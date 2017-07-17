SPY: Tech Stocks Will Generate Next Rallies

The summer months are not typically kind to bullish stock investors, and trading activity over the last few months has shown us more of the same. Sideways price moves suggest a period of indecision in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), and growing portions of the market have started to wonder about whether it is time to throw in the towel and start taking profits. To some extent, we have already seen increasing outflows in SPY. But as the macro context continues to evolve, we should see changes in the potential catalysts that could drive the next bull rally in SPY. Specifically, changing policy maneuvering at the Federal Reserve and bottoming valuations in the tech space could work in conjunction to send the ETF through major psychological resistance at 250. This means that there is still time to enter long in SPY -- and that anything resembling a dip in the ETF should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

There are not many trading instruments in the financial markets that are viewed as a credible leading indicator in ways similar to SPY. This makes the ETF more sensitive to changing macro factors within the Federal Reserve than almost any other asset - and potential trend changes could be at hand if we start to see a reversal in the policy intentions that are signaled by key voting members of the US central bank. But even though we are still in the summer trading period, there is reason to believe this is already happening as Fed Chief Janet Yellen has started to highlight subdued consumer inflation levels as a reason to scale back on potential interest rate increases. Loose monetary policy will make credit cheaper and make it easier to large-cap stocks to propel quarterly revenue results -- and this creates an environment where SPY will finally be able to break important psychological resistance levels at 250.

In this chart, we can see the long-term trends in WTI crude. By any measure, the declines have been drastic -- and this has started to make its influence felt in the broader consumer inflation figures. Lower energy costs at the producer level have kept a lid on prices paid for most household items, and an awareness of these trends has become more and more prevalent in the public statements released by the Fed.

This is not uncommon in economic scenarios that are characterized by dovish monetary policy moves. So if we continue further declines (or even sideways trading activity) in oil, the result is likely to be a redefinition in the rate hike expectations that are currently anticipated by a majority of the market

On a more microeconomic level, SPY investors can also look to the tech sector as a justification for bullish trading strategies. What many investors might not realize is that information technology stocks actually make up a majority of the sector allocation in the SPY ETF. Some investors might be more likely to associate these companies with instruments like the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). But the reality is that blue-chip tech stocks actually have greatest influence over price trends in the SPY: Popular companies like Apple, Inc. (AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (FB), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon, Inc. (AMZN), and Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) make up 12.66% of the weighting in SPY. So the potential turnaround we are now seeing in tech stocks should be viewed as another supportive factor driving the underlying trends in SPY.

With all of these fundamental catalysts in place, SPY investors should start positioning for the upside break of 250 resistance that is likely to be seen in the near-term. Potential headwinds can be seen in the fact that the Commodity Channel Index is showing overextended levels, and this does suggest a period of consolidation before we can actually break above 250 in SPY. But we are trading very close to large stop loss clusters that have been attracting markets since the beginning of June. It will not take markets much to tip things over the edge here, and upward moves could be seen if additional Fed commentaries coincide with rising trading volumes at the end of the summer. From here, long positions can be structured with stop losses placed below strong support at 240.20. This is a price zone that has already been tested (and held) on multiple occasions, so the trading outlook is start to shape up in very clear ways for bullish investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.