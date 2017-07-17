Predicting Q3 iPhone Sales

With total reported iPhone unit sales approaching 1.2 billion units over the lifespan of this product, there is always a buzz about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) most prolific product. The iPhone unit sales number is reported every quarter and the anticipation, discussion and arguments ensue on many comments across all of the Apple-related articles here on SA. I choose enter this fray to present a more numbers centric evaluation and prognosis surrounding this number. The following article is my projection for this centerpiece of Apple's 10-Q.

My goal is to be able to provide a projection that falls within 1% of each of the parameters in Table 1. Looking into the Q2 data to see if I was able to correct or enhance my methodology, I dug a little deeper going back a few years. (Source: Apple quarterly reports and author's calculations from data in Apple quarterly reports)

First, back at the end of March, I took a stab at projecting the Apple iPhone numbers for the then upcoming Q2 announcement. The article is here. As you can see from the table below, I was 4.6% overly optimistic.

Table 1 iPhone units sold (thousands) iPhone Unit Sales per day iPhone ASP Range iPhone Revenue (millions) Projection 53,135 583,901 661.41 35,144 Actual 50,763 557,835 654.98 33,249

Second, moving forward, I think it prudent to change or rather correct my terminology before proceeding with this quarter's analysis. Last quarter I frequently utilized ASP or average selling price as a calculated number by dividing iPhone revenue by the number of units. I think a more appropriate nomenclature would be average recognized revenue per unit, or ARR. I'm making this change based on the notes that accompany the 10-Q/1-K financial statements that states the revenue number associated with iPhones includes deferrals and amortization of related non-software services and software upgrade rights. Average recognized revenue (ARR) per unit is still a valid number for comparison of different quarters and years.

Table 2 shows the data from the last 7 second quarters. Looking at the data presented in Table 2 below, the stagnant ARR is what really stands out. Had the ARR kept pace with inflation since 2011, Q2 2017's ARR would have been $719.53 (source: U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics calculator) instead of $654.98. Had Apple maintained an ARR in pace with inflation, there would have been an additional $3.2 billion in revenue last quarter.

Table 2 Q2 IPhone units sold (thousands) iPhone Unit Sales per day iPhone ARR iPhone Revenue (millions) 2017 50,763 557,835 $654.98 $33,249 2016 51,193 562,560 $641.83 $32,857 2015 61,170 672,198 $658.53 $40,282 2014 43,719 480,429 $596.17 $26,064 2013 37,430 411,319 $613.28 $22,955 2012 35,064 385,319 $647.10 $22,690 2011 18,647 204,912 $659.52 $12,298

Continuing on this theme, Table 3 shows the calculated ARR (iPhone revenue/iPhone units sold) and inflation adjusted figures (2011 base) calculated using the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics inflation calculator.

Table 3 Calculated iPhone ARR and Value including Inflation Q1 w/Inflation Q2 w/Inflation Q3 w/Inflation Q4 w/Inflation 2017 $694.57 $710.24 $654.98 $717.21 2016 $690.50 $695.81 $641.83 $700.54 $595.26 $709.03 $618.72 $710.23 2015 $687.30 $690.77 $658.53 $694.61 $659.91 $702.02 $670.38 $699.99 2014 $636.90 $685.58 $596.17 $695.13 $561.06 $701.16 $602.92 $700.24 2013 $641.57 $675.44 $613.28 $684.77 $581.10 $686.92 $577.27 $688.82 2012 $659.14 $663.88 $647.10 $674.82 $624.14 $675.08 $570.05 $680.75 2011 $644.78 $644.78 $659.52 $657.39 $654.49 $664.03 $643.12 $667.46

The trends show that the Q2 to Q3 ARR declined in 5 out of 6 years (2015 is the exception) while the Q2 to Q3 inflation adjusted price increased every year in the sample. The average Q2 ARR is $638.77. The average Q3 ARR is $612.66, a decline of $26.22 or 4.0%. Inflation adjusted ARR averaged $684.54 in Q2 and $689.71 in Q3. Factoring in these percentage changes would put Q3 ARR at $628.78 and the inflation adjusted price at $722.63, an inflation erosion of nearly $95.00 per unit. This could equate to an additional 3-4 billion in sales if ARR were keeping pace with inflation. Food for thought the next time you see a price increase: Apple's financial team could look to recuperate this loss if other revenue avenues don't pan out.

Moving on to the Q3 projection and the problem at hand, Table 2 of my last article (now table 4, below) showed the iPhone units sold per quarter as a percentage of the units sold in that fiscal year. Looking at the same data but as a percentage of units sold in a trailing twelve month timeframe paints a different picture.

Table 4 Qtr End Qtr Year iPhone % iPhone % TTM 12/31/11 1 2012 29.6% 39.8% 3/31/12 2 28.0% 32.0% 6/30/12 3 20.8% 22.6% 9/29/12 4 21.5% 21.5% 12/29/12 1 2013 31.8% 35.2% 3/30/13 2 24.9% 27.1% 6/29/13 3 20.8% 21.8% 9/28/13 4 22.5% 22.5% 12/28/13 1 2014 30.2% 33.2% 3/29/14 2 25.8% 27.4% 6/28/14 3 20.8% 21.5% 9/27/14 4 23.2% 23.2% 12/27/14 1 2015 32.2% 38.7% 3/28/15 2 26.5% 29.1% 6/27/15 3 20.6% 21.4% 9/26/15 4 20.8% 20.8% 12/26/15 1 2016 35.3% 32.3% 3/26/16 2 24.2% 23.1% 6/25/16 3 19.1% 18.8% 9/24/16 4 21.5% 21.5% 12/31/16 1 2017 ????? 36.3% 4/1/17 2 ???? 23.6%

The average Q2 iPhone units sold to total annual iPhone units sold is 25.88% (5 data points). Q3's average drops to 20.4%. The Q2 average of iPhone units sold to a trailing twelve month total is 27.05%. Q3's average is 21.22%. Using this average, the projection for Q3 iPhone unit sales would be 49,581,406.

But I believe that this number is too high for Q3. First, it would be a record high for Q3. 2015's Q3 total of 47 million set the record but last year's Q3 dropped to only 40 million. Secondly, using the ARR for Q3 of $612.66 per unit, iPhone revenue would be $30.376 billion - mere $2.872 billion drop from last quarter. The average Q2 to Q3 iPhone revenue drop is over $5 billion. So, for these reasons I am going with a number less than 49,581,406.

But how much lower? Examining the trends further I noticed that six month sales for 2016 were running just shy of 126 million units. Fiscal 2017 six month sales are coming in higher at just over 129 million units, a 2.44% increase. Applying this percentage increase to the 9 month unit sales gives us Q3 unit sales of 41,377,000. This seems to be a much more realistic number.

Checking this against revenue produces another issue, however. Using the projected average Q3 ARR of $628.78 per unit again, this puts revenue at $26.01 billion. This seems to be a bit too precipitous, dropping iPhone revenue by $7.239 billion. Let's go back to the charts. Table 5 shows the Q2 to Q3 differences for units sold.

Table 5 Year Q2 Units(000) Q3 Units(000) Difference % G/L 2017 50.763 ???? 2016 51.193 40.399 (10.794) -21.08% 2015 61.170 47.534 (13.636) -22.29% 2014 43.719 35.203 ( 8.516) -19.48% 2013 37.430 31.241 ( 6.189) -16.53% 2012 35.064 26.028 ( 9.036) -25.77% 2011 18.647 20.338 1.691 9.07% Averages 42.661 38.256 (10.405) -16.01%

Using the average decline of 16.01% on units sold produces a projected quantity of 42,636,000. Table 6 shows a similar review for iPhone recognized revenue.

Table 6 Year Q2 iPhone Revenue (millions) Q3 iPhone Revenue (millions) Difference % G/L 2017 33.249 ???? 2016 32.857 24.048 (8.809) -26.81% 2015 40.282 31.368 (8.914) -22.13% 2014 26.064 19.751 (6.313) -24.22% 2013 22.955 18.154 (4.801) -20.91% 2012 22.690 16.245 (6.445) -28.40% 2011 12.298 13.311 1.013 8.24% Averages 27.199 20.480 (6.719) -24.70%

Using this average to calculate projected iPhone revenue for Q3 puts it $25.036 billion. so now we have a couple of ranges forming depending on which methodology we use. Let's review in the table below.

Parameter Method 1 Method 2 Method 3 iPhone units sales range 49,581,000 41,377,000 42,636,000 iPhone Recognized Revenue ($ billion) $30.376 $26.010 $25.036 ARR $612.60 $628.60 $587.20

As anyone who follows my writings know, averages mean a lot to me. I think this is a good point to look at the averages of the three different methodologies. The iPhone unit sales average 44,453,133. The iPhone revenue averages $27.171 billion. And from these two averages I calculate an ARR of $611.23.

These numbers seem to be more or less in line with all of the typical numbers. A drop in iPhone revenue of just over $6 billion, a drop in Q3 units sold of approximately 6.3 million (12.5%) and ARR just slightly below the Q3 six year average.

Based on all of the above, here are my projections for iPhone pertinent numbers for Q3 of 2017. We'll review what I got right before the Q3 announcement in October.

Date Quarter Year iPhone units sold (thousands) iPhone unit sales per day iPhone ASP iPhone revenue (millions) 7/1/17 3 2017 44.453 488,495 611.23 $27,171

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we utilize Apple stock as part of a covered call writing rotation. No position is currently held in AAPL.