Citigroup: Surprising Q2 Outcome

The hated stock has unleashed a massive capital return plan that provides a tailwind for the stock causing dips to benefit shareholders.

The amazing outcome of the Q2 earnings report was not that Citigroup (C) beat analyst estimates, but that the stock still trades below tangible book value. For some reason investors were willing to sell the stock below TBV while the large financial embarks on a massive capital return plan.

The stock trades below $67 following a small dip after the quarterly report. Does any possible reason exist for dumping the stock at this low level?

Part of the problem is that a lot of investors are focused on where the stock came from and not the inherent value. In the case of Citigroup, the stock traded as low as $35 last so the near double probably makes one want to pause despite still trading below TBV.

The story though remains one of missed opportunity for most investors. Over the last couple of years, Citigroup has constantly grown key capital ratios and specifically the TBV has grown from $59.18 to $67.32 now.



Even more interesting is that due to deferred tax assets, the stock actually has a book value all the way up at $77.36. These book value metrics make the consistency of the recent quarterly results all that more important.

In reality, the Q2 results weren't that impressive. Net income actually declined 3% from last year to $3.9 billion on revenues that were up a meager 2%. At least, the EPS was up 3% due to the share reduction from stock buybacks.

The reason that selling Citigroup at levels below TBV make no sense is that the company is the ultimate buyer of those shares due to the large capital position. During the recent CCAR process, the large financial got an incredible $18.9 billion approved that boosted my investment thesis.

The financial only returned $2.2 billion to shareholders during Q2 and will need to up that total to $4.7 billion each of the next four quarters. With a market value of $185 billion, Citigroup is going to return in excess of 10% of the current market value.

One selling this stock is fighting an incredible tailwind that the bank is unleashing. All the while, the TBV gap with other financials isn't really closing. Both JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) trade at multiples of nearly 2x TBV.

C Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup is still so hated that the bank trades at a large valuation gap. No reason exists to sell the stock until this gap erodes, especially with the tailwind of a large capital return plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.