Why Burberry Deserves A Spot In A Dividend Growth Portfolio

I don’t think Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) needs a long introduction as I’m pretty sure the company is one of the best-known luxury brands in the world. The company earns its revenue from all over the world with the EMEA region (ex-UK), Asia (excluding China) and the USA contributing almost 70% of the top line revenue.

Source: stockcharts.com

Even though Burberry’s ADR-listing has a relatively decent average daily volume of 40,000 shares ($900,000), the company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange obviously offers superior liquidity with an average daily volume of almost 2 million shares. The ticker symbol in London is BRBY; the current share price there 1645 pence (16.45 British Pounds) for a market capitalization of 7.22B GBP (based on 439M shares). As Burberry (surprisingly) reports its financial results in British pounds, all amounts in this article will be in GBP as well.

An excellent 2016 seems to be continuing into 2017

Burberry’s share price has been pretty volatile in the past two years after falling from 1900 pence to as low as 1047 pence before bouncing off the bottom to reach a current share price of 1645 pence.

These huge swings in its share price were surprising, as Burberry was actually performing pretty well on the operational level. Its revenue in FY 2017 (which ended on March 31st) increased by 10% to 2.77B GBP but as the expenses also increased, the operating profit decreased slightly (by just 2%) to 394M GBP. The net income fell to 287M GBP for an EPS of 65 pence. So whilst Burberry is looking pretty expensive right now based on the net income (the P/E of 25 is really high, even for a company with robust margins), the income statement usually tells you just one part of the story.

Source: annual report

The other part of the story is being told by the cash flow statement. How much cash is a business really generating, and is it sufficient to cover the capital expenditures, dividends and potential buyback plans?

Burberry generated an operating cash flow of 561M GBP in 2017, but this includes (positive) changes in its working capital position, as well as a higher-than-normal tax payment (Burberry paid a part of its deferred taxes during FY 2017). If I take these things into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow comes in at approximately 513M GBP.

Source: annual report

The FY 2017 capex was lower than usual at 104M GBP, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of 409M GBP in FY 2017. As you correctly note, that’s almost 50% higher than the net income. A part of this difference could be explained by the difference between depreciation and amortization charges (152M GBP) and the capex (104M), but also by the fact 2017 was a capex-light year. Whereas the company spent just 104M last year, this year will see the capex reach the normalized levels again at around 135-140M GBP. I think it’s only fair to incorporate this in the model as well, and if I would use a 2% increase in the adjusted operating cash flow for FY 2018 but also escalate the capex to the normalized rate, the adjusted sustaining free cash flow is approximately 383M GBP, or 88 pence per share. This still is 35% more than its net income.

This discrepancy will start to fade out in the next few years as Burberry will encounter fewer one-time items related to the balance sheet restructuring.

A comparison with other luxury brands, and defining a fair value for Burberry

As Burberry has a net cash position of 810M GBP, its enterprise value is just 6.4B GBP, and I believe the Enterprise Value is a better way to A) determine how attractive Burberry is and B) to compare Burberry’s results with its peers.

In the next table, I will compare Burberry with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRY) (OTCPK:CHDRF) (subject to a buyout offer from LVMH), VF Corp (VFC) and PVH Corp (PVH). Note that I used the fundamental data provided by 4-traders.com, which tend to be reliable. I did calculate the free cash flows and FCF Yield based on the enterprise value myself.

Source: 4-traders.com / own calculations

The strong free cash flow also means Burberry will be in an excellent position to continue to increase its dividend, making it an excellent candidate for a Dividend Growth portfolio. Have a look at the dividend history since 2007 (the chart shows the total dividend, consisting of an interim dividend and a final dividend), expressed in pence per share.

As you can clearly see, Burberry has increased its dividend in every single year (except for 2009) and is on its way to become a dividend aristocrat. The CAGR of the dividend from 2007-2017 was 14%, whilst the more recent CAGR from 2012-2017 was 9.25%.

Considering the company’s current pay-out ratio is just 45% of its adjusted free cash flow, there definitely is more room to continue to increase the dividend. On top of that, the recently announced 300M GBP share buyback will increase the FCF/share, and further reduce the payout ratio. A simple calculation:

Expected FCF: 383M GBP. Cost of the dividend: 170M GBP (38.9p at +- 440M shares) .

Dispensable income: 213M GBP. This is less than the 300M buyback allowance, so I would assume the company will reduce its cash position by 100M GBP to fund a full buyback program. This will reduce the net cash on the balance sheet to approximately 700M GBP.

Based on a share price of 1700p (currently: 1645p), Burberry will be able to repurchase 17.5M shares. Assuming some staff options will be exercised, I would expect the net impact on the share count to be approximately 15 million shares, reducing the share count to approximately 425M shares.

This would reduce the EV to 6.3B GBP and increase the FCF yield on the EV to 6.1%. But perhaps even more important, the cost of the dividend (at 40 pence per share, a 3% increase versus FY 2017) would then cost slightly less than the current cash outflow. A ‘smart’ share buyback program will allow Burberry to continue to increase its dividend by 1-3% per year without having to spend a single pound more.

Investment thesis

Compared to other luxury brands, Burberry is actually relatively cheap thanks to its substantial net cash position. 2017 was an excellent year thanks to the surprisingly low capex, but this situation will be corrected in the current financial year, wherein I’m expecting a free cash flow of 383M GBP in a relatively conservative scenario (I wouldn’t be surprised to see a total FCF of 400M GBP).

Burberry’s current dividend yield is 2.36%, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it increase towards the 3% level by the end of this decade thanks to its strong operating performance, low payout ratio and share buyback program.

