Ulta Beauty - Is This A Buy-On-The-Drop Opportunity?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is the largest beauty retailer in the United States and offers a wide range of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. It is one of the market’s favorite retail stocks, and it shouldn’t be a surprise, given the company’s historical performance. Between 2008 and 2017, ULTA has been able to grow revenue at an outstanding 20.4% CAGR, and earnings at an even higher CAGR of 37.7%. As a result, the stock price grew 4,500% since the bottom reached in 2008.

In a context of weakness in all the retail space, especially in North America, ULTA and its competitors have been able to thrive while many other retailers were experiencing slowing/declining sales, declining comps and falling margins. Many retailers have been pressured by online competition from Amazon (AMZN) and other retailers and/or from the promotional environment in some categories such as apparel and accessories. Retailers in the beauty segment have been in a relatively safe position for two main reasons. The first is that Amazon has not been very competitive in the beauty segment, although it’s now trying to expand more effectively there too. Some justifications that the management or analysts gave to explain why the e-commerce threat hasn’t been strong so far is that the customer still finds the store experience more valuable than the digital experience, or that many upscale brands don’t sell their products through Amazon, or that the service component is still very important and sometimes preponderant. All these reasons are valid and can continue to protect ULTA’s business from the e-commerce threat, as the stellar comps growth has recently shown.

Amazon Competition And Promotional Environment

ULTA fell almost 20% in just one month, mainly as a result of concerns about rising competition from Amazon and a promotional environment in department stores, something unusual in this sector.

Concerns about competition from Amazon are not simply related to the push the e-commerce giant is giving to the beauty and cosmetics category, but deals with rumors that Amazon could make a bid for the beauty industry, becoming a direct competitor for companies such as Ulta and Estèe Lauder (EL), which would give the company an extremely strong omnichannel competitive position. That’s why we shouldn’t underestimate AMZN and the competitive threat it could pose. On one side, it’s true that Amazon’s cosmetics business is still very small and mainly focused on mass brands with very little offerings on prestige cosmetics. But on the other side, the acquisition of a beauty chain could put competition on another level, basically destroying part of the competitive advantage given by in-store services and store experience. Moreover, we have to consider that, while the premium cosmetics business has not expanded fast online so far, this doesn’t preclude it from expanding faster in the future. Even Ulta’s management has clearly stated that saying the business doesn’t need to compete online is extremely short-sighted. We can’t exclude that some premium brands may decide to set up direct-selling partnerships with Amazon similar to what Nike (NYSE:NKE) is testing, making Amazon’s assortment in premium cosmetics much richer.

Besides the many doubts about the e-commerce business, another important problem is the promotional environment in many department stores, which can pressure Ulta’s pricing and/or lead to market share loss. Department stores still have the largest market share in the prestige cosmetics industry in the United States (around 50% vs. ULTA’s 15-20% share). It’s true that ULTA has been able to gain market share at the expense of department stores for years, but the recent sudden increase in promotional activity at department stores in their cosmetics category is not something to ignore. The cosmetics industry has been historically a year-round full-price business excluded from significant promotional activity, but department store chains such as Macy’s (NYSE:M), Bloomingdales and Lord & Taylor have recently started to offer many discounts on this merchandise.

There is a lot of uncertainty rising as a result of these potential threats, although Ulta’s current position remains pretty solid. Unless we start to see a takeover from Amazon or one or more deals with some premium cosmetics players, Ulta’s competitive position remains well-protected. E-commerce sales for Ulta will soon cross $500 million in value and are seen by the management as largely incremental to in-store sales, easing some fears of a possible cannibalization of the company’s own sales.

On the department store front, the current promotional environment can be a significant problem for gaining more customers, but probably not to retain the current ones. Ulta’s loyalty members account for more than 90% of the company’s sales and are already receiving some discounts on their prestige beauty purchases via their loyalty points, which grants them 3-6% average discount, doubled for private label credit card holders. This should somehow offset part of the pressure that comes from department stores discounts but doesn’t allow the company to attract new customers if they are exposed to better pricing in department stores. Moreover, it shouldn’t be taken for granted that all the current loyalty members will continue to find it convenient to collect and use royalty points when department stores simply cut prices to a more convenient level. We can’t exclude the possibility that Ulta will have to cut prices or offer more discounts (in the form of more points per dollar spent, for example) in order to avoid market share losses, with a negative effect on revenue comps growth and margins.

Threats And Stock Multiples – Is ULTA A Buy On The Drop?

Ulta Beauty is a solid business that will probably continue to prosper for many years. From the standpoint of a potential investor, it’s necessary to understand whether the current valuation is appropriate once prospects and potential threats and risks are factored in. At more than 36x earnings, the market is pricing an extremely positive scenario for sure. With several competitive threats rising, the probability of slower growth and/or weaker-than-expected margins is becoming high, in my opinion.

Department stores are in a difficult situation and are doing their best to attract foot traffic. There is no reason to expect them to decrease their promotional activity on cosmetics, as it is probably a way to attract customers given the value they find in the in-store experience. The strategy is “Attract customers with good offerings on stuff they don’t like to buy online, and try to sell them also something they usually like to buy online”. It can work and it can be annoying for Ulta and its peers.

Regarding the e-commerce threat and Amazon, in particular, we can’t assume there won’t be a sharp rise in competition in the near future. Many sectors that were considered to be Amazon proof (auto parts, off-price retailing, grocery, etc.) have been recently “attacked” and saw the relative stocks fall sharply as a consequence. We can’t exclude that an attractive business like premium cosmetics will remain Amazon-proof forever, and we know how fast stocks fall when Amazon enters a new market.

Considering the high uncertainty posed by these factors, I think we can’t rely much on earnings estimates, nor we can easily project the recent growth rates in the future. What we have to consider is that we are buying a company facing rising pricing pressures and probable competition from Amazon, and paying an earnings multiple that implies extremely bright prospects. Regardless of whether in the short term there could be only a slight effect of these factors, I think it’s too risky to initiate a position here with a long-term mindset.

The company has ambitious goals (doubling the current number of stores, increasing market share in premium/high margin brands, increasing sales of salon services) that can be significant growth drivers. It also has a solid position and several competitive strengths, such as its big network of loyal customers. Nonetheless, the current valuation is already stretched and I doubt we will see a further expansion in multiples from these levels, especially with the margin pressure exerted by department stores. If such margin pressure ends up being recurrent, as I expect, and not temporary, it could be particularly annoying for ULTA. I decided to remain on the sidelines and I will consider a long only at a better entry point.

