zuckerberg and company are going straight for the jugular of Snap. This brilliant knockout strategy by the stronger, more experienced player Facebook is like a mixed martial arts choke hold on Snap's primary source of revenue. You can believe that Facebook will not be allowing Snap the safety net of tapping out of this choke hold. This kill shot on Snap is being made for keeps.

Facebook Is Killing Snap, Apple Will Bury The Remains

Snap derives about 90% of its revenues from the North American market. Because Snap is experiencing increasing levels of competition in North America it's growth metrics have slowed. This slowing growth has caused a sharp decline in the value of Snap's stock price. The table below illustrates Snap's dependence upon the North American market for its corporate survival.





North America is an affluent market that is becoming increasingly saturated as social media and other technology companies compete for the eyeballs of the vital millennial demographic. These millennial eyeballs have a finite amount of time that can be devoted to social media. Apparently, shopping for avocado toast is very time-consuming so social media minutes have to be budgeted into the daily schedule appropriately. Here is why these avocado toast eaters are so vitally important to every company in the world, including social media tech firms: The graphic below basically illustrates that everybody else is going to be dead soon and the world will be inherited by... you guessed it, the planet of the millennials era is upon us.

But of course advertisers and social media tech firms have known that the millennial generation is ascendant for years. Because of this well-known fact competition has been steadily increasing in the affluent North American social media market for years. Now the most affluent social media markets globally are becoming increasingly saturated due to rising competition. This increasing level of competition in the saturated North American social media marketplace has contributed to the sharp deceleration of key growth metrics for Snap in recent quarters. This factor is also causing costs to rise for items like new customer acquisition, customer maintenance, and R&D spend to stay competitive. Revenue and user growth slowing down sharply and costs up is not a good business model for Snap.

Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT), Twitter (TWTR), and Snap among others are all competing for the same saturated millennial demographic in North America where Snap derives almost all of its revenues. Into this already crowded marketplace now comes mighty Apple to claim its own segment of the millennial market share in social media to ensure its own place in the future. Unfortunately for Snap it is the low-hanging fruit for Apple to take market share from. Here is why:

Approximately 70% of Snapchat users in North America are also iPhone owners. Snap's user base largely comprises the much sought after millennial demographic.

This article in The Verge points out that the S-1 filing for Snap states, “We have prioritized development of our products to operate with iOS operating systems rather than smartphones with Android operating systems.”

Now That Snap Has Set The iPhone Table, Apple Will Eat Market Share

Apple must have a dominant market share position in the vital millennial demographic to maintain future growth. Augmented Reality or AR is the next frontier for business, marketing, entertainment, education, etc. Apple intends to be a dominant player in the future of each of these categories via its own AR products. Apple's AR Kit launches this fall as announced this June at WWDC

Gene Munster calls Apple's AR Kit, "Revolutionary", and, "Light years ahead of anything else out there in AR." The apps developed for hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads will leave competing AR products far behind. For a millennial generation eager to jump to the next hot thing this fall will be when that jump begins to take place. Apple's Messages may be one possible social media platform where developments in the product to showcase AR apps could take place. Be certain that Apple has a plan in motion to gain and retain the eyeballs of as many millennials as possible in the months ahead. Social media time is finite. Wouldn't you rather spend yours on the newest, coolest, most innovative AR apps that are designed to help Apple gain social media market share? For a great many millennials the answer will be a resounding, "Yes!"

But If Facebook Is Already Stalling Snap's Growth...

The advent of Apple's AR products this fall means that in addition to the increasing damage that Facebook is doing to Snap's stalling growth metrics, now Apple will become the next emerging wave of competition for Snap's millennial market share. If Facebook's increasing competitive efforts are already causing such a sharp deceleration in the quarterly growth metrics at Snap, then what will happen to Snap's growth rate when Apple starts taking market share this fall? Hey, this article has been a little doom and gloomy for our friends the Snap bulls. Maybe some music would cheer them up. Well, I used to be a bartender during my college days and every night just before closing the DJ would play this song.

Conclusion

Apple's plan may be to leverage the products that will result from AR Kit for iPhones and iPads to increase Apple's millennial market share in social media. This is a serious concern for Snap shareholders. Facebook competition has been increasing relentlessly over the past year. Now Zuckerberg and company are attacking the primary revenue stream for Snap by offering free competing lens products for advertisers.

It is always hard to compete with free. But for a company such as Snap that is already posting staggering losses on a quarterly basis in a failed business model, it simply seems impossible to compete with the deep pockets at Facebook. And Facebook can afford to bleed Snap dry financially for as long as it takes. Unless Spiegel is bringing home some kind of a miracle from Fiji to save Snap, it just doesn't look very promising for the team from Venice Beach. Now we understand why Cramer called the Morgan Stanley report an "obituary." RIP Ghostface Chillah, we hardly knew ya.

Wait! Hold on a doggone minute! We can't do Ghostface Chillah like that. After all, he is just collateral damage because of the actions of real live people who have screwed up at Snap headquarters. Ghostface Chillah deserves better. Let's get him dressed up and I hear they are hiring over at Instagram where he can get a new job as mascot. This is a nice step up for him to graduate to a winning company. Atta boy Ghostface Chillah. Looking good!

If you would like to follow Trader's Idea Flow for future articles, then by all means hit the big orange Follow button at the top of this article. Thanks and see you soon!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.