Relevance And Digitizing Your Portfolio - The Domino's Example

Without substance to their social media presence, so called digital strategies may put companies at risk of being found to be naked when the tide goes out.

Digital disruption can render successful companies irrelevant if they don’t invest capital in digitizing their business to protect their moat. Don’t be Kodak – be Domino’s.

Relevance: the condition of being relevant, or connected with the matter at hand: e.g. some traditional institutions lack relevance in this digital age.

Relevance in a Digital Age

As alluded to in the article synopsis, companies must ensure they remain relevant in this digital age; that is being relevant, or connected with the matter at hand, to ensure their product or service remains a preferred buying option for their customers.

Some traditional institutions lack relevance in this digital age, and have been slow to adapt – think of media companies that failed to brace online digital services and advertising, which in turn have become irrelevant and folded. Think of Kodak being disrupted by Apple’s iPhone and the mainstream take-up of digital photography. Think of Borders Books being disrupted by Amazon’s (AMZN) ever evolving online retail market place. Think Nokia (NOK) missing the boat with the adaption of social media platforms on mobile technology. TripAdvisor (TRIP) trumping Lonely Planet. The list goes on…

Digitising the Moat

I have written previously on what is considered a moat by ratings agencies and its relevance to companies and their investors, be they institutional or retail. You can read more in this article on Apple (AAPL), however the crux of the economic moat is summarised below:

“…an economic moat refers to a Morningstar concept as to how likely a company is to keep competitors at bay for an extended period. One of the keys to identifying superior long-term investments is buying companies that will be able to stay one step ahead of their competitors. The strength and sustainability of a firm's competitive advantage can be used to apply an economic moat rating to the quality of a company as an investment.

The key to assessing the potential investment and return on capital of a company is to look at the company's historical financial performance. Companies that have generated returns on capital higher than their cost of capital for many years running usually have a moat, especially if their returns on capital have been rising or are fairly stable. But a moat (much like their original protective design and purpose) is only useful until they can be breached. As previous performance is no indicator of future success, it is important to consider what impact changes in technology may have on a company's excess economic profits and whether their economic moat is wide, narrow or non-existent.

For example, a competitive advantage created by a hot new technology usually isn't very sustainable because it won't be too long until someone comes along and invents a better version of the same product…”

This is important to consider when determining which companies you hold in your portfolio, because without paying close attention to the direction that technology is driving different industries, you may well be left holding an asset (company) of little value that will eventually fold (at worst), or lose significant market share (at best), in turn destroying long term returns on your hard earned capital. While the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ may say “never sell”, would you still want to be holding stock in John Deere (DE) that has been held for 50 years, if say Caterpillar (CAT) suddenly appears with the dominant market technology for autonomous tractors for the next fifty years for agriculture and mining industries?

The question therefore for company CEO’s is not “should” I digitize my product or service offering, but “when”.

The Domino’s Way

In doing some research for our own firm’s strategic planning day this July, and how digital disruption is changing the financial services industry, I looked to how some of the fund managers we use have invested in companies. Specifically, those companies who have been ahead of the bell curve in using technology to cement their position as a leader in their industry, and of their market share. This led me to doing some analysis on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) in both the United States and Australia (where the company trades on the Australian Stock Exchange as DMP).

In reviewing Domino’s example, I referred to case studies that Domino’s management have made widely available, starting with their own inwards looking assessment of how they were performing. As Domino’s themselves put it, eight years ago, the company was in the pits. Customers gave feedback that the food was tasteless, unexciting, and ranked last in a 2009 survey of consumer taste preferences. The effect to the bottom line was clearly evident with DPZ stock languishing around a low share price of $8. The only silver lining was that Domino’s scored top marks for delivery and value.

Management took the negative feedback to heart, and began a complete deep dive of what the company was doing wrong, and looking to how technology and digitization of the business could get it back to being a market leader. The company invested heavily in reinvesting itself and embracing technology, and now considers itself a tech firm as much as a pizza maker, with digital futurists making up half the workforce in its Ann Arbor headquarters. The results are again notable, with the company share price in excess of $200 per share (currently $209):

The case has been similar in Australia over the last 10 years, and for our purposes we did a comparison between Domino’s Pizza in Australia, and Retail Food Group (trading in Australia as RFG) which incorporates the Pizza Capers and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar.

Social Media Strategy of Substance

The rise of social media platforms and social influence demonstrates the impact that social networks have on the dynamic relationship between customer and company. It means that the opinions and experiences of countless other people get thrown into the mix, radically changing the customer relationship lifecycle.

Without substance to their social media presence, management implementing so called digital strategies may put their companies at risk of being found naked when the tide goes out. Social digital strategies must also be credible and transparent, which is what Domino’s sought to do – including all the negative criticism with the positive.

As Domino’s encouraged consumers to try their new recipes and leave feedback on social media, the company showcased the comments with a live Twitter feed on its Pizza Turnaround microsite. The company also displayed comments on related blog posts that covered the campaign, including one podcast interview on Oprah Radio. Domino’s even reached out publicly to food bloggers who had previously criticized their pizza’s taste, asking them to give the new recipe a try.

Embracing technology and social media gave Domino’s management the power of social influence to channel the conversation around their product, service offering, and differentiating how they are better. Through its website and uncensored comments, they reflected the ways its company was touching individual consumers – bringing all audiences together into the mix with no spin, and no hidden agendas.

Empower the Customer

Domino’s also took their digitization of the business to the next level, introducing the Pizza Mogul App and the Pizza Tracker App to make their customers more involved in the business.

Pizza Mogul allows customers to create their own pizzas from 40 different ingredients, ordering online, and the ability to earn up to $4.25 on every order. Since the rollout in Australia 179,000 Moguls have created 376,000 pizzas and earned $846,800.

The Pizza Tracker App – kind of like Uber for pizza, is a live tracker that lets customers follow each stage of their order. From placement to cooking to leaving the store, the pizza making process is documented in real time. And there’ a GPS feature to track the driver’s location.

Domino’s management is also using digitization to focus on key metrics within the business - Domino’s stores feature a monitor that details key stats such as weekly customer counts, amount spent per order, and how each franchise ranks compared to other stores. Employees see these stats to learn how well they’re doing in real time.

How relevant and digital is your portfolio?

This article has focused on the themes of relevance and digital disruption in this evolving digital age, and the flow on effect of digital disruption rendering successful companies irrelevant if they don’t invest capital in digitising their business to protect their moat. I have used Domino’s as an example to show how this applies real time to companies in your portfolio, so that you don’t end up holding stock in a company like Borders, Kodak or Lonely Planet, who have been found swimming naked when the tide went out.

It is important to consider digital disruption and relevance when determining which companies you hold in your portfolio, because without paying close attention to the direction that technology is driving different industries, you may well be left holding an asset (company) of little value.

Maybe now is a good time to reflect on when was the last time you did a digital deep dive of your portfolio?

This information is of a general nature only and has been provided without taking account of your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of this, you should consider whether the information is appropriate in light of your particular objectives, financial situation and needs.

