Applied Optoelectronics: Still A Conviction Long - Strong Execution And Earnings Momentum Means Raising Of EPS Estimates, And Price Target To $125

AAOI Shares Are A Cyclical Momentum Play For Now, But Sustained High Secular Growth, 40%+ Gross Margins, And Continued Solid Execution By Applied Opto Should Drive Secular Stock Multiple Expansion

On Thursday, July 13th, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) delivered its fourth consecutive quarterly positive earnings surprise. The company now guides for C2Q2017 revenue of $117.3 million compared to previous guidance of $106 million to $112 million, while non-GAAP EPS is now expected to be $1.31-$1.36 versus prior guidance of $1.09-$1.19. Notably, gross margin is now expected to be 45.0%-45.4%, well above previous guidance of 41.0%-42.5%.

Strong demand and solid manufacturing drove the upside surprise. Relative to manufacturing, it looks like smooth capacity expansion, strong yields, and continuing efficiency improvements, possibly aided by increasing automation, all contributed nicely. Management should be commended for its fourth straight quarter of flawless execution.

Street consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates are now the following:

C2017 Rev $463 million (up 77% yoy), EPS $4.98 (up 258% yoy)

C2018 Rev $561 million (up 21% yoy), EPS $5.56 (up 12% yoy)

C2019 Rev $646 million (up 15% yoy), EPS $6.05 (up 9% yoy)

C2020 Rev $748 million (up 16% yoy), EPS $6.37 (up 5% yoy)

As I have said before, it is good that the sell side sets a beatable consensus, but the magnitude of the growth rate deceleration reflected in the current consensus is excessively conservative in my view. But as I have also said before, that is opportunity.

Why is consensus so conservative? Because the closest historical fundamental comparables to the “Gold Rush” happening now in hyperscale data center optical transceiver demand all happened to be Telco centric, and they ended very badly. Slowdowns in demand coupled with supply surges crashed the markets as pricing got crushed, margins contracted, and earnings vaporized.

With that said, we can fairly confidently presume that the demand side of the current hyperscale data center driven demand surge is likely to continue to be very strong for many years. That seems to be consensus for very good reasons. Data bandwidth expansion requirements are huge, lots of massive new data centers have been announced, and “rip and replace” of existing data centers is alive and well.

What investors do not understand right now, is how quickly the current and significant capacity expansion by Applied Opto and its competitors in all of the different data center optical transceiver market segments is going to catch up with demand and to what extent it will be damaging – or not so damaging - when it does. Traditionally, it has been bad in Telco because the cycles were spread apart, sometimes by years.

Conversely, in the current hyperscale data center scenario, bandwidth technology generations are overlapping such as 10G, 40G, and 100G right now, and overall demand is very robust from year to year with minimal cyclical pauses. So the problem is optical stock investors have never really seen this movie before. As such, forecasts are extremely conservative and stock multiples are low until a “day of reckoning” materializes, or not.

What we do know is that consensus is very likely wrong, which is more often the case than not in volatile sectors. So as investors we have to try to get in front of the revision direction with a long or short investment. I continue to believe the better position at this moment in time relative to AAOI shares is to be long.

If you look at consensus, it is forecasting fairly significant operating de-leverage from 2018 through 2020. It is also forecasting 15%-21% annual revenue growth for those years, which seems extraordinarily conservative to me, but clearly future pricing is a wild card.

In my view, given the current strong band width demand trends and technology generation “cadence” (e.g., the pace of transition from 10G to 40G to 100G to 200G, etc.), the magnitude of the slow revenue growth and margin contraction embedded into the Street consensus forecast suggests to me that there will be more upside revisions before potential - and one could assume inevitable - downside revisions materialize.

I personally believe the margin contraction modeled into the current consensus views for the next few years may be too sharp, but probably directionally correct from the mid to upper 40% range that is trending right now. I also believe some gross margin reversion to the mean (i.e., closer to 40% from the mid to potentially upper 40% range) can and will likely be offset by further operating expense leverage and revenue growth possibly well in excess of the current forecasts, resulting in an earnings progression that could be much more compelling than the current Street view for the out years, specifically 2018-2020.

What I mean by technology generation “cadence” is the frequency with which the cloud computing/hyperscale data center operators switch optical transceiver product types, such as 10G to 40G to 100G to 200G to 400G, etc. If the transitions are slow, there is more time for more competitors to commercialize products and to materially expand supply, eventually driving a supply greater than demand scenario, especially from secondary players, leading to intense price competition and shrinking margins.

On the other hand, more rapid generational technology transitions favor leaders like Applied Opto that are typically early to the market with commercially viable product and have complete control over their own manufacturing capacity. In this type of scenario, a market leader like Applied Opto should have a product shipment mix where higher margin newer products represent a larger portion of revenue versus a scenario where the technology generation shifts are slower.

For Applied Opto, 200G should start to scale into the revenue mix in 2018 as 100G becomes the bulk of shipments and 40G fades away. This mix shift could help alleviate margin pressure as the 100G generation of product begins to mature.

It is worth noting that Applied Opto recently delivered record margins with 40G in a very mature state, meaning a fully supplied market, on the back of its mid 2016 cost reduced versions and impressive operational improvements that appear to include strong yields in laser diode manufacturing in the new factory in Texas, with 100G still a very small but high margin portion of revenue. Now that 100G is growing rapidly as a percentage of Applied Opto’s data comm sales, likely to over 30% in C2Q2017, margins are ripping into the mid 40% range relative to the company’s long-term model of low 40% “or better.”

Clearly mix is important here, but it appears that production yield and manufacturing efficiency, aided by increasing automation, are substantial factors. In fact, these factors may be “sustainable” in nature given the aptitude with which the company is executing its vertically integrated model.

We also know that Applied Opto is planning to ramp its production much more sharply throughout the remainder of 2017 than Street consensus is modeling in second half revenue growth, potentially by a very wide margin. Further, I saw an abstract from a recent sell side analyst report that indicates Applied Opto management made a statement somewhere that there should be three 10%+ customers this year.

In C1Q2017 there were only two and it was presumed that Microsoft (MSFT) was in a short pause mode on capacity expansion. So if Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) both keep up the momentum and Microsoft gets more aggressive, there should be sharp upside to the C3Q2017 and C4Q2017 consensus revenue forecast of $123 million and $124 million, respectively, versus the pre-announced C2Q2017 revenue of $117.3 million, up from $96.2 million in C1Q2017. Also, new customers will likely aid the process. In fact, I think a meaningful new customer announcement is due to happen sooner than later.

In terms of catalysts, while most focused observers know that reality is likely to beat consensus in C3Q2017 and C4Q2017, and some of that is probably already discounted into AAOI shares, I still think the magnitude of the potential upside should still be compelling positive catalysts for the stock in both the of the next two earnings seasons. Also, despite an intense competitive landscape and significant industry wide capacity expansion, I think the fear of cyclical collapse sometime in late 2017 or in 2018 is greater than the likely outcome.

Thus, as I have said multiple times recently, if Applied Opto can demonstrate sustainability of its strong revenue growth, improved margins, customer concentration de-risking, and solid operational execution over the next few years, I think stock multiple expansion will likely ensue. I also think talk of potential industry consolidation is likely to heat up as the second half of 2017 unfolds, which is something I identified as a potential upside stock catalyst for AAOI share as far back as my initial report for Seeking Alpha in November 2016.

My new EPS estimates are $5.50 for C2017, up from $5.00 and $7.00 for C2018, up from $6.00 previously. My new stock price target is $125, up from $105 previously. My new $125 target represents an 18x P/E multiple applied to my new C2018 EPS estimate of $7.00. My previous target of $105 was based on a 17.5x multiple applied to my previous C2018 EPS estimate of $6.00.

I continue to believe AAOI deserves higher multiples given its sustained growth history, improving margin structure, and improving operational predictability. But earnings estimate revisions have been so large over the past year and cyclical fear is rampant, so it will take a while assuming it occurs over time.

My new $125 target is mainly predicated on further earnings momentum characteristic of the current demand surge driven by hyperscale data center demand for optical transceivers and somewhat on improving investor sentiment on the sustainability of Applied Opto’s strong secular revenue growth and profitability, customer de-concentration, and continued predictability of operational execution. As such, I am suggesting any demand hiccups or supply induced pricing pressure that might materialize is likely to be less nasty than currently feared based on historical Telco-centric cyclical downturns experienced by the optical components industry.

This is a “gut” call based on the strong demand side fundamentals combined with Applied Opto’s technology leadership and low cost supplier position. What I don’t know is exactly how much capacity is being added relative to demand industry wide and how or when that will impact pricing, meaning substantially or minimally, and for how long. If supply catches up to demand and Applied Opto and other suppliers throttle back capacity expansion as demand surges forward, it could be short lived, unlike historical Telco centric downturns that were a combination of demand falling off for a significant period of time as overcapacity lingered.

On another note, I also think that “comparables” like Finisar (FNSR) and Lumentum (LITE) will likely benefit from a valuation boost as they ramp 3D sensors and their own robust data center business growth begins to shrink Telco as a percentage of their sales on a secular basis. This potential valuation lift among larger, bellwether - not so comparable – optical “comparables” should “lift all boats,” meaning a knock on effect to a better valuation for AAOI shares.

In fact, one could argue this has already happened in the case of LITE. So instead of Chinese optical component weakness slamming AAOI shares for no obvious reason like it did a few months ago, the iPhone 8 and other new smartphones driving a sharp 3D sensor new business ramp for Finisar and Lumentum might help AAOI shares for no obvious reason. If this happens, I think it would likely be driven by quantitative investor participation in the group, which tends to lump many optical component stocks together regardless of revenue focus in one area or another for the underlying companies.

Also, it important to note that Applied Opto management sells stock on a regular basis regardless of where the stock is and these sales are usually pretty small. Once in a while there will be a notably large sale or open market purchase. For example, a Board member bought a large amount of stock on the open market in June 2016, prior to the current cycle really heating up.

Neither that Board member nor anyone in management has sold an unusually large amount of stock in the recent past despite the huge run up in AAOI shares. That suggests to me that they see strong fundamentals. I’m keeping an eye on insider selling activity for anything suddenly out of the norm beyond small and usual 10B-51 sales, random but relatively small sales, and tax related selling.

Applied Opto Has Quality Management That Should Drive Sustained Competitive Advantage And Compelling Secular Growth

After observing Applied Optoelectronics positive C2Q2017 (June) revenue and earnings pre-announcement, I was reminiscing about previous successful recommendations and investments, while being very cognizant of the failures as well. My objective was to contemplate the primary reasons for the former versus the latter.

What I focused on is the fact that every stock I ever recommended or owned that appreciated sharply was backed by a company with solid management. It is the single most common denominator for investment success. Can a management team visualize its market opportunity as good or better than its competition? Can it develop the right products and commercialize them at the right time to maximize the monetization of the opportunity?

Can it manufacture and develop its products efficiently and execute successfully far more often than it suffers setbacks? In short, can it reap the benefits of a cycle better than its competitors and more importantly can it establish and maintain a sustained competitive advantage over a longer multi cycle or secular period of time?

AAOI shares have appreciated about 800% over the past 14 months from a low of $9 to approximately $80 recently, so clearly the former has been achieved (i.e., a strong cycle move), but the latter (secular sustained growth and competitive advantage) is still very much in question, which is why AAOI shares trade at such low multiples.

Applied Opto experienced some “teething” issues in late 2015/early 2016, as the company was preparing for greater control over its own manufacturing destiny before its new state-of-the-art Sugarland, TX factory entered volume production and as it was in the final stages of developing new, lower cost versions of its 40G and 100G optical transceivers for data center applications. Specifically, the company experienced some supply chain issues (e.g., poor yields at a supplier) and accelerated R&D spending to finalize development of its new, lower cost 40G and 100G products.

These issues negatively impacted earnings very substantially in the first half of 2016 and many observers, myself included, suggested that management was shaky. In fact, the Raymond James analyst who in theory is the “axe” on Wall Street on the stock, kept his AAOI target price based on a low multiple for quite a while in what was described as an operational execution risk “penalty box” scenario.

These issues were unfortunate and costly to stockholders at the time. However, looking back now, the issues look like relatively uneventful speed bumps in the grander scheme of things and also in light of the magnitude of the subsequent success and earnings growth. Now that Applied Opto has complete or virtually complete control of its laser diode supply, further increases the amount of automation throughout the company’s manufacturing operations and has gained more learning curve experience, operational execution over the past year has been nothing short of stellar!

Importantly, it is increasingly predictable. Concurrently, the combination of fantastic operational execution, including terrific yields in its new factory, and the availability of its new, lower cost 40G and 100G devices has allowed Applied Opto to deliver fabulous margins and much better than expected cash flow. This has driven a positive transformation in the company’s balance sheet, providing substantially enhanced strategic flexibility.

The company clearly timed the new factory and the overall manufacturing operational improvements and the commercial availability of its new, lower cost products for a sweet spot in market demand acceleration. As such, the company has really maximized its financial returns over the past year, which continues, and has delivered excellent shareholder value. For these accomplishments, management needs to be recognized!

Applied Opto is run by a “cadre” of very sharp PhDs, augmented by a solid team from top to bottom and a compelling international organizational structure. Once a small, long-term cable TV centric component and systems supplier, management recognized the opportunity in data centers, conceptualized and developed the right products and penetrated the market. Roughly a half decade later, Applied Opto is a major supplier of optical transceivers for cloud computing/hyperscale data centers.

Further, the market cap of its stock now exceeds $1.5 billion, and in my view, Applied Opto is a fantastic small cap (soon to be mid cap) pure play proxy on the massive, high secular growth cloud computing/hyperscale data center phenomenon. What’s amazing is the stock is only trading at roughly 10x-11x my current estimated earnings potential for the company in 2018 of $7.00-$8.00!

So, as it relates to Applied Opto, at this moment in time, in my view, the primary question that we as investors have to ask ourselves is the following:

Is Applied Opto a cyclical “flash-in-the-pan,” which is what I believe AAOI shares are currently valuing, or, is it a sustainable, secular, high growth, solid profitability enterprise?

I feel fairly confident in saying that I believe it is the latter, a sustained, high secular growth company. However, competition is intense and as I stated previously, we haven’t seen this movie before and we have to see how the current cycle supply/demand “Day of Reckoning” plays out, assuming one occurs.

Applied Opto spent 20 years preparing for this moment, conceptualizing and developing its technology, creating its organizational structure, executing its vertically integrated manufacturing concept, and penetrating the leaders in its served markets, hyperscale data centers in particular over the past five years. I’m not sure there is a more focused, critical mass company in the hyperscale data center optical transceiver market. Importantly, management seems to be really good at seeing technology trends.

I’m betting that the market penetration and share gains experienced over the past five years have room to run for quite a while, in addition to riding the wave of massive organic demand growth in hyperscale data center expansions and back fills (i.e., “rip and replace” every three years) that is gaining traction as we speak.

Especially as the company has substantially more scale and resources to dedicate to R&D than in previous years and a constantly growing and increasingly efficient manufacturing operation that appears to be “Best in Class.” I am particularly interested to see what unexpected new products pop out of the R&D group over the next 12-18 months as R&D resources are clearly expanding rapidly.

The bear case (in addition to the industry wide capacity expansion fear thesis) suggests that some combination of random Chinese suppliers that no one seems to name in print (outside of InnoLight), silicon photonics suppliers (such as Luxtera), Fabrinet (FN) working with M/A-COM (MTSI) and Amazon, and traditional Telco-centric suppliers that Applied Opto dealt with as it entered and exploited the market, are going to rise up and crush the company.

These are very viable concerns and there are undoubtedly threatening developments percolating. Applied Opto has to “earn it” every day. With that said, I’m curious to see how this unfolds and to see which of these new and/or existing competitors will stand out as sustained technology leaders WITH controlled and rapidly scalable production WITH sustained lower costs than Applied Opto.

Separately, it strikes me as somewhat amusing that Applied Opto is positioned in the bear thesis as a market leader poised to take a big fall, when only a year ago it was regarded by one well known sell side optical analyst as “a rounding error” and wasn’t even included in most analysts industry wide valuation comparable tables! How quickly the story has changed…

Market Segmentation and Competition

More often than not, analyst reports, company management commentary and even my reports paint a picture of the optical transceiver market for data center applications as one large generic “blob.” In reality, it’s composed of many different market segments with divergent technology trends and market share shifts within each that can have significant implications for absolute and relative growth for individual companies, thus stock price movements. Below I provide a market segmentation and discuss a few competitive dynamics that I am familiar, most of which relates to Applied Opto.

Please note I am not a full time optical component analyst so this is certainly not 100% correct. However, I believe the market segmentation presented is very helpful. It took me a while to aggregate the information and I haven’t seen it presented as such anywhere else. It has allowed me to get a better handle on competitive dynamics and to obtain a better understanding of where to focus relative to Applied Opto and its potential opportunities and threats.

At a minimum, it helps me focus on where to watch some key competitive activities, again, mostly as it relates to threats to Applied Opto. If any readers have detailed and knowledgeable additions on market segmentation and competitive dynamics, comments are encouraged and welcome.

There are two umbrella segments of the 100G data center optical transceiver market, Intra-Data Center and Inter-Data-Center, and multiple sub segments within each. The umbrella segments as well as the sub segments are mainly defined by distance. My estimates are rough, but they illustrate the landscape. Intra-Data Center represents 95%+ of unit volume and 80%+ of revenue of the two umbrella segments combined, while Inter-Data Center represents less than 5% of units and less than 20% of revenue.

Applied Opto currently generates all of its revenue from the Intra-Data Center area, but in February 2017 introduced a product for the Inter-Data Center market that may begin to generate some revenue later this year and very likely in 2018. The Inter-Data Center market is dominated by established Telco-centric optical component suppliers with low volume, expensive and sophisticated devices as the distances required to transmit and receive are long and the products are essentially Telco in nature, while the Intra-Data Center segments have a lot of newer suppliers, such as Applied Opto.

Intra-Data Center

Short Reach (SR) - 150m and below

Short Reach transceivers serve the 150 meters and shorter distance and represent the largest unit volume and lowest average selling price (ASP) segment of the data center optical transceiver market. I estimate that SR is about 25% of the Intra-Data Center market. SR optical transceivers are mostly utilized to link Top-of-Rack (TOR) switches to other remote switches and storage subsystems in data centers. As SR transceiver prices trend lower, more data center operators are using SR optics to connect ToR switches down to servers and local storage – within a single rack (versus copper cabling before I presume). Price fluctuates based on the actual transceiver and the length of fiber, which is priced by the meter, and varying lengths are required. This is true of all categories actually, but can be very different as some transceivers types use more fiber cables than others based on the inherent technology at play. Short reach transceivers typically have four lasers at the core.

Finisar appears to be the largest supplier in the SR market, followed by Avago (AVGO). Others in the market are II-VI (IIVI), and Lumentum. Applied Opto is a small peripheral supplier. I am not aware of any particular segment specific dynamics here that would have a material impact on Applied Opto’s growth potential in the near, medium, or longer term.

Long-Reach, PSM-4 – 150m to 500m

This is a bit of a misnomer, but PSM-4 and the next segment, CWDM, are longer reach segments of the Intra-Data Center portion of the overall Data Center market that includes Inter-Data Center transceivers that cover large distances. For example, the longest Intra-Data Center devices (CWDM) reach 2 kilometers (km), while Inter-Data Center transceivers transmit and receive signals from 2km to over 80km. PSM-4 transceivers operate from 150m to 2km, but typically serve 150m to 500m. My understanding is that the Long-Reach, PSM-4 sub segment is about 30% of the overall Intra-Data Center market.

There are two primary types of transceivers for LR 150m to 500m. The primary and more established approach is called PSM-4 (parallel single mode) that uses four parallel fibers lanes (two fibers each for a total of eight fibers) operating in each direction, with each lane carrying a 25G optical transmission. The source is four distributed feedback (DFB) lasers. The other approach is a silicon photonics-based solution that only requires one laser but four modulators.

There seems to be a lot of competitive dynamics going on in this market segment. Although PSM-4 is shrinking as a percentage of Applied Opto’s sales, the company believes it is the #1 supplier in this segment and is also the largest unit supplier of the four-laser-based technology. InnoLight, a private Chinese company (Google is invested in this company) looks to be the second largest supplier, while silicon photonics supplier Luxtera appears to be the #3 supplier, and potentially rising the fastest. Other suppliers include Finisar, Lumentum, and Color Chip (an Israeli company).

Applied Opto believe the PSM-4 segment is growing in absolute, but is shrinking as a percentage of the total Intra-Data Center market as new and larger Data Centers drive a mix shift to more 500m to 2km CWDM devices compared to PSM-4. Applied Opto also stated in its C1Q2017 earnings call that its mix shift to CWDM as a substantially larger percentage of its sales is a key driver of its recently increased long-term gross margin target, predicated on the notion that there is less competition in CWDM where Applied Opto is the clear #1 and feels less threatened whereas the PSM-4 segment is more competitive.

It appears that Luxtera is the company to watch in PSM-4. I have heard some analysts say that Luxtera is gaining share rapidly on the proliferation of its silicon photonics technology and may have a meaningful cost/price advantage, including relative to Applied Opto. Conversely, Applied Opto disputes this notion. It claims that its efficient low cost laser diode and vertically integrated manufacturing model drives a lowest cost end product. It claims that the one laser cost advantage for the Luxtera/silicon photonics approach is offset by the added cost of having to use four (costly) modulators.

Also, Intel (INTC) is looming as a potential player in this segment. So there is some disagreement here between what some analysts say and what Luxtera and Applied Opto are saying. We will have to watch Applied Opto’s results and compare the PSM-4 revenue trends – assuming they continue to split them out – with overall market growth and Luxtera’s results if it goes public. An analyst I spoke to, who has a strong buy rating on AAOI shares, thinks Luxtera does have a material cost advantage versus Applied Opto in PSM-4.

InnoLight does not manufacture its own lasers and may face supply constraints and unpredictable pricing as a result, which at this moment in the cycle is not favorable. In fact, there appears to be no manufacturers of lasers for 100G optical transceivers in China at present. Applied Opto believes companies like InnoLight are not cost competitive because they are not vertically integrated and as a result they have to “margin stack.” A sell side analyst I spoke to believes that InnoLight has a MUCH higher cost basis than Applied Opto.

Assuming Luxtera is gaining share, it will be interesting to see how much comes from Applied Opto versus the higher cost suppliers such as InnoLight and the smaller players in the space. If Applied Opto is losing share in this segment, perhaps it will remain a solid #2. Further, in terms of mix, if Applied Opto can continue to dominate the CWDM segment, which is growing faster, carries higher ASPs and in theory has less competition, while slowly reducing its dependence upon the PSM-4 market, it is probably good for the overall margin picture for the company.

Long-Reach CWDM (CWDM-4, CLR-4) – 500m to 2km

Long-Reach CWDM transceivers reach from 500m to 2km. At approximately 45% of revenue, CWDM represents the largest revenue segment of the Intra-Data Center market, and also the overall Intra- and Inter-Data Center markets combined. Due to the proliferation of increasingly larger data centers with more LR 500m to 2km unit requirements, Applied Opto says this segment is rising as a percentage of the Intra-Data Center market, mainly at the expense of the LR PSM-4 segment. There are two types of transceivers in this segment, CWDM-4 (coarse wavelength division multiplexing) and CLR-4.

Both types use four lasers and only two fiber cables. The two specifications are so close that components for the two can be inter operable. The primary difference is that CWDM4 requires forward error correction (FEC) to improve signal-to-noise ratio, while CLR4 can be used with or without FEC. The trade-off for the performance boost of FEC is that it introduces latency. Apparently there is a “cross over point” at 500m between PSM-4 and CWDM. Above 500m, CWDM is more cost effective because it only uses 2 fibers versus 8 for PSM-4, and fiber cables are priced and sold by the meter.

Applied Opto is the largest and #1 supplier in this segment. This segment was 55% of Applied Opto’s data center revenue in C1Q2017, up from 26% in C1Q2016. If the company can maintain this position, it is my belief that an investment in AAOI shares can be a very lucrative “buy and hold” proposition. Conversely, any material technological or competitive disruption here is the main risk to the story outside of general supply versus demand in my view. This is an important and growing segment of the industry and Applied Opto is focused on trying to maintain a sustained competitive advantage in this segment.

The company believes that its technology and vertically integrated manufacturing operations are keys to maintaining its strong position in this market in terms of early introduction of the right products at a cost advantage. The company believes that its total control of its supply chain is a huge selling point and that its customers really appreciate its production scalability, and both of these points have been verified by various analysts and investors from talking to Applied Opto customers.

In fact, an analyst I spoke with that I mentioned above that believes Luxtera has a material cost advantage over Applied Opto in PSM-4 believes Applied Opto is likely to maintain its leadership position in this important segment. Applied Opto also believes that its lasers for this segment perform better than competitive product, which may be a function of its unique molecular beam epitaxial (MBE) manufacturing process. So its unique manufacturing approach and the fact that it is completely vertically integrated – thus making its own lasers – combines to drive a core technology advantage.

Of course this would be meaningless if the company wasn’t consistently early to market with elegant designs that can be manufactured efficiently. So again, this is where a lot of management planning, development, and execution synergize.

The second largest supplier at present appears to be InnoLight. Similar to the PSM-4 segment discussion, InnoLight appears to be at a cost disadvantage due to outsourced laser supply, which is not in an optimal supply mode at present and “margin stacking.” By all accounts InnoLight, again a private Chinese company, exists on skinny margins. It probably owes a decent amount of its market share to the fact that Google has an investment here and it is likely the “house” supplier to Google. Google is the only one of the Top Four hyperscale data center operators that Applied Opto does not have as a customer.

Lumentum and Finisar appear to be the third and fourth suppliers in this segment, but don’t seem to be making much of a move. I just haven’t received any comments on them in this segment.

At present there are no silicon photonics suppliers commercially active in this segment. I’m not sure why, maybe because there are only two fibers versus eight in PSM-4 or perhaps the distance presents a challenge. However, Luxtera did announce a product for this segment in late March at OFC (Optical Fiber Conference) that uses two 50G lasers and PAM-4 technology.

However, looking at the Luxtera site, the product is not yet listed as commercial. Presumably it is in evaluation mode with various data center operators. This is an important competitive development to keep a close eye on. Watch for any press releases from Luxtera announcing production revenue in this area and from whom as customers.

Also, since my last report, about a month ago, a Wall Street analyst published a report and discussed a not publically announced arrangement between Amazon (AMZN), Fabrinet, a contract manufacturer, and M/A-COM (MTSI), a laser supplier to build CWDM optical transceivers for Amazon’s use. Amazon is the largest cloud computing/hyperscale data center operator and is also Applied Opto’s largest customer. So clearly this development needs to be watched closely.

Given Applied Opto’s leadership in this large and important segment of the Intra-Data Center optical transceiver market, I get why Amazon as the largest buyer would want to pursue this arrangement. It remains to be seen if they can keep up with Applied Opto technically and if they can be cost competitive. It will be interesting to see how the technology plays out and how the “margin stacking” also plays out. Are M/A-COM and Fabrinet efficient enough to build a cost effective product and are they willing to take low enough margins to offer a competitive price?

Also, will the market share they achieve come from Applied Opto or the weaker suppliers? Is it a strategy to keep Applied Opto honest on price, the so-called second source “hammer”? If so, will it work? We should start to get answers on these questions in the first half of 2018.

So to review, from a competitive threat perspective, keep a close eye on Luxtera (private but likely to go public), M/A-COM, and Fabrinet.

Background On Intra-Data Center Technology

The linked article below provides a pretty good and relatively easy to read description of the PSM-4, CWDM-4 and CLR-4 technologies as well as a discussion on silicon photonics:

The Road to 100G Ethernet in the Data Center Part 1: PSM4 and CWDM

Inter-Data Center

100G-BASE-LR4 – 2km to 10km

The traditional Telco-centric optical component suppliers dominate this segment, specifically Finisar, Lumentum, and Oclaro (OCLR). This segment of the data center transceiver market is characterized by low volume and high prices. Apparently the solutions in this segment from the traditional Telco-centric suppliers require laser cooling, which adds cost.

Extended Reach 4WDM-10 – 2km to 10km

Applied Opto announced a product for the 2km to 10km distance segment February. It appears that this is similar technology to Applied Opto’s 500m to 2km CWDM products somehow improved to handle up to 10km that does not need to be cooled. Applied Opto claims its solution is 40% lower cost than the existing solutions discussed immediately above. It is not clear to me if anyone else has similar technology. I saw what looks to be a similar product on the Lumentum web site, but I’m not totally sure.

Applied Opto is in the evaluation/design in phase with this product with various customers at the moment. Management expects initial revenue in C4Q2017 with some sort of ramp in 2018. While management downplays the significance of this product, at least at this point, I believe they think it could be a 5%+ contributor to revenue as it matures with high margins. That is meaningful to me. It’s like adding a substantial new high margin customer. In fact, if lower margin PSM-4 falls off and this picks up, I think I like the change up from a margin perspective, although I would prefer PSM-4 didn’t fall off too much!

Also of interest, there is a lot of noise in the investment community and fear about Applied Opto potentially losing market share, nebulously as to where for the most part. More specifically, relative to CWDM when the analyst note on the Amazon, M/A-COM, Fabrinet arrangement was revealed/discussed. Conversely, there is very little if any chatter about Applied Opto potentially taking share in this 2km to 10km segment, which is something to keep an eye on.

Coherent (DP-QPSK) – Greater than 80km

This segment is very low volume and super high price. The main players are Oclaro, Finisar, and Lumentum.

Something That Bothers Me – QSFP28

Have you noticed that analysts and companies discuss QSFP or QSFP28 business generically with little to no granularity? QSFP is Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable, which is a form factor for 10G and 40G optical transceivers. QSFP28 is the same thing for 100G products. All of the Intra-Data Center and some or all of the Inter-Data center products discussed above come in the QSFP28 form factor. When companies and analysts discuss QSFP28 business, it refers to 100G products, but it could be any one or any combination of various segments with no granularity.

Sometimes they get specific, but more often than not, they don’t, and I think that is on purpose. Applied Opto seems to be among the most granular in discussing the segments and in my history, the companies that are the most granular are typically the most confident. Companies that are losing share typically don’t like to get too granular less they get caught.

Here is an example of what I am talking about when companies talk about “QSFP28” sales generically with little or no segment connotation.

The below is from the Raymond James note on Finisar following its last earnings call (note, CFP2 is an older form factor connection protocol like QSFP is now)

Finisar’s datacom sales of $266.7 million declined 1% sequentially but increased 10% y/y, below our estimate of $272.2 million and compared to consensus (FactSet) for $263.3 million, as continued demand (growth) for its QSFP28 solutions was not enough to offset the decline in demand for its CFP2 product. Sales from QSFP28 grew 30% sequentially, contributing $72-78 million in quarterly revenues (per our estimates). Management did not provide the breakdown in mix between the CWDM4 (500m to 2km) and LR4 (2km to 10km) solutions, but associated the bulk of the revenues to the latter. (Short reach wasn’t mentioned.) We remain encouraged by Finisar’s success expanding capacity on its QSFP28 designs, as we anticipate that demand continues to outpace supply as the industry transitions from the CFPx family to the denser, less power hungry QSFP28. The record high revenues from the QSFP28 should also ease concerns surrounding a potential design flaw. Despite the success, decline in demand from its CFP2 products more than offset rising revenue from QSFP28 products, and partially contributed to the decrease in quarterly profitability due to the inherently higher ASPs and profit margins that CFP2 commands vs. the mix of QSFP28 (CWDM4 and LR4), which was partially offset by the decline in sales of 10G products. Less profitable 10G solutions now represent less than 10% of datacom sales.

First of all, please note that Finisar has meaningful sales to enterprise customers in its data comm revenue break out and they are not hyperscale customers. The segmentation I provided in the previous section is for hyperscale data centers. As I discussed above, Applied Opto is #1 in CWDM (500m to 2km) where Finisar appears to be weak – maybe the 4th supplier. Finisar is strong in LR4 (2km to 10km) with the #1 position I believe.

However, Applied Opto has a new product for the LR4 market called 4WDM-10, which is a technology that not many suppliers have. In fact, Applied Opto may be the only one, or one of only a very few. Applied Opto claims its product is 40% lower cost than the existing LR4 solutions and is currently working with customers to penetrate the market commercially. Applied Opto’s new 4WDM-10 product((s)) could be 5%+ of revenue in 2018 from zero in 2017, which is meaningful, like a big new customer.

So my view is Finisar is weak in the best segment of the data center interconnect market, defined by the mix of unit volume and ASP level, which is CWDM where Applied Opto is #1. Also, Finisar is strong in the LR4 segment where Applied Opto is coming on with a potentially disruptive new product.

Finisar management made some random comments about the inevitability of 100G pricing (segment undefined) likely to reach supply/demand equilibrium “sometime in 2018.”

So their comments about ramping up “QSFP28” capacity (segment undefined but likely much more LR4 on organic demand increases as data centers proliferate) and their comments about supply and demand likely coming into equilibrium (segments undefined) put pressure on AAOI shares on Friday.

Bottom line, the Finisar call was taken as a negative for AAOI shares, but in my view, if you dig into the details, it is a positive. However, there is so little clarity about the segment details within data center interconnect on the Street and generic panic regarding potential oversupply.

To conclude, the above is an example of why I am trying to do more work on segment details and the competitive landscape, as I think most investors in AAOI shares and other optical component stocks have absolutely no clue on segment granularity and share shifts, especially the quantitative money, as evidenced by the multiple exercises in pain the short base has experienced recently. I think solid and timely fundamental analysis can still carry the day as we Seek Alpha!!

Risks

I discussed many risk factors in this article. But to reiterate, general supply expansion is likely the primary risk for AAOI shareholders on the long side. I suspect the first quarter Applied Opto guides gross margins down, there is likely to be “panic at the disco.” In that scenario, the stock is likely to sell off sharply. Assuming it happens at some point, we will all likely find out later if it was justified or overdone.

Secondly, from a competitive perspective, there are many suppliers, some weak some strong, some rising some falling, and some with new technology. I tried to lay out the landscape above, and did so in as much detail as I possess, which is more than I have seen elsewhere for the most part. In particular, I believe Luxtera and the Amazon, M/A-COM, Fabrinet conglomeration should all be watched closely for potential risk/share gain relative to Applied Opto.

Third, while I don’t think it is the most likely major risk factor, general bandwidth demand expansion should be watched for any pauses.

Lastly, of course, optical component stocks are very high Beta, so any meaningful disruptions in the macro markets, either financial or geopolitical or technical in nature may prove to be disproportionately disruptive, at least for a period of time.

