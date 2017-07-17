GE Has Huge Turnaround Potential BUT I'd Rather Own This Much Faster Growing Dividend King

Learn why this dividend king is likely to generate far better, 12% to 14% total returns in the coming years, and decades.

General Electric's (GE) venerable history as a dividend aristocrat and industrial juggernaut once made it a favorite core holding for many an income investor.

Unfortunately, after the financial crisis revealed that the company's fast growth strategy was built upon a house of cards the company had to go into major turnaround mode.

For the last eight years, Jeffrey Immelt worked to return the company to its industrial roots, selling off vast amounts of non-core holdings, including almost all of GE Capital.

Alas, after 16 years as CEO, Immelt has, in the opinion of many investors, including myself, failed to unlock GE's true potential; GE's 30% decline since 2001 illustrates.

That's why when Immelt recently announced he was retiring from the top spot, to be replaced by John Flannery, the news was met with a great deal of optimism.

However, while I still believe that GE's core business has the POTENTIAL to make it a solid dividend growth investment, Flannery will have a lot to prove.

Which is why I recommend that investors thinking about buying GE consider purchasing Illinois Tool Works (ITW) instead.

That's for several reasons, including the fact that ITW's management has a solid long-term plan in place to deliver double-digit dividend growth, and 12% to 14% total returns for the foreseeable future; returns that GE will likely struggle to match or exceed.

GE Continues To Have Enormous Potential BUT...

Don't get me wrong, GE's core businesses are among the best in the world, including dominant market share in major markets such as jet engines, medical equipment, and gas turbines.

Source: Trian Partners Investor Presentation

Even better? GE enjoys a wide, and growing moat against its rivals thanks to its huge advantage in R&D spending that should help it remain dominant in its core business segments.

In addition, from a dividend safety perspective, the company's core EBIT shows very strong resilience, even during times of immense economic and industry stress.

Part of that is due to the strong growth of GE's industrial services business, meaning maintenance contracts that result in predictable, and recurring high margin revenue.

Combined with the massive amount of divestitures in the past decade, and bolt on acquisitions of core industrial firms, GE's POTENTIAL to return to its glory days as a sleep well at night or SWAN dividend growth legend is certainly there.

... Management Has An Exceptional Track Record Of Over-Promising And Under-Delivering

Up until now, GE has done a pretty poor job of living up to the rosy promise of management. Specifically its divestitures, along with a global industrial recession that now seems to be ending, resulted in large, and steady declines in free cash flow, or FCF, per share.

GE Free Cash Flow Per Share (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

That's very important because FCF/share is ultimately what pays the dividend, and can thus be thought of as the lifeblood of future dividend growth and the most important total return catalyst.

And compared to Illinois Tool Works, what I consider to be the world's single greatest industrial conglomerate, GE's results appear especially atrocious.

Of course, there is good news, which at least offers some modicum of hope that, with the proper management, GE can eventually turn things around and capture a large percentage of this $200 billion+ annual market.

That hope is the company's massive investments into the future of digital industrial services, specifically its Predix suite of big data optimization services.

Source: GE Investor Presentation

In other words, if GE can become a leader in the highly computerized, digital industrial world of tomorrow, it could make an excellent long-term dividend growth investment.

To that end, GE will, as of January 1st, 2018, be headed by its new CEO, John Flannery, a 30-year veteran of the company and a proven turnaround manager.

And while Mr. Flannery did a good job of turning around GE Medical, as well as oversaw much of the turnaround to date, especially the massive asset divestitures, there is much for the man to prove when it comes to restoring GE to growth especially of its dividend.

Illinois Tool Works: The World's Best Industrial Conglomerate

Illinois Tools Works has one of industry's best track records when it comes to long-term shareholder income and wealth compounding.

In fact, the 105-year-old company is one of just 22 dividend kings, thanks to its incredible record of 52 years of unbroken dividend growth.

That's courtesy of its world-class management team, led by Ernest Scott Santi, who's been with the company for 34 years.

But what precisely is ITW's secret sauce? That would be the highly adaptable, but well thought out corporate strategy, known as 80/20, which was implemented back in 1985.

That means the company carefully tracks its business operations and tries to allocate capital away from its 20% worst performing (in terms of margins, growth potential, and competitive moat) businesses, and towards its top performing units.

However, as with any company that's over a century old, adaptability in a changing world is essential.

That's why, in 2012, Illinois Tool Works began a comprehensive three-pronged corporate turnaround designed to continue the company's strong historical growth, even in the face of a global industrial recession; one that got much worse after oil prices crashed in 2014.

Part one was streamlining its business, which, courtesy of over 600 acquisitions since 1985, had resulted in over 800 regional business units.

After a careful review of its operating results over the years, management sold off 25% of its units, those that were the most commoditized (least profitable), and offered the slowest growth prospects going forward.

Source: Illinois Tool Works Investor Presentation

In addition, the remaining business segments, which had the potential to achieve 1% to 4% better organic growth vs. the global industry average, were consolidated into 85 global segments.

Part three involved lowering costs via strategically sourcing high-quality components from its vast international (ITW operates in 57 countries) supply chain.

Combined with streamlining its business administration, and manufacturing processes, management has a stated goal of reducing operating costs by 1% per year. That's a goal that it has generally exceeded since the turnaround began.

In fact, since the turnaround began, Illinois Tool Works has seen very impressive margin and return on capital improvements.

Going forward ITW thinks it can achieve organic growth of about 2.5% above the industry average (the industrial sector generally grows at the same rate as global GDP).

That combined with ongoing cost cutting efforts, and improving margins and returns on capital, and steady buybacks, should allow for modest 7% to 8% top line growth (5% organic +2% to 3% from acquisitions), to translate into 10% to 12% EPS, FCF/share, and dividend growth.

If management can achieve these long-term targets, (and unlike GE, Illinois Tool Works usually meets or beats its guidance), then ITW should be able to achieve around 13% annualized total returns.

Given that the S&P 500 has historically (since 1871) returned 9.1%, this kind of market thumping return potential is one that few other dividend aristocrats or kings can even hope to achieve.

Profitability: Illinois Tool Works Is The Clear Winner

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital General Electric 14.4% 7.2% -6.2% 2.2% 10.7% 13.0% Illinois Tool Works 22.8% 15.2% 14.5% 13.6% 43.3% 22.5% Industry Average 13.1% 8.7% NA 4.9% 16.3% NA

Source: Morningstar, Gurufocus

The reason that a company's profitability profile is important is because it can serve as a good proxy for the quality of the management team.

In this case, we can see that GE's below average margins and returns on shareholder capital indicate that under Jeffrey Immelt the company wasn't a very good steward of investor capital.

Most concerning of all is the negative FCF margin, which indicates that the current dividend may not be sustainable (more on this in a moment).

On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works, despite its much smaller size (ITW sales in 2016 were about $18 billion), enjoys some of the best profitability in the industry.

That's courtesy of the very successful turnaround since 2012, which has made Illinois Tool Works one of the top names in specialized industrial equipment.

That gives its stronger pricing power, and helps it to not just defend its market share, but grow it over time as well.

Balance Sheet: Once Again, ITW Is The Better Choice

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating General Electric 3.89 4.30 48% 1.88 AA- Illinois Tool Works 2.17 15.22 58% 2.24 A+ Industry Average 3.37 NA 48% 1.76 NA

Source: Morningstar, Fast Graphs

Another important factor to look at before investing is a company's balance sheet. After all, safe credit metrics cannot just make for a safer dividend, but also gives a company financial flexibility to invest in future growth, both organically, and through acquisitions.

What's more, if a management team is doing a good job with capital allocation, then the strong returns on capital can be leveraged through the use of low-cost debt.

In this case, while GE still enjoys a strong investment grade credit rating, ensuring it continued access to plentiful cheap debt, its actual relative debt levels are far inferior to ITW's.

That's especially true when we look at the leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA), and interest coverage ratios.

Meanwhile, Illinois Tool Works' much stronger than average current ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities) means that its fortress like balance sheet ensures a very secure dividend, one that has not only grown at double digits for over 50 years, but is likely to continue to do so in the future.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Dividend Profile: GE's Achilles' Heel, And Where ITW Shines

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Expected Annual Total Return General Electric 3.6% -310% 3% to 9% 6.6% to 12.6% Illinois Tool Works 1.8% 44% 10% to 12% 11.8% to 13.8% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.7% 9.1%

Sources: Gurufocus, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com, Management Guidance

At the end of the day, dividend investing is about the payout profile, which has three parts: current yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects.

While GE enjoys double the dividend yield of Illinois Tool Works, its terrible payout ratio means that a lot of investors are starting to question the safety of that payout.

Source: Deutsche Bank Analyst John Inch

For example, Deutsche Bank recently released an investment report calling into question the company's long-term payout stability and growth potential.

GE Dividend data by YCharts

Personally, while I understand where Mr. Inch is coming from, and agree with his concerns, I am not expecting a dividend cut. That's because management realizes that after slashing the payout 68% in 2009, it would permanently destroy the company's credibility as a dividend growth stock.

Management has pretty much said as much, in a response to the Deutsche Bank report.

Source: GE

Of course, it's important to note that Mr. Inch is focused on the company's ability to fund the dividend organically through FCF, while management is saying that the payout is safe because it has the capacity for $28 billion in one-time capital raises, either through remaining asset sales, or taking on up to $20 billion in debt.

In other words, the key issue is the sustainability of the dividend in the long term, after divestiture opportunities are gone. When we adjust management's 2017-2018 capital allocation plan for that we get a less rosy picture.

2017-2018 Sustainable Sources Of Organic Cash 2017-2018 Planned Expenditures Net Cash Change $46 billion $56 billion -$10 billion

Basically, this means that, in order to protect the dividend, without having to resort to borrowing or selling assets (that won't exist after 2018) to fund the payout, GE is likely going to have to reduce its buybacks going forward.

However, there are two main problems with this approach. First, steady buybacks help to reduce the dividend burden, and lower the payout ratio, thus allowing for faster long-term payout growth.

The second problem is that a major complaint that GE investors have had is that the dividend has been growing very slowly, and is still 23% below its pre-2009 level.

Or to put it another way, even if GE's dividend is currently safe, because management will avoid cutting it even if it has to take on debt to do it, that doesn't address the fact that without a growing payout, GE's total return potential is likely to be far below either that of the market or its peers.

Meanwhile Illinois Tool Works, while offering a dividend that basically matches the S&P 500's, has proven itself to be a finely-tuned, dividend growth machine. One that's likely to continue with double-digit payout growth for years, or even decades to come.

That in turn is why ITW is likely to give you far better total returns than GE in the coming decade.

Valuation: Both Overvalued, But GE More So

GE Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you can see, over the past year, GE has badly outperformed the market, while Illinois Tool Works has been on fire. That might make you think that GE might be undervalued while ITW may be overvalued. However, that's not necessarily true.

Company TTM P/E Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield General Electric 27.6 17.5 3.6% 3.2% Illinois Tool Works 24.5 15.6 1.8% 2.2% Industry Average 23.1 NA 1.7% NA

Source: Gurufocus

That's because, from a trailing 12-month P/E point of view, GE is actually trading at a premium to not just Illinois Tools Works, but also its industry peers as well.

Now in fairness ITW's P/E is also higher than average, but on the other hand, Illinois Tools Works is the gold standard of the industry, and arguably the best run industrial conglomerate in the world and GE isn't.

On the other hand, GE's current yield is trading at a significant discount to its 13-year median value, while ITW's yield is trading at a premium to its historical norm.

However, given GE's troubled long-term dividend payout profile, I would still take ITW's lower, but bank vault safe and faster growing payout over GE's any day.

Meanwhile, if we take a very long-term view, using a discounted dividend model, which values a company on the total value of its future dividends, (discounted at the market's historical growth rate of 9.1%), we find pretty much the same thing.

Company Forward Annual Dividend 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety General Electric $0.96 6% $21.35 8.7% -25% Illinois Tool Works $2.60 11% $123.78 13.0% -18%

Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Management Guidance

Specifically, that, while both industrial stocks are overvalued, Illinois Tool Works, thanks to its much faster payout growth potential, is actually the less overpriced of the two.

So while I wouldn't necessarily recommend investors buy either stock at today's prices, ITW shares have less to fall before it becomes a good long-term buy.

Risks To Consider

For GE the biggest risk by far is that the decreased FCF resulting from the sale of GE Capital over the years will mean it takes the company a long time before its dividend coverage is not just sustainable, but capable of decent dividend growth.

While I am hopeful that Flannery will do a better job than Immelt, given his successful turnaround track record in other GE businesses (and low success bar to clear), turning around a behemoth of GE's size is something that will likely take several years.

As for Illinois Tool Works, the biggest risk here is that the recent recovery in global industrial companies is cut short by a worldwide recession. For example, should the Chinese debt bubble burst then organic growth could come in far below the 5% annual rate that is needed to meet management's ambitious long-term total return goals.

Bottom Line: Why Gamble On GE's Turnaround When Illinois Tool Works Offers Far Safer, Superior, And Proven Total Return Potential

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that you should necessarily sell your GE shares, especially if you managed to pick them up at firesale prices during the financial crisis.

However, while GE offers a far better current yield than Illinois Tool Works, the fact remains that management, even under the new CEO, will have its work cut out for it growing FCF enough in the coming years to safeguard the current payout, much less achieve sufficient sustainable dividend growth sufficient to generate market-beating total returns.

On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works is one of the fastest growing, and best managed divided kings, and definitely deserves a core spot in any long-term income growth portfolio.

That being said, at its current lofty valuation, it's best to put ITW on a watch list and wait for a better price before buying.

