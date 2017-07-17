It is time to take profits in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). Let me start by saying that I like the company; I like its underlying fundamentals and I own the stock. But the stock is overvalued and technically overextended.

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a ‘Valuation envelope’ for each stock I follow. That ‘envelope’ is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn’t involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope’s ‘width’ (its boundaries) is a function of the company’s financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E’s and the stock’s beta.

The lower boundary of that ‘envelope’ (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio’s cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. Based on these calculations, the General Dynamics Sell zone’s lower boundary is $201. According, I Sold one half of my holding on Monday.

I will continue to Hold the remaining position in the company as long as the fundamentals don’t change. In this case, I bought GD in March of 2003 at roughly $25/share. So even with this sale, my Portfolio will still have a sizeable position. But again, this discipline insures that I raise cash at Market highs.

With that, here are the major financial/price criteria that I use in calculating the ‘Valuation envelope’:

GD Industry S&P 500 Hist. EPS Growth (3-5 yrs) 10.09% 7.93% 7.15% Proj. Sales Growth (F1/F0) -0.01% 0.00% 4.90% Net Margin 9.66% 4.28% 10.03% Return on Equity 28.22% 16.70% 15.86% Debt/Capital 22.02% 47.22% 41.80% P/E (F1) 20.40 18.36 18.86 Price/Sales (P/S) 1.94 0.93 2.46 Price/Book (P/B) 5.70 2.47 3.21 Price/Cash Flow (P/CF) 17.42 15.10 13.38 YTD % Price Change 15.78% 12.93% 8.04%

Source: Zack’s

From the technical standpoint, a picture is worth a thousand words. General Dynamics stock is at the upper reaches of its long term uptrend (blue lines); that boundary is apt to provide resistance to a further advance. It is also in very steep intermediate term (purple lines) uptrend. While any of these trends could push to higher levels, the current momentum is going to be difficult to sustain. (Chart from Investools)

Bottom line: my decision to Sell Half of my General Dynamics holding is not grounded in fundamentals, except to the extent that I see nothing that would alter the company’s secular growth rate to the upside. It is based on pricing---investors are simply paying too much for the fundamentals---and technicals---I can’t see the impetus for much higher prices and plenty of room for a correction. My hedge for being wrong is that I still own half of my original position. Plus I am selling high in order to have the opportunity (NASDAQ:CASH) to buy low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.