Obvious Market Inefficiencies Remain Opportunities: CEF Weekly Update

Despite these inefficiencies, it is clear that CEFs broadly are becoming more efficient and being bought and sold on a more rational basis.

Looking at recent history for closed-end funds (BATS:CEFS), we see a divergence in which CEFs begin to underperform the broader market on a short time horizon after months of beating the S&P 500. This is not a cause for concern, however; rather, it appears that CEF investors are letting the rest of the market catch up with them, but some odd pricing of funds remains dominant among the most discounted and premium priced funds.

Average Discounts

Data collected by Closed-End Fund Association shows that we are seeing a slowdown in the trend of discounts shrinking throughout CEFs. This is a particularly interesting development considering that the broader market is trending higher. Bond funds saw their discounts fall slightly from 3.18% to 3.19% on average for the week ending July 7 th:

At the same time, equity funds saw their discounts pretty flat as well, at around 4.9% for two weeks in a row:

It's important to keep in mind that discounts, particularly for equity funds, are near their highest point for 2017, so the slowdown in discounts does not indicate a selloff of CEFs as much as it indicates the market is taking a bit of a breather.

Biggest Discounts

Familiar names continue to dominate the most discounted funds, with Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) and MS Asia Pacific (NYSE:APF) entering the list with the other eight remaining familiar names. The Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) and the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE: BIF) remain the most discounted CEFs:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.99 12.4 -17.28 4.84 BIF 1.43% 11.69 9.82 -16 4.18 ADX 0.62% 16.96 14.38 -15.21 0.35 RIF 2.24% 25.43 21.62 -14.98 6.11 GAM 1.24% 40.4 34.53 -14.53 0.84 PEO 0.79% 21.33 18.41 -13.69 0.54 RGT 1.71% 11.1 9.61 -13.42 1.46 TTF 1.08% 9.92 8.61 -13.21 0.99 GGZ 1.63% 14.22 12.35 -13.15 0.4 APF 1.33% 18.79 16.32 -13.15 1.79

The entrance of APF to the list is interesting because it joins Thai Fund (NYSE:TTF) as the second Asia-focused fund to be heavily discounted. Asian funds appear to be losing investor interest in the CEF universe despite no improvement in the U.S. dollar relative to emerging market currencies.

Looking more broadly at the year-to-date market price returns for foreign funds, we see that they have delivered a clear outperformance in 2017 that is not stalling-indicating that the current stalling for TTF and APF may be more of a pause in an otherwise strong trend. Comparing the CEF Insider Sub-Indices for taxable, tax-free, buy-write, and foreign indices, we see that the foreign funds are a clear winner, with a 17.6% year-to-date return:

Not only has that return remained solid in recent weeks, but it has actually improved from a bottom earlier this month. Yet APF and TTF remain relatively out of favor, as indicated by their discounts.

Highest Premium Funds

Similarly, the most premium-priced funds remain mostly familiar names, with Pimco taking the top two spots and having five funds in the list: PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (NYSE:PGP) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), PIMCO CA Municipal Income (NYSE:PCQ), and the PIMCO CA Municipal Income II Fund (NYSE:PCK):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.21 18.11 61.55 9.72 RCS 1.28% 7.75 10.45 34.84 8.27 GUT 1.67% 5.38 6.99 29.93 8.58 PHK 1.08% 6.84 8.78 28.36 11.03 CRF 1.45% 12.81 16.03 25.14 17.14 CLM 1.30% 13.21 16.17 22.41 17.26 DMO 2.58% 21.58 26.31 21.92 10.72 PCQ 1.29% 14.18 16.8 18.48 5.5 ECC 10.05% 17.79 20.71 16.41 11.59 PCK 1.38% 8.64 9.96 15.28 5.7

Note that PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (NYSE:PZC) is no longer on the list after its dividend cut cut its premium down to 11%. That has not impacted market demand for PCQ and PCK, with their premiums remaining above 15%. I have discussed the reasons why Pimco California muni bond funds attract such premium pricing elsewhere, but needless to say those reasons are not based on fundamental performance or dividend coverage.

Looking Ahead

With a growing turn away from foreign funds despite a weak dollar and continued enthusiasm for Pimco funds despite fundamental performance, the opportunity to find mispricing and inefficiencies in CEFs continue. However, the inefficiencies in the market are much harder to find than they were in, say, 2013, and the recent strong run-up in demand and the shrinking discounts on average for funds indicates that the market is indeed getting much smarter about CEFs. It will take a long time for markets to make these funds as efficient as ETFs, but it seems clear that we are going in that direction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX, BIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.