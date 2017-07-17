Lighten Up On PepsiCo

The last few years haven't been good for many food companies. Many name brand foods companies have struggled to achieve any top-line growth at all, as they are being squeezed from both the top, the bottom and the middle. One company in food and beverages that has so far remained above the fray is Pepsico (PEP).

Most of PepsiCo's products are impulse-buyer snack items, and are often times bought in convenience stores and similar locations. This has served to keep PepsiCo more ore less out of harm's way from private label brands on the low end, and organics and e-commerce on the high-end.

That's not to say that PepsiCo is without challenges, and also, as with many blue-chip dividend growers in the S&P 500, shares of PepsiCo have climbed and climbed, and are now at quite a lofty valuation. In this stage of the market cycle, I believe that investors should raise cash when possible. For this reason I am quite picky with investments of this type. This article looks at PepsiCo's latest performance, and where the company is headed going forward.

Plodding along

Over the last quarter revenue grew 2% year-on-year, and grew 3.1% organically (ignoring currency impacts). That's not great, but compared to other food and beverage names, may of which are flat at best, that little bit of growth makes a world of difference. Looking at things by segment, volumes for beverages dropped 2% year-on-year, and food volume, mostly Frito Lay, grew by 2%.

Beverages' declining numbers were anchored by dropping cola sales in both Pepsi and Diet Pepsi - a long trend of consumers turning away from cola. This was offset by performance in Naked juice and KeVita, the latter of which PepsiCo recently acquired. Food volumes were up on continuous strength from Frito-Lay's wide array of brand name snack foods which continue to occupy a dominant shelf position in convenience stores and other places where impulse decisions are made. The consumer trend of demand for convenience and variety is a decades-long trend, and so there's little surprise to see more of this.

A lot of name brand food companies are coming under pressure from the low end; grocery store brands are much more trusted than they were a couple decades ago, and their competitive low price point has helped stressed, low-income consumers. On the other end, people are demanding healthier food, and not just in the 'calorie counting' sense, but organic, non-manufactured food. The turn away from cola, with 'full calorie' cola having a high sugar content with high fructose corn syrup, and diet cola often having artificial sweeteners of some kind, is all part of this trend. PepsiCo has been diversified enough to not let this derail the company.

In fact, I think that PepsiCo is fairly well situated to weather these megatrends, and the company should be well-positioned to live in a world increasingly dominated by e-commerce. I don't exactly know what is going to happen in that regard, but so far there hasn't been a huge impact on foot traffic in the places PepsiCo and Frito Lay products are sold, including restaurants and convenience stores.

Valuation

PepsiCo is priced for perfection at this time, as are most blue-chip companies with long histories of dividend increases. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares of PepsiCo have averaged 18.6 times trailing earnings for the last ten years. Right now shares trade at 22.9 times trailing earnings, which means a valuation premium of almost 19%.

That's pretty steep. PepsiCo offers a yield of 2.8%, which is not bad, but not particularly high either. Although I wouldn't be surprised if shares kept grinding higher in the short or intermediate future, at this point there is more downside than upside. For this reason I believe that if you own a lot of PepsiCo, you should think about taking some chips off the table here. Selling often depends on what your own portfolio looks like, but my rule of thumb right now is that if you're not 20% in cash, then you should prune when you can. This is a good candidate for pruning. Remember, this bull market is over 8 years old. It's better to be safe than sorry.

