Enphase Energy Inc: Beware The Hype

An SA author has written two articles with titles trumpeting "Inflection Point" and "Revival". Nowhere in either article does the author discuss Enphase's fraught financial condition. Ignore the hype!

Enphase Energy is a financially troubled company that needs to raise significant capital during Q3 to fund its operations through Q3 and Q4 and into 2018.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been the subject of two recent articles by TJ Roberts, once again hyping its prospects. The articles may be found here "Inflection Point!" and here "Revival!". I have written several cautionary articles regarding ENPH in the past due to its fraught financial condition and the prospects of a desperately needed capital raise that would likely be highly dilutive to current shareholders. Most of these articles were written in response to TJ's articles on ENPH.

It was my intention to hold off on any further analysis regarding ENPH until after either its Q2 earnings announcement, which should occur the week of August 7th (probably midweek), or after an announcement regarding a capital raise, which may occur prior to or contemporaneously with the earnings release. These are the two milestones that will define how ENPH's stock will perform in the near-term.

Two Issues: Negative Cash Flow and Term Loan Principal Payments

ENPH faces two near-term financial issues that will likely prove quite deleterious to the interests of current shareholders:

ENPH burned through cash from Q4 2016 through Q1 2017 and was forced to expand its high cost Term Loan from $25 million to $50 million to finance its cash shortfall and payoff the Wells Fargo Credit Facility in its entirety. The cash flow burn, as detailed in a financial analysis below, is forecast to have continued during Q2 2017 and ENPH will be required to raise significant equity to continue to fund operations during Q3 and Q4 2017. (Please note that ENPH's existing At-the-Market equity shelf offering is for the registration of common shares sold in a private placement in January 2017 and warrants issued under the Term Loan and the Company will receive no proceeds under this offering.)

The Term Loan, in addition to being very costly and secured by essentially all of the assets of ENPH, includes an Operating Income test (explained further below) that would require the Company to commence Term Loan principal payments during 2018 if Operating Income is below $15 million for the 12 months ending December 31st, 2017. ENPH will certainly fail this test and it adds an additional complication in raising equity. This assumes of course that ENPH does not default on an interest payment prior to that date.

These two issues are closely linked since it is unlikely that ENPH would be able to issue a significant (or any) amount of equity in the public market. In addition to the $25 million increase in the Term Loan that ENPH was forced to enter in February 2017, the Company raised $10 million of equity in a private placement offering on January 9, 2017 through the issuance of 10.813 million shares. This equaled an offering price of $.9248/share and represented a 16.7% discount from the prior trading day closing price of $1.11. These shares were sold to entities controlled by TJ Rogers and John Doerr.

In order to raise the $30 million needed to comfortably fund operations through Q3 and Q4 and into 2018, an amount 3x greater than the private placement in January 2017, ENPH will be forced back to the private placement and venture capital markets. Assuming ENPH was able to raise $30 million in a private placement, more than half of the amount raised would fund principal, interest, and fee payments under the Term Loan from July 2017 to December 2018. Sophisticated venture capital investors like Rodgers and Doerr would therefore likely wish to renegotiate the Term Loan, preferably trying to convert it into equity.

The discount from market of the $10 million private placement in January 2017 was 16.7%. The discount to market for a 3x larger equity private placement and the conversion of most or all of the Term Loan will be much greater. How large of a discount from current market prices will be dependent upon the real financial prospects of ENPH. The best snapshot of ENPH's prospects will be the upcoming Q2 earnings report and the forecast for Q3.

Q2 Earnings

For Q1 earnings, ENPH issued a press release on April 25th announcing May 9th as its earnings release date, i.e. two weeks notice. If past is prologue, ENPH should therefore issue a press release during the next 10 days announcing a Q2 earnings release date approximately two weeks later, on or before August 9th. Per the SEC, August 9th is the deadline for Q2 10-Q filings for Accelerated Filers such as ENPH.

As I noted in my article regarding ENPH's recent Analyst Day presentation on June 19th, the company failed to take the opportunity to reaffirm Q2 revenue and earnings estimates. It was strange that ENPH was holding an Analyst Day so close to quarter end. Not reaffirming Q2 revenue and earnings guidance should be viewed as a yellow caution flag for investors.

In the table below, I have estimated a range of possible Q2 earnings outcomes for ENPH as a means of projecting its cash balances at June 30th.

Enphase Energy Inc. Cash Roll Forward Q2 Cash Earnings (millions) Revenue Assumptions $65.0 $70.0 $75.0 Gross Margin Percentage 15% 15% 15% Gross Margin $9.8 $10.5 $11.3 Non GAAP Operating Expenses $18.0 $18.0 $18.0 Q2 Restructuring Expenses $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 Q1 Restructuring Expenses Accrued, Not Incurred $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 Cash Interest Expense $1.3 $1.3 $1.3 Cash Earnings (Loss) $(14.3) $(13.5) $(12.8) Capex $3.5 $3.5 $3.5 Working Capital Change $- $- $- Increase in Warranty Payments $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 Cash Flow Q2 $(18.20) $(17.45) $(16.70) Cash @ March 31st $29.95 $29.95 $29.95 Restricted Cash Balance per Term Loans $(10.00) $(10.00) $(10.00) Cash Available @ June 30th $1.76 $2.51 $3.26 Loan Fees Due July 2017 $0.88 $0.88 $0.88 Cash Available Post Loan Fees $0.88 $1.63 $2.38 Gross Margin Sensitivity 1% $0.65 $0.70 $0.75

ENPH is estimating revenues between $72 million and $80 million and gross margins of 17% to 20% for Q2. The company began rolling out a new product late Q1, but I am skeptical that ENPH will be able to achieve its revenue targets and increase its gross margin from approximately 12.9% to the high teens when ASPs are declining in the market. I have used a revenue range of $65 million to $75 million and a gross margin of 15%. A gross margin sensitivity of 1% is provided at the bottom of the table.

I have published this table twice before but I have included it here for convenience. The complete assumptions for the model are included in prior articles (see first paragraph) and I have not repeated them here to limit the length of the article. Cash is the lifeblood of troubled companies like ENPH and this table clearly illustrates that ENPH will be very close to the financial precipice if it does not hit or exceed the high end of its forecasts. In addition to providing a snapshot of its cash balances, Q2 results will provide crucial data regarding year to date operating losses, which directly impact on its ability to avoid default under its Term Loan (see discussion below).

Q3 Forecasts

As important as Q2 results are to assess ENPH's likelihood of survival, its forecasts for Q3 are just as important. Long-term, the growth in solar will be phenomenal as panel, balance of system, and installation costs continue to decline and the costs of storage solutions needed to facilitate greater renewable penetration plunge. Solar generation is the future. This does not mean that current investors in ENPH will benefit from that future. It is important to differentiate between ENPH the company and ENPH the equity investment. The company will likely survive in some form or another. Current ENPH shareholders, however, are likely to suffer greatly. How greatly will depend on Q2 results and Q3 forecasts.

Assuming that Q2 earnings fall at the top end of my forecast and that the Q3 earnings forecast shows a quarter to quarter improvement, ENPH investors will suffer pretty heavy dilution with the next equity offering but will still have a continuing investment in the Company. With a current equity market value of $65 - $70 million, an equity offering of $30 million and the conversion of all of the Term Loan at a 20% discount to the market would likely result in dilution close to 70%. If those qualifiers are not correct, if Q2 revenue falls below the high-end of the forecast range and if Q3 revenue estimates are stagnant, the bottom will fall out and the dilution will be greater.

The problem with ENPH's revenue and earnings forecasts is that they do not have the best track record. The following is an excerpt from my prior article,

ENPH did, however, provide a clue as to its revenue projections for Q4 2018. On page 27, ENPH lists its Operating Expense target at $15 million/quarter. Assuming ENPH meets its Operating Expenses target of 20% of revenue, this implies $75 million in revenue for Q4 2018. For comparison, ENPH's projected revenue for Q2 2017 was $72 to $80 million. Bottom line: Due to pricing pressure and "Revenue Management" ENPH does not believe it will grow quarterly revenue during the next 18 months and it is depending upon higher margin products to achieve its 10% Operating Income margin target by Q4 2018. ENPH management made several comments in the presentation that further explain the lack of implied revenue growth. We have the products to meet our 50% cost reduction; however we are approximately six months late.

Inverter pricing stabilizing at a 7%-10% year-over-year reduction

The storage market continues to show promise, but is growing slower than pre-orders indicated

It was pretty clear from ENPH's management that they do not expect near-term explosive growth or explosive growth over the next 18 months. Even TJ was forced to concede that Enphase battery storage, a growth driver that he has constantly trumpeted, was not going to have a near-term impact for ENPH.

ENPH's future is a bet on its next generation of products. The question of when those products will have an impact is central to its survival. ENPH cannot wait six months or even three months for its next generation of products to takeoff in the market and there is no evidence that a meaningful increase in revenue from its new product is going to occur during Q3.

Term Loan Issues

As discussed in Footnote 7 of the Q1 10-Q, for the trailing 12 month period ending December 31st, 2017, ENPH must generate $15 million of Operating Income (as defined in the loan agreement) to avoid commencing principal payments during 2018 under its Term Loan. Adjusting for Restructuring Charges and common stock based compensation, ENPH's operating loss for Q1 2017 was approximately $13 million. Using my high end Q2 revenue estimate of $75 million, ENPH's Q2 operating loss would be approximately $6.7 million. At June 30, cumulative six month Operating Losses would therefore equal approximately $19.7 million. To avoid defaulting under the Term Loan, ENPH would need to generate $34.7 million of Operating Income during Q3 and Q4. Assuming that ENPH reduces its quarterly Operating Expenses to $17 million (a $1 million per quarter improvement), ENPH would need to generate $68 million in gross margin over the final six months of 2017. Assuming that ENPH was able to meaningfully improve gross margins to 20% (its yearend 2018 target) during Q3 and Q4, ENPH would need to generate $340 million in revenue, or $170 million per quarter, to avoid default at December 31st, 2017. As mentioned above, ENPH's high-end estimate for Q2 is $80 million and Q1 revenue was a paltry $54.7 million.

Conclusion

There is no compelling reason to own ENPH at this juncture. If you are in love with the company or its technology, wait until ENPH issues its Q2 earnings report and provides a road map on funding itself into 2018. Better yet, wait until after ENPH completes its next capital raise before thinking about investing in the stock. If ENPH raises sufficient capital to fund itself into 2018 and eliminates the overhang of the Term Loan, it may be worth further analysis at that juncture. ENPH has a financial problem that needs to be addressed now. New products that are expected to gain traction in 2018 will not address that problem.

