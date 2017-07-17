Amazon Lays Down The Hammer

Amazon (AMZN) has put the screws to Whole Foods (WFM) and all those hoping for a bidding war. Amazon forced Whole Foods into a closed bidding process, making an offer of $42 a share or nothing. Whole Foods wasn’t allowed to run a bidding process to try and get the highest and best offer.



With Amazon’s proverbial buyout price being $42 a share, and with that information now being public, other bidders might get more active on taking a look at Whole Foods. Still, the $42 a share offer might have been the best that Whole Foods could do anyway. Albertsons, the private equity owned grocer, offered a merger of equals that would’ve valued Whole Foods between $35 and $40 a share.



The problem was, Whole Foods short-changed its investors by agreeing to not open up bidding because a deal with Amazon would mean Whole Foods’ CEO John Mackey could keep his job.



Whole Foods did try to get $45 a share out of Amazon, but the internet giant balked and threatened to walk away from the deal. As well, Amazon reportedly had its eye on other buyout opportunities. What were those other opportunities? By all accounts, it could’ve easily been Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) - the smaller organic grocer, but not necessarily big enough to move the needle for Amazon. Or it could’ve been Kroger (KR), the mega player in the middle market grocery industry. Yet, at $30 billion, that might’ve been too big for Amazon to swallow at this stage.



Other bidders weren’t allowed to make an offer but might still be interested. Especially knowing that Amazon has “no” interest in paying more than $42 a share. Whole Foods shareholders hoping for a bidding war might not get it, but they might get a higher offer. Then you still have activist investor JANA Partners with an 8% stake - they’ll surely be pushing Whole Foods to take the best offer it can get. But in my opinion, the likelihood of someone coming in and stealing Whole Foods away for $43 or $44 a share remains slim.



Costco coming to the rescue?



The issue for Mackey is that he wants to keep running Whole Foods basically as a subsidiary of whoever the buyer is. Right now, the other potential buyer that Whole Foods might be interested in selling to is Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Costco has the firepower and this is something that could appeal to both Whole Foods and Costco shoppers.



As I’ve mentioned previously, the big move by Amazon is likely to turn Whole Foods into a membership style store with its Prime offering. Costco knows a thing or two about the membership model and could easily make that model work for Whole Foods. I think a deal like this is something that Costco needs - although, granted, it’s done fine on its own for years. But with Amazon rapidly growing its Prime membership model, Costco may no longer be Amazon-proof.



Still, a deal like this brings a new dynamic and a new customer base. As well, Costco could look at buying one of the Whole Foods key partners in grocery delivery - Instacart - or even partnering with the likes of Ocado, which is a leader in the UK delivery market. A Whole Foods deal could help push Costco to finally compete in the online market, where it’s lagged competition.



Or.



For investors, it could be time to look into another opportunity, such as the cheap Kroger or other premium grocery Sprouts Farmers Market. There were two grocers and four private equity companies that kicked the tires at Whole Foods. That means there is sizable interest in the organic and premium grocery market. Which means Sprouts could now be a prime target. Sprouts now trade at 23x next year’s earnings estimates. Compare that with the 30x Whole Foods is at. Might Albertsons make another run at Sprouts after getting outbid by Whole Foods?



