Visa's Bull Case Is Deteriorating

Image credit

Visa (V) has long been absolutely terrific at turning revenue into FCF over its entire life as a public company. Its toll booth model to the world of commerce has proven tremendously efficient and its shareholders have reaped those benefits over time. The largest of the benefits is, of course, the buyback as V uses much of its free cash to reduce the float. But in addition to that, it allows V to finance things like acquisitions that can help take it to the next level, such as it did with Visa Europe last year. However, not all is well in terms of FCF production for Visa as FCF margin has fallen rather precipitously of late and in this article, I’ll take a look at what that means for shareholders.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this article and I’ve estimated 2017 data as it is halfway over at this point.

We’ll begin with a chart of Visa’s five-year history of revenue and FCF as well as my estimates for this year. Keep in mind we’re looking at trends so whether or not my 2017 estimates prove exactly correct isn’t strictly relevant; I just need to be fairly close.

There are two things that are very clear from this chart at first glance. First, Visa’s revenue has been an unstoppable force in the past few years. Revenue was $10.4B in 2012 and the estimate for this year is almost $18B, representing a tremendous amount of growth in just six years. Granted, Visa Europe is helping the cause along but still, even before that acquisition, we were talking high single-digit growth annually on average. The ever-rising usage of cards for commerce are a boom for Visa and it has certainly taken full advantage to say the least. And as our society moves further and further form using cash, Visa looks poised to capitalize. That helps drive higher FCF as that number is driven off of net income, which of course is highly dependent upon revenue, among other things.

Speaking of FCF, we can see the picture there is decidedly less rosy. FCF moves around a bunch for V and while movement is not particularly unusual, the extent to which Visa’s moves around is rather unusual. This relatively short period encompasses FCF numbers of $2.5B and $6.7B and a few levels in between, meaning that we certainly see plenty of lumpiness in V’s FCF numbers. That’s not necessarily a problem but it certainly isn’t as desirable as steady, growing FCF. That, however, simply isn’t in the cards for Visa if history is a guide. That can make capex planning for management a bit more difficult as well as knowing when to spend on the buyback and when to pull back. That is obviously important to shareholders of Visa as it likes to buy back stock.

In addition, as we’ll see now, Visa’s FCF is neither steady nor growing as FCF margin has deteriorated rather significantly of late.

Before I get into my comments surrounding the steps down Visa’s FCF margin has taken, let me first ensure we properly account for just how huge Visa’s FCF margin actually is. Even in its worst year in this data set Visa’s FCF was an eye-watering 22%. There are very few businesses on the planet that can boast that sort of productivity in terms of turning revenue into cash and that was Visa’s worst year in this period. It also managed better than 52% in 2014 after its trough year in 2013 and that sort of thing is almost unbelievable. At any rate, even if its FCF margin is falling, Visa should be given credit for the simply enormous levels of cash production it sports.

Now that credit has been given where it is due, we have to address the fact that FCF margins have fallen precipitously in the past three years. This year’s numbers, again, are just estimates but thus far, FCF margin hasn’t been on par even with 2016. That could very well change and if it does that’s great, but for now, Visa is tracking at under 30% FCF for 2017. That, should it come to fruition, would continue a trend that started in 2015 when FCF fell from 53% to 45% and last year when it fell from 45% to 34%. These are enormous declines in FCF margin and while the numbers are still huge, they are falling quickly.

So what, you say? That’s a valid question given that it is still producing so much extra cash that it simply doesn’t need in order to run the business. The problem is that we don’t know where the bottom is in terms of FCF margins. Yes, 28% is still very, very high but what happens next year? Is it going to continue to fall? Visa’s net income margins have been falling as profits have struggled to move materially higher in the past four years despite rising revenue. This is the first full year with Visa Europe but thus far, net income hasn’t shown any real improvement. Indeed, analysts have EPS rising at almost exactly the same rate as revenue despite the fact that Visa continues to buy back billions of dollars in stock. That implies that without the float reduction benefit of the buyback, actual earnings aren’t rising at anywhere near the rate of revenue. In other words, the story of deteriorating profit margins is continuing in 2017 and that's not good for the stock price, FCF or the buyback.

That, then, poses a problem for the FCF margin discussion. It looks to me like Visa has no answer to declining FCF margin and secondly, that Visa Europe isn’t going to help. While Visa certainly isn’t hurting for cash, it does mean that the prodigious buyback that Visa loves so much will become a bit harder to finance over time. It is already spending most or all of its FCF on the buyback depending upon which year you look at so it isn’t like there’s a huge amount of room for FCF to decline if the buyback remains at similar levels to the past few years. And while the possibility exists that management has some ace up its sleeve in terms of boosting FCF, we haven’t seen it for four years so one has to conclude there is no answer. There also exists the possibility that Visa Europe just hasn't had a chance to become accretive the way management would like, but that's purely speculation at this point. The evidence says the bottom is nowhere in sight right now.

And given the buyback’s importance to Visa’s EPS growth, that has negative implications for shareholders. The buyback is more important to Visa than it is to other companies because Visa doesn’t pay a meaningful dividend and as I mentioned, its EPS growth depends heavily upon its ability to buy back large amounts of stock. If FCF margin continues to dwindle, that will become increasingly challenging over time. I’m not trying to sound overly bearish but facts are facts and at this point, if you’re long Visa, you’d do well to examine why you own it. If you’re depending upon buybacks to power EPS growth higher, keep a keen eye on FCF because your bull thesis depends very heavily upon it. And right now, I’m not so sure that’s a good idea. The bull case is deteriorating if the buyback isn't going to be the strong tailwind it has been and that looks like the base case to me right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.