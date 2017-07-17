Why Are Electric Vehicle Sales Struggling?

Will the nationwide roll-out of the Chevy Bolt help it become the top selling EV in the U.S in 2017?

Consumers appear willing to take the leap into electric powered vehicles, as long as they do not face inconveniences with charging.

"GENTLEMEN... START YOUR ENGINES!"... The announcer turns and asks "are they on yet? How can we tell from up here?" While humorous, this could be the future of racing and everyday driving. Attending a NASCAR race will be about as thrilling as watching the grass grow. Snoring may actually be heard over the engine noise. Hey! It could happen!

A love affair is launched.

The 1966 James Garner film "Grand Prix" was life changing for me at age 11. Sitting in an open air theater with my family in Mexico, I discovered auto racing that night! In my teens I followed my Dad (a MOPAR man) into the world of muscle cars. Our family's humble looking, faux wood paneled, 1969 Dodge Monaco station wagon had a 383 Magnum engine lurking under the hood. A few years later when I had started racing SCCA showroom stock events in California, my parents confessed they had heard me back in Mexico, opening up that huge 4-barrel carburetor, pedal-to-the-metal. They had watched me blow the doors off unsuspecting Mustangs and Camaros up on the highway about a mile away; the sound traveling across the small bay to the second story balcony of our house. While my Mom fretted, my Dad had laughed with pride!

After bouncing around the globe, my family returned to the U.S. and settled in California in the mid 1970's. Shortly after arriving, I found myself one sunny morning at Willow Springs International Raceway north of Los Angeles. I was there to watch a group of Ferrari's practice for an upcoming race. Standing next to a revving V-12 for the first time gave me goosebumps! Cars have played a big role all through my life. Those are all great memories! I am sure many of you have similar ones.

I have taken you down memory lane because there is a sea-change coming. A rapidly growing movement is underway to make roaring engines a thing of the past, and something your unborn grand kids may only be able to hear on "You-Tube". Automobiles are a big part of who we are as Americans. They are as big a part of our culture as football, baseball, and root beer floats. Driving around on larger street legal "golf carts" is going to take some adjustment for many of us. Tesla (TSLA) Model S cars are already making appearances at drag strips and quietly kicking butt. No need to hold your hands over your ears when they make a quarter mile run.

So has the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) runs its course?

Is it time for the electrification of engines for our cars and trucks? Environmentalists and governments are pushing policies to make this happen, and soon. They would love to hear nothing but the humming of cars and trucks on our roads and highways. There is compelling evidence smog laden cities need help desperately.

There have been growing headwinds for the U.S. auto market that are being felt through slowing sales. Sales of cars and light duty trucks peaked in 2016 at 17.5 million. Through the first half of 2017 we are pacing for 16.5 million annual deliveries. Because owners are financing vehicles over longer term contracts they are having to keep cars longer. Tastes are also changing, creating demand for new models. Buyers are looking for something "different". Entering from stage left... are EVs.

At first glance market conditions would seem favorable to the growing list of EVs available to drivers here in the U.S. They include the new General Motors' (GM) Chevrolet Bolt small electric SUV, and the upcoming new small sedan (the Model 3) from Tesla (both pictured below). Right vehicles at the right time, so it would seem.

(sources: cleantechnica, motortrend)

But sales of EVs, while growing, are not impressive. Through May, U.S. sales of EVs are just 72,000 and 351,000 globally with China leading the way. 2017 forecasts are for EVs to represent just 0.7 percent of global new vehicle sales . Here in the U.S. EV sales in 2016 were 158,000 units, just 0.09 percent of the total, well below the global percentage.

So why aren't EVs catching on here and abroad? They reduce harmful emissions making them better for the environment, offer fuel savings, and supposedly will require less maintenance. What's not to like? Yet something is hindering sales. The early safety and range issues have been addressed with new models exceeding 200 miles on a charge, and additional protection around the batteries. However, charging infrastructure and time-to-charge remain on-going concerns for buyers.

The challenges ahead

The EV market is comprised of two main segments: The all-battery EV (BEV) like Tesla's Model S and BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3, or Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV) like the Chevrolet Volt and Toyota (TM) Prius Prime. When PHEV vehicles run out of battery power they can switch over to the gas engine, and continue on their way until they run low on gas. If a charge portal cannot be found in time, a BEV could wind up getting towed to a charging location. On trips, most BEVs can travel for about 2-3 hours, but then require recharging.

The #1 selling Tesla Model S sedan and #4 selling Tesla Model X SUV, while full BEVs, are expensive niche market offerings for the well-to-do. These owners (most with garage charging capabilities) are not nearly as dependent on external charging facilities as mass markets buyers will be. Tesla offers its buyers access to a growing network of "Super Charging" stations across the country and around the globe in countries where they sell their cars. The SC locations can recharge a vehicle in 30-60 minutes depending on battery size. But Tesla offers little in-city charging, mainly just at hotels and restaurants where you must be a customer to gain access. While some are under development, no other extensive network is in place here in the U.S. That presents a problem for potential buyers of EVs living in apartments and homes with only street parking available. These are the mass market buyers GM and Tesla need to win over to hit their sales targets.

So is the lack of an extensive, nation-wide charging infrastructure hindering sales here and elsewhere around the globe? It does appears so. BEV sales in China this year are facing slowing growth due to the lack of charging infrastructure. Reports of long waits at too few charging locations is pushing buyers back to ICE SUVs where sales are up 25% in 2017. Many EV buyers in China have no access to home charging. Here in Jacksonville, FL my nearest SC location is 20 miles south off I-95 in St. Augustine in an Outlet Mall. Without home charging, buyers here would be forced out of the market.

Could this be impacting sales of the new Chevy Bolt? Reports from California say cars are readily available with discounts up to $5,000 already. Will charging availability have an impact when the Tesla Model 3 and the new BMW 3 series BEVs hit the market in the second half of 2017? The Tesla Model 3 will not be receiving the free access to Super Chargers, enjoyed by its more expensive siblings.

Tesla is banking big on impressive numbers for the Model 3 and hoping to hit sales of 500,000 units in 2018. With sales of their Model S & X vehicles already peaked at about 25,000 combined units per quarter and no profits in the foreseeable future, Tesla's growth rests with a small BEV 4-door sedan. Unless Tesla can rapidly deploy Super Chargers closer to urban population centers sales could disappoint, leaving many to wonder if the Model 3 was the right choice for their next entry into the BEV market.

Conclusion

China has become so frustrated with the slow pace of EV sales, the government is imposing new mandates on manufacturers. The odd thing is the new rule mandates the percentage of SALES that must be Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) starting at 8% and climbing to 10% and then 12% in 2020. The credit system used will work similar to the California program, and will allow sales of credits between manufacturers. However, manufacturers cannot force people to buy certain cars. Failure to meet these percentages will impose large fines. India and France have now joined into the foray imposing their own mandates for EVs.

Federal and state tax incentives have been helping sales up to now. But they are costly. The state of Georgia here in the U.S., and Hong Kong overseas, reversed course on tax incentives to save money. The changes pushed EV sales off a cliff. Montana Skeptic recently wrote a great piece on the incentive issue you can read here.

Other manufacturers have already announced new EVs arriving from late 2017 thru 2020 in anticipation of these government moves. But unless: 1) enormous progress is made worldwide in building out charging networks, and 2) governments step in with buyer incentives to a greater degree than they are now, customers could shun these new entrants. Manufacturers would get caught in a squeeze play, forced to build cars many buyers cannot use, having to sell them at huge losses just to be allowed to continue selling their ICE models. Profits over the next few years could take a pounding.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.